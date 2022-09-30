11 weekend things to do around Colorado Springs and beyond: Venetucci Pumpkin Patch, Cool Science Carnival, mountain biking and more

Pumpkins at Venetucci Farm (Courtesy photo)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The names Venetucci and pumpkins have always been synonymous. Following tradition, the Venetucci Pumpkin Patch opens this weekend. Pumpkins were brought in so there are lots to choose from in the field. Weekends through Oct. 30. Admission $5 includes pumpkin patch, hay ride, games, concessions and areas for fall photos. Kids 8 and under free. Pumpkins can be purchased for $10. Craft fair in the barn except for this Friday. Reservations: gathermountainblooms.com/shop/p/pumpkin-fest

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Ink it up at the seventh annual Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo, this year at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver. More than 300 tattoo artists work and compete in Live Body Art Modification, tattooing, body modification and piercing. Daily admission $25, for the weekend $50, kids under 12 free. Noon to 10 p.m. coloradotattooconvention.com Also at the National Western Complex this weekend, Colorado's fashion designers with 200 models and a custom car and motorcycle show.

SATURDAY

Here's an opportunity to share the outdoors during Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day starting at 9 a.m. in Fox Run Regional Park. A perfect time for youngsters to develop mountain biking skills and learn the basics. For all ages. Working bikes and helmets required. Register online, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/special-events

SATURDAY

Jazz 93.5 celebrates its fifth birthday with, you guessed it, jazz. The Janis Siegel Trio will be in concert at Ent Center for the Arts at 6:30 p.m. This headliner was a member of The Manhattan Transfer, as was the pianist, TMT co-founder Addison Frei. Dylan Shamat is on bass. Their concert is a tribute to jazz musician Joey DeFrancesco, who died in August. tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3831/3833. They will have free Artful Activities at Ent Center from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Several thousand volunteers will be busy with projects citywide Saturday during the eighth annual Fall CityServe. Some pick up trash, some do painting, others could stuff envelopes or sort donations. 2,500 volunteer slots available. More at cosiloveyou.com. Also today, volunteers needed for Creek Week Cleanup in Bear Creek, pre-register, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/

SATURDAY

For history lovers, see Denver with the architecture experts during Doors Open Denver offered by Denver Architecture Foundation. A wide variety of sites are offered including this weekend's Historic Auraria Campus, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Zoo and a wide variety of others. For tours, dates and prices see denverarchitecture.org/events-programs/doorsopendenver

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Al Kaly Shrine Circus brings Jordan World Circus to Norris Penrose Event Center stadium for four shows, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at the gate before the shows. norrispenrose.com. In the Norris Penrose Indoor Center on Saturday, with doors opening at 4:45 p.m., are the rough and tough Battle MMA Championships, fights at 6 p.m. Tickets: showclix.com/event/battle-mma-championship-5

SATURDAY

A huge one for the young ones, the Cool Science Carnival Day 2022 on UCCS' main campus. More than 80 STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) things to do including hands-on, demonstrations and shows. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Full schedule: coolscience.org/cool-science-festival-schedule.html

SATURDAY

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site Harvest Festival is a day-long event, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., filled with fun and activities. Wagon rides, candy, dance to old-time music, eat homemade pie, watch a blacksmith, bull ride, pumpkin patch ($5) and check out the food vendors. Admission $3-8, credit cards accepted. Small-bills cash accepted at vendors. rockledgeranch.com

SATURDAY

October is the exciting month for the arts in the Pikes Peak region as Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak region challenges everyone to experience one new thing. For Arts Month that includes art, music from the blues to jazz and rock, drama, a family day of dance and so much more. See the constantly updated calendar: artsoctober.com