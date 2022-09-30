On September 30th, 2022, The Cumberland City Police arrested Benayah Reuben Del Toro, 26, of Cumberland MD. Del Toro was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant issued by the Allegany County District Court. The warrant alleged that Del Toro failed to appear in District Court on September 27th for charges of obstructing, theft, and disorderly conduct. He was taken before the District Court Commissioner for his Initial Appearance where he was remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center. He is currently being held on $2500 bond.

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO