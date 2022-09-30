FILE - Wyoming Electricity

Related
cowboystatedaily.com
State Of Wyoming Has No Plans To Switch To Electric Vehicles
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and state of Wyoming maintain separate fleets of thousands of vehicles. They have a few hybrids and several natural gas-powered vehicles. But because Wyoming lacks the infrastructure to support electric vehicles, the state maintains no EVs...
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Threaten To Pull More Than $9 Million In Special Education Funding From Wyoming
The U.S. Department of Education is threatening to revoke more than $9 million of the money it gives to Wyoming's special education programs. The revocation comes in response to the way the Wyoming Department of Education apportioned funds to schools...
oilcity.news
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. "As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Grizzly Hunts Could Hinge On Midterms, Hunt Advocate Says
If Republicans prevail in the midterm elections, Wyoming hunters could soon pursue grizzly bears, says a hunting advocate. But that would be a bad idea, said an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States. "The prospects of this legislation...
Exploring A Mysterious Wyoming Passenger Plane Crash
After the cleanup of a horrific accident, in October of 1955, of a passenger plane crashing into Medicine Bow Peak in Wyoming soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard used a recoilless rifle to bring down the wreckage that was lodged into the mountain to discourage curiosity seekers. But today, decades later, an average hiker can still take the trails the top of Medicine Bow Peak and look down on a few pieces that are still left.
Wyoming Sees big Increase in Wind-Power Generating Capacity
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming doubled its wind-power generating capacity from 2019 to 2021 and is looking to add more wind farms in the next five years. The Casper Star Tribune reports in a story on Friday that researchers at the University of Wyoming say that boost in power generation is like adding another coal-fired power plant.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: There Is A Lot To Like About Wyoming Roads – But A Few Things Could Be Improved
There is not a lonelier highway in America than some of those isolated stretches of pavement that crisscross the Cowboy State. Especially when bad weather occurs. Last week, we were almost stopped by low visibility on Highway 287 between Jeffrey City...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Monday, October 3, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.83 is unchanged from our last report of $3.83 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 8 cent from a week ago and is up 30 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?
Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Report: Wyoming’s Electricity Prices Are Low Because No Renewable Energy Mandates
Wyoming is among states without renewable energy mandates and "cap-and-trade" programs that correlate with high energy costs. States with such policies have much higher electricity rates than those without, according to a new study by American Legislative Exchange Council,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming’s Employment Symposium starts October 5th
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - When employers want to expand their ability to hire larger amounts of staff, the Wyoming Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities suggests they look at hiring someone with dedication and a disability. The Wyoming Employment Symposium will be on Oct. 5th at the University...
oilcity.news
Wyoming adding new boating restrictions at Keyhole, Glendo to protect against invasive zebra mussels
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is implementing some changes to boating rules at Keyhole and Glendo State Parks in an effort to protect against invasive zebra mussels. The new restrictions come after zebra mussels were confirmed at Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota this summer. That...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) 18 black-footed ferrets released on historic Wyoming recovery site
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department released 18 black-footed ferrets on the historic recovery site near Meeteetse last week, the department announced Monday. The 12 male and six female ferrets born in captivity “were coaxed into burrows in their new wildlands home,” Game and Fish said. Black-footed ferrets were once thought extinct but were then rediscovered in Wyoming 41 years ago, and Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been working to help the species recover.
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
kiowacountypress.net
Wyoming has among the country's lowest electricity prices
(The Center Square) - Wyoming continues to have some of the lowest electricity prices in the country, according to a new report. Wyoming's 8.27 cents per kilowatt hour average ranks number 4, the Energy Affordability Report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) said. Only Louisiana, Iowa, and Oklahoma had lower average rates.
oilcity.news
Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letters: Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine; comment today to WDEQ to save Wyoming views, air
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. A Stonehenge built out of retired...
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Deny Most Exemptions to Wyoming’s Electric Vehicle Plan
The Federal Highway Administration has given a green light to Wyoming's electric vehicle infrastructure plan, which will provide more than $26 million to build charging stations for electric vehicles over the next five years. Even so, the feds denied eight...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse
Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
oilcity.news
Buck positive for chronic wasting disease confirms CWD in another Wyoming deer hunt area
CASPER, Wyo. — A hunter-harvested buck mule deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in September. The detection of the disease in that deer led to the confirmation of the presence of CWD in Wyoming Deer Hunt Area 155, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. The...
