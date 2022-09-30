Read full article on original website
High School Swimming Striding Through Season
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 Season
Cross Country Trails - September 17 Report
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This Weekend
South Caddo In For More Traffic Woes During Construction
We have complained about the condition of the horrific roads in Northwest Louisiana for several years, so I am guessing we should probably be overjoyed that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is involved in so many projects to fix those roads, but it seems more bittersweet than joyful.
Record Shreveport National Night Out Set for Tuesday
Shreveport Police kicked off registration for this year's National Night Out with a parade in downtown Shreveport on September 15th hoping to spur record registrations for this year's event. And it seems to have worked. This year has seen a record number of parties officially registered for Shreveport's National Night Out.
More faithful couples: Shreveport, Baton Rouge or New Orleans
U.S. Census Bureau data was used to help calculate the Infidelity Index for 200 major U.S. cities, including Shreveport, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge.
KTBS
Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
10 Foods to Try at the Revel in Shreveport This Year
The Red River Revel is back in Shreveport for another amazing run. This is the 46th year for this amazing fall festival in our community and will attract artists and vendors from all around the country. The music lineup is also spectacular. You have a new option to pay for everything this year. You can buy a wrist band that you can load money onto to make buying items easier. Coupons are $1 each and you can have that money loaded onto your bracelet based on what you want.
arklatexweekend.com
Brick Fest Live is a LEGO fan’s dream
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - For many, LEGO bricks have inspired creativity and some pretty wild builds. On Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9, 2022, you can visit one of the nation’s largest fan created events for the building bricks. Brick Fest Live will fill 70,000 square feet of space at the Shreveport Convention Center. Not only will there be life-sized creations in the Bricks Around the World section, but everyone can have fun with the interactive and hands-on exhibits. For example, race a car in The Derby or just enjoy building something out of LEGOs.
What Are You Eating at Red River Revel?
Get Ready for Downtown Shreveport Transforming Into a Party This Weekend. Like many people in the Ark-La-Tex, I can't wait for the amazing concerts that will take over Downtown Shreveport at Festival Plaza. Red River Revel isn't just a place to catch an amazing concert, you can eat every single craving under the sun. If you love art, jewelry, and good drinks paired with delicious food, Red River Revel is the place you need to be this weekend.
KTBS
Vacant home burns in MLK neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire in Shreveport remains under investigation. The blaze broke out in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive in the MLK neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at a single-story wood framed home. When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able...
