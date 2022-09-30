Read full article on original website
Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Florida's electric was made more resilient before latest storm
Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with University of Florida energy expert Ted Kury about how, after a spate of storms in 2004 and 2005, Florida utilities learned to work together to make the electric grid more resilient, and what work can be done to avoid power failures next time there’s a big storm.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Georgia is the last state to roll out eWIC food program
Millions of people across the U.S. who depend on federal nutrition program The Women, Infants and Children Program, known as WIC, had to endure an inconvenient process at the grocery store. But a new electronic WIC card has made it easier. Georgia is the last state to support eWIC benefits....
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Alabama prison strike continues in protest of conditions
Incarcerated people across the Alabama prison system are striking into their second week. They are protesting the terrible conditions for those who are incarcerated, citing overcrowding, understaffing and violence among the population and at the hands of guards as their main concerns. WBHM reporter Mary Scott Hodgin has been covering...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
How Hurricane Ian is impacting affordable housing in Florida
Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge has destroyed thousands of homes in Florida, including in areas that already suffered from a lack of affordable housing. Naples, in Collier County, is one of those cities. Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks with Captain Ben Bridges of the Salvation Army in Naples to hear what’s at stake there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC Lede: BroadBand of Brothers
On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for October 4, 2022: a look at efforts to provide greater access to broadband internet across the Palmetto State; an update on the 2022 gubernatorial race; the latest on monkeypox; and more. We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Battles are popping up around the country over how elections are run. Here's how it looks in Georgia
The growing battle over elections and how they are run is in full fury in Georgia. Election officials have resigned and retired in large numbers. Election workers are trying to access more security. And now officials are pointing out a new front in the battle. Activists driven by lies about election fraud have been raising objections to tens of thousands of voter registrations to get them thrown off the rolls.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
"Nature never did betray the heart that loved her."
Rudy shares the words of William Wordsworth, from "Lines Composed a Few Miles above Tintern Abbey, On Revisiting the Banks of the Wye during a Tour. July 13, 1798." Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Rediscovering some of South Carolina's signature foods and the stories behind them
In their new book, Taste the State: South Carolina's Signature Foods, Recipes, and Their Stories (2021, USC Press), authors Kevin Mitchell and David S. Shields present the cultural histories of native ingredients and showcase the evolution of the dishes and the variety of preparations that have emerged. They talk with Walter Edgar about true Carolina cooking in all of its cultural depth, historical vividness, and sumptuous splendor—from the plain home cooking of sweet potato pone to Lady Baltimore cake worthy of a Charleston society banquet.
Comments / 0