Wyoming State

FILE - Wyoming Electricity

By Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enQg2_0iH0KkZ700

A row of high-voltage pylons in southeastern Wyoming

cowboystatedaily.com

State Of Wyoming Has No Plans To Switch To Electric Vehicles

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and state of Wyoming maintain separate fleets of thousands of vehicles. They have a few hybrids and several natural gas-powered vehicles. But because Wyoming lacks the infrastructure to support electric vehicles, the state maintains no EVs...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Grizzly Hunts Could Hinge On Midterms, Hunt Advocate Says

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If Republicans prevail in the midterm elections, Wyoming hunters could soon pursue grizzly bears, says a hunting advocate. But that would be a bad idea, said an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States. “The prospects of this legislation...
K2 Radio

Exploring A Mysterious Wyoming Passenger Plane Crash

After the cleanup of a horrific accident, in October of 1955, of a passenger plane crashing into Medicine Bow Peak in Wyoming soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard used a recoilless rifle to bring down the wreckage that was lodged into the mountain to discourage curiosity seekers. But today, decades later, an average hiker can still take the trails the top of Medicine Bow Peak and look down on a few pieces that are still left.
K2 Radio

Wyoming Sees big Increase in Wind-Power Generating Capacity

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming doubled its wind-power generating capacity from 2019 to 2021 and is looking to add more wind farms in the next five years. The Casper Star Tribune reports in a story on Friday that researchers at the University of Wyoming say that boost in power generation is like adding another coal-fired power plant.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Monday, October 3, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.83 is unchanged from our last report of $3.83 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 8 cent from a week ago and is up 30 cents per gallon from one year ago.
#Voltage
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Report: Wyoming’s Electricity Prices Are Low Because No Renewable Energy Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is among states without renewable energy mandates and “cap-and-trade” programs that correlate with high energy costs. States with such policies have much higher electricity rates than those without, according to a new study by American Legislative Exchange Council,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming’s Employment Symposium starts October 5th

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - When employers want to expand their ability to hire larger amounts of staff, the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities suggests they look at hiring someone with dedication and a disability. The Wyoming Employment Symposium will be on Oct. 5th at the University...
News Break
Politics
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) 18 black-footed ferrets released on historic Wyoming recovery site

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department released 18 black-footed ferrets on the historic recovery site near Meeteetse last week, the department announced Monday. The 12 male and six female ferrets born in captivity “were coaxed into burrows in their new wildlands home,” Game and Fish said. Black-footed ferrets were once thought extinct but were then rediscovered in Wyoming 41 years ago, and Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been working to help the species recover.
kiowacountypress.net

Wyoming has among the country's lowest electricity prices

(The Center Square) - Wyoming continues to have some of the lowest electricity prices in the country, according to a new report. Wyoming's 8.27 cents per kilowatt hour average ranks number 4, the Energy Affordability Report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) said. Only Louisiana, Iowa, and Oklahoma had lower average rates.
oilcity.news

Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
cowboystatedaily.com

Feds Deny Most Exemptions to Wyoming’s Electric Vehicle Plan

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Federal Highway Administration has given a green light to Wyoming’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan, which will provide more than $26 million to build charging stations for electric vehicles over the next five years. Even so, the feds denied eight...
cowboystatedaily.com

Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
