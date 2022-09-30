ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemah, TX

Community Impact Houston

Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall

Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

El Caribeño relocating in Cypress

El Caribeño offers Puerto Rican cuisine, which features unique ingredients with traditional preparation methods. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño is relocating to a larger space within The Shops on Mound, 12904 Fry Road, Cypress, in late October. It will be taking the former location of Locatelli’s, providing the restaurant with a larger bar, more seating and a patio. El Caribeño has been open since 2018 and serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. 281-304-2752. www.elcaribenotx.com.
CYPRESS, TX
veranda.com

A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline

While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
HOUSTON, TX
City
Kemah, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Community Impact Houston

Wingstop relocates in Clear Lake

Wingstop in Clear Lake relocated in September a short distance away. (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) Wingstop in Clear Lake relocated in September a short distance away. Previously located at the northeast corner of Bay Area and Space Center boulevards, the restaurant is now in a bigger location on the northwest corner of the two streets at 2403 Bay Area Blvd., Ste. B, Houston, near the Good Will.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Peruvian-style chicken restaurant Pollo Bravo aims to open location in Pearland

Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November. This is not a picture of food from Pollo Bravo. (Courtesy Pexels) Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November at 15718 S. Hwy. 288, Ste. 170, Pearland, location owner Eric Rodriguez said. The chain of Peruvian-Mexican fusion restaurants specializes in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken and offers a variety of sides and appetizers including taquitos. www.elpollobravo.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ finds new home in Conroe

JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ opened in its new location in August. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Barbecue restaurant JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ held its grand reopening Aug. 19 at its new location at 14900 I-45 S., Conroe. JW's Place offers barbecue staples, including pulled pork, ribs and sliced beef. The restaurant was previously located in the Spring area. 936-266-0020. www.jwsplacesoulfoodbbq.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers brings fast-casual restaurant to Tomball

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening in Tomball. (Courtesy Freddy's) Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open Oct. 6 at 27645 Business 249, Tomball, the company announced Oct. 3. Freddy's brings its steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, and frozen chocolate or vanilla custard. The 3,598-square-foot restaurant features indoor and outdoor patio seating as well as drive-thru service and mobile ordering.
TOMBALL, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Renaissance Festival to kick off Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off Oct. 8 loaded with nostalgia. Over 400 stores, restaurants, pubs and experiences will be open to the public at the festival. Those who have attended the festival in previous years have learned to create armor, leather goods, blow glass, and other 16th-century activities. […]
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Former RDA Pro Mart on Stella Link to become Houston's first SalonCentric

SalonCentric replaces RDA Pro Mart at 9323 Stella Link Road, Houston. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) National beauty supply chain SalonCentric is opening its first Houston-area location at at 9323 Stella Link Road, Houston, in place of the former RDA Pro Mart. Anticipated to open later this fall, the wholesale store provides hair, skin and makeup products. www.saloncentric.com.
HOUSTON, TX
glasstire.com

Houston Gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art has Closed

In a newsletter email and social media post, the Houston-based gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (NLFA) announced that it has officially closed as of yesterday, September 30. NLFA, which originally operated in Houston from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, reopened in 2019. Since then, the space’s 5,000-square-foot River Oaks-adjacent location has presented over thirty exhibitions, including solo shows by artists such as Mary Flanagan, Cruz Ortiz, and McKay Otto. The gallery’s current exhibitions by JooYoung Choi and Libbie Masterson were originally set to close on November 5.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Festivals, fun runs and fundraisers: 27 events happening in Cy-Fair this October

Bridgeland will host Nature Fest with special guest Jungle Jordan, a zookeeper and wildlife instructor. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Haunted Trails and Psycho Hollow patrons can look forward to spookiness throughout the haunted attractions. 7:30 p.m.-midnight (Fri.-Sat.), 7:30-11 p.m. (Thu. and Sun.). $30-$40. Haunted Trails, 17115 Mueschke Road, Cypress. 713-618-3323. www.thehauntedtrails.com.
CYPRESS, TX
107 JAMZ

Have You Ever Noticed The Whiskers On The Buc-ee’s Sign?

If you have ever taken a road trip from Southwest Louisiana, chances are you have stopped at a Buc-ee's a time or two. If you haven't then you are missing out. It seems like every weekend, my Facebook feed is filled with folks stopping by the massive store and taking pictures in front of it.
BAYTOWN, TX
