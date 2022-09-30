ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

timesnewspapers.com

“The Streets Are Flooded” Photo Exhibit At Meramec Oct. 6-27

For the past 10 years, members of Photo Flood Saint Louis have been documenting the history of all 79 city of St. Louis neighborhoods through their camera lenses. To celebrate the completion of this historic achievement, St. Louis Community College-Meramec will display 96 images taken by 62 different photographers chosen from nearly 700 Photo Flood Saint Louis Facebook group members.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Local aesthetic physician offers tips on how to prepare your skin for fall

Kristen M. Jacobs, MD, aesthetic physician, best-selling author, and owner of Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness wants to remind people that as the weather changes, your skincare routine should change too. “It’s important to remember that your skin is always exposed to the environment, which means it’s much...
GLEN CARBON, IL
FOX2Now

The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis police release photos, video of people they believe shot children near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for three people they consider suspects in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old injured last month. Police said they are looking for three people that were seen on surveillance video walking in the area of Warne and Natural Bridge avenues in the afternoon on Sept. 12. Police said the suspects fired multiple shots toward the 4000 block of Palm Street, where the two victims were shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cannabis Edible: THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets by Missouri’s Own

It’s a match truly made in heaven, a melding of stoner interests so perfect it should file for a marriage license. We’re talking, of course, about the blissful commingling of Red Hot Riplets and THC, a brilliant scheme concocted by the people at Missouri’s Own and Old Vienna that has seen the chips flying off the shelves since they were introduced in June. A self-feeding mechanism by which to both induce and relieve the munchies, each bag of the cannabis-infused chips contains 20 milligrams of THC. The chips themselves are quite simply the freshest Riplets we’ve ever had, tasting like they were just pulled off the line. It’s a product so clever and well executed that it’s nearly impossible to get your hands on. “Basically, every pack in the city has sold out within 24 to 48 hours of being on the shelf,” Chief Marketing Officer of Missouri’s Own parent company Show-Me Organics Tony Billmeyer told RFT in June. It’s part of the company’s grand plan to incorporate Missouri-specific flavors into its edible products, and one that’s left us intrigued about what the company will cook up next. Fingers crossed it’s THC-infused toasted ravioli. —Tommy Chims.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

