Fire spreads in Gresham apartment complex, damages at least 2 units
Firefighters battled an apartment fire in Gresham they say spread from a bottom unit to the unit directly above it early Tuesday morning.
kptv.com
‘Really disappointing’: Neighbors in NE Portland describe hearing gunshots
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Just days after two deadly shootings in Portland, neighbors in one community are on edge after gunshots rang out near their homes. Neighbors near Northeast Rodney and Graham streets say flashing police lights and sirens used to be uncommon in their neighborhood. However, it seems like no area is safe from the crime they say is spreading all over Portland.
kptv.com
Police: Woman caught sleeping in Portland child’s bed arrested again after similar crime
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was caught on camera walking into a Portland home and falling asleep on a child’s bed has been arrested again, allegedly for the same thing. Portland police arrested 54-year-old Terri Zinzer last Friday afternoon. This comes after she previously walked into another...
3 accused in weekend Portland homicides arraigned
Three people facing charges for separate homicides in Portland over the weekend made their first court appearance Monday afternoon.
KXL
Bicyclist Hit And Killed In Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. – A woman riding her bike was hit and killed by a car in Portland Tuesday morning. Police say the crash happened just before noon near the intersection of SE Powell and SE 26th. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Armed man in cowboy hat robs Forest Grove bowling alley
An armed man who held up a Forest Grove bowling alley on September 30 remains at large, police said Monday.
KATU.com
Rollover accident in SW Portland; roads closed while officials investigate, clean up
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire, Portland Police, and AMR responded to a rollover accident just after 9 a.m. Monday morning in Southwest Portland. Officials say two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash at Southwest Park Place and Southwest Vista Avenue. Photos sent by Portland Fire show...
kptv.com
Multiple units respond following large NE Portland homeless camp fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded Monday after a homeless camp in Northeast Portland caught fire. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews first responded around 1 p.m. to the 7700 block of NE Lombard Street. Officials say crews arrived and began extinguishing the camp fire as well...
Slashed tires, bewildered residents in Roseway neighborhood
The investigation into who slashed the tires on more than 50 cars in Portland's Roseway neighborhood continues as residents assess the damage and the cost.
Man found guilty of kidnapping after stealing van with baby inside
A Washington County jury on Friday found a 25-year-old man guilty of multiple crimes, including kidnapping, after he stole a minivan with a baby seated inside in late July.
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
KXL
Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City
Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
Man saves family from early morning house fire in Hillsboro
Firefighters on Monday commended a man whose actions they say not only helped keep a Hillsboro house fire from spreading but also helped his family escape.
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
KXL
Washington County Man Found Guilty Of Stealing Car With Baby Inside
TUALATIN, Ore. – A Washington County man is guilty of stealing a car with a baby inside. 25-year-old Marcus Paul stole the minivan with the 9-month-old boy inside from the Oregon Dog Rescue in Tualatin on July 27th. He drove onto I-205 and left the child on the side...
Tires punctured on more than 50 vehicles in NE Portland
Police are asking the public for information about the late Friday or early Saturday vandalism.More than 50 people had the tires on their vehicles slashed in Portland's Roseway neighborhood late Friday or early Saturday. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 9 a.m. Sept. 1, a resident in the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue called police about having two tires punctured overnight. The officer then found more than 30 people within the area of Northeast 72nd to 77th between Sandy and Alameda also suffered tire damage. As the investigation continued, another 20 victims in a multiblock area west of Roseway Heights Middle School. There may be more victims. Police said anyone who needs to make a police report can go to their online reporting site and reference case number 22-263990. Photographs and invoices with damage costs also are beneficial. Anyone with home surveillance cameras also is asked to check their footage. If anything suspicious is noticed, officials ask that you email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention North NRT. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.
Two dead in separate shootings Friday and Saturday; Portland sees four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men died in separate early morning shooting incidents Friday and Saturday, according to Portland police, one in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland and the other in the Wilkes neighborhood in Northeast. The shootings happened about 24 hours apart, and there were also two separate...
kptv.com
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
