Each hour worked in excess of 40 in a given workweek is considered overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of the United States Department of Labor. New York follows the federal law that mandates overtime pay for all workers who are not excluded from it. Many New Yorkers, however, wonder if there is a cap on the number of overtime hours that can be worked lawfully. Whether or not your employer can require you to work overtime, and whether or not they can fire you if you refuse to do so, are two of the most frequently asked topics in this area. There are two simple answers to these questions: yes, they can legally ask you to work overtime, and yes, they can legally fire you if you refuse to do that work. While this is true, you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the finer points of US Labor Laws in order to protect your rights and the rights of your employer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO