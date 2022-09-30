Read full article on original website
Related
Cal Football Game Summary: Bears Lose to Washington State
Golden Bears manage just nine points and fall to 0-2 in road games
San Jose, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in San Jose. The Silver Creek High School football team will have a game with Oak Grove High School - San Jose on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
bonitavistacrusader.org
Welcome to San Francisco!
On Wednesday August 31, Bonita Vista High’s (BVH) Varsity football team hopped on the team bus and headed to the golden city of San Francisco. The trip lasted a few days and was planned around their game against Sequoia High school (SHS) on Friday Sept. 2. The game started...
fishduck.com
Stanford Duck Syndrome–It’s Worse Than You Think
What do you call players and fans of the football team at Leland Stanford Junior University? Cardinals? No, do not do that, or you’ll make Stanford people very angry on social media. “We’re not Cardinals!” they will tweet in your face, maybe even going into lunatic all-caps mode: “WE ARE THE CARDINAL!” Whatever. Personally, I don’t think that anyone in Palo Alto gives dos centavos about sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland school shooting: New cellphone video shows students running out of campus after shots fired
In the video, law enforcement can be seen in the hallways with their guns drawn in an effort to get students out of the school safely. Many students tell us they are still shaken over everything that went down.
Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
Grammy-winning band drops out of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass as Hurricane Ian cancels flight to SF
The Grammy-winning band's flight was "sidelined by Hurricane Ian."
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
Family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in town of Pioneer may be hers
The Gabe family has been searching for months for the remains of their daughter Alexis. Now, there may be a break in the case.
sfrichmondreview.com
Washington High School Murals the Subject of ‘Town Destroyer’ Film
Longtime partners in life and in documentary filmmaking, Deborah Kaufman and Alan Snitow sat cozily close together, sipping frothy coffee drinks and sharing a pastry in a covered café parklet on a rare rainy September day in San Francisco. Snitow, 74, had his New Yorker magazine tucked next to...
Bay Area shelter seeks help with huskies, cites ‘Game of Thrones’ for spike in dogs
The Peninsula Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PHS/SPCA) has experienced a dramatic spike in the number of husky and husky-mix dogs at their shelter, the agency announced Tuesday. Qualified adopters are needed and the organizations are offering a special adoption bundle that includes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
diablomag.com
Party of Four in the East Bay
This month, our focus is on Halloween, with a bit of local baseball thrown in out of respect for the World Series. We’re excited about one of the Bay Area’s most famous haunted houses, a television series based on a horror classic authored in the East Bay, and a new thriller written and directed by a Danville-raised filmmaker who knows a thing or two about cult classics. We also tip our hat to one of the newest Oakland A’s, who already had a strong connection to baseball in our backyard.
Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
NBC Bay Area
2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
VIDEO: Collision at Oakland sideshow causes multiple injuries
Police are investigating a collision at a sideshow that injured multiple people Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
One killed Sunday morning in another Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in an East Oakland shooting early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said. According to OPD, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult victim with gunshot wounds. OPD said officers provided […]
1 injured following shooting in Oakland, police say
The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Bancroft Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
tinybeans.com
It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area
Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
Comments / 0