PBL football looks to get back on track at Monticello
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is entering its second week of being one win away from clinching an eighth straight playoff appearance. The Panthers are eligible for the playoff spot due to winning their first five games, but a sixth win would clinch it for a PBL team that has 24 tiebreaker points, the lowest number among six 5-1 teams in Class 3A.
Area high school golfers end season in sectional round
DANVILLE – Ryan Carley and Carter Eichelberger of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team finished their seasons at the IHSA Class 1A Bismarck Sectional on Monday. Carley tied for 58th overall with a score of 91 while Carter Eichelberger shot a 106 to finish tied for 99th place. BOYS.
PBL JV football loses 29-14 to Prairie Central
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity football team lost 29-14 to Prairie Central on Monday. Prairie Central took a 14-0 lead in the fourth quarter and extended it to 22-0 in the third quarter before Kayden Vance scored on touchdown runs on three yards and one yard in the fourth quarter for PBL (4-1).
PBL volleyball wins in three sets over Herscher
HERSCHER – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team won 25-23, 20-25, 25-16 over Herscher on Monday. Bailey Bruns had 14 kills and four digs for PBL (10-7) while Aubrey Busboom had 27 assists, two kills and six digs, Araya Stack had 12 digs, five aces and two assists, Gracelyn Greenburg had five kills and one block, Aubree Gooden had six kills and one dig.
PBL Junior High School girls basketball teams beat Tri-Point
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 30-14 over Tri-Point on Monday. Hallee Johnson led the Panthers with 13 points while Kylie Rust added six points and Grace Mullins had four points. Cora Busby, Audrey McCoy and Mikayla Ware each had two points and Emmy Bagwell had one point.
GCMS football seeks to end losing skid at home against Tri-Valley
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team is in the midst of its toughest four-game stretch of the season. The Falcons entered that stretch with a 3-1 record, but have since lost two in a row to state-ranked opponents. They will host the Associated Press’ No. 7-ranked Class 2A team in Tri-Valley next Friday before hosting a 4-2 Forreston team on Saturday, Oct. 15.
GCMS football loses 40-12 to Ridgeview/Lexington
COLFAX – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity football team lost 40-12 to Ridgeview/Lexington on Friday. Brayden Elliott completed 15-of-21 pass attempts for 168 yards and one touchdown. Austin Kasper caught four passes for 71 yards while Ty Harden had four receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons (3-3,...
Obituary: Charles Raymond Hinthorne
PEORIA — Charles Raymond Hinthorne, 77, a native of Gibson City, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, after a long illness. Mr. Hinthorne was born July 29, 1945 , in Peoria and grew up Gibson City. Aspiring to become a teacher, he graduated from Illinois State University in 1967. He earned his master’s degree in secondary reading from Illinois State University in 1974 and a law degree from the University of Miami School of Law in 1981.
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Obituary: Delmar Bedel
Delmar R. Bedel, 90, of Gibson City peacefully passed away surrounded by family at 5:53 am Wednesday September 21, 2022 at the Gibson Area Hospital. A masonic service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday October 8, 2022 at the Gibson City United Methodist Church. Visitation will then begin at 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life Service to start at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Gibson City United Methodist Church or to Gibson Area Hospital.
