Fairfax, CA

Welcome to San Francisco!

On Wednesday August 31, Bonita Vista High’s (BVH) Varsity football team hopped on the team bus and headed to the golden city of San Francisco. The trip lasted a few days and was planned around their game against Sequoia High school (SHS) on Friday Sept. 2. The game started...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fishduck.com

Stanford Duck Syndrome–It’s Worse Than You Think

What do you call players and fans of the football team at Leland Stanford Junior University? Cardinals? No, do not do that, or you’ll make Stanford people very angry on social media. “We’re not Cardinals!” they will tweet in your face, maybe even going into lunatic all-caps mode: “WE ARE THE CARDINAL!” Whatever. Personally, I don’t think that anyone in Palo Alto gives dos centavos about sports.
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
OAKLAND, CA
diablomag.com

Party of Four in the East Bay

This month, our focus is on Halloween, with a bit of local baseball thrown in out of respect for the World Series. We’re excited about one of the Bay Area’s most famous haunted houses, a television series based on a horror classic authored in the East Bay, and a new thriller written and directed by a Danville-raised filmmaker who knows a thing or two about cult classics. We also tip our hat to one of the newest Oakland A’s, who already had a strong connection to baseball in our backyard.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

One killed Sunday morning in another Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in an East Oakland shooting early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said. According to OPD, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult victim with gunshot wounds. OPD said officers provided […]
OAKLAND, CA
tinybeans.com

It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area

Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

