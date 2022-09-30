Read full article on original website
3 Big Things Today, October 3, 2022
Wheat and corn futures were higher in overnight trading while soybeans were little changed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday said all wheat production in 2022 rose less than 1% year-over-year to 1.65 billion bushels, as yield was offset by fewer harvested acres. The average yield was 46.5 bushels...
Harvest finally begins in the last 3 corn growing states
Harvest is officially underway in all 18 of the top corn growing states. Monday’s Crop Progress Report published the first harvest numbers for North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. All three states are significantly behind the five-year average for this point in the growing season. North Dakota. USDA says farmers...
As war disrupts supply chains, U.S. wheat crop is smaller than expected
U.S. growers reaped their second-smallest wheat crop in 20 years due to drought in the Plains, said the Agriculture Department. The smaller-than-expected harvest would delay any American role in restoring grain flows disrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Wheat futures prices leaped to their highest level in two months...
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans rise on broad commodities strength; wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures rose on Tuesday, following broad strength in commodity and equity markets tied to easing concerns about the global economy, traders said. The dollar index cooled, retreating farther from two-decade highs set last month after Australia's central bank surprised investors with...
GRAINS-Corn dips after 2 days of gains, slow U.S. harvest pace limits decline
Corn futures drop on profit-taking, wheat falls for 2nd session. U.S. corn harvest 20% complete, soy 22%; ratings steady - USDA. Russia-Ukraine war to limit decline in Chicago wheat prices. (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday as traders took a...
Iraq to increase wheat planting to about 1 million hectares for 2022-2023
DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Iraq plans to plant one million hectares with wheat and “a very small amount" of barley in its 2022-2023 winter crop planting season, the ministry of water resources said in a Sunday statement. The Iraqi cabinet directed the trade ministry to import wheat to...
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs advance on technical buying, short-covering
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog futures strengthened on Monday on technical buying and short covering, after recent selloffs were overdone, brokers said. Concerns about the risks for a global recession, which could reduce demand for beef, continued to hang over...
CBOT Trends-Soy up 11-13 cents, wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 1-3 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat inches higher overnight, supported by...
GRAINS-Wheat near 3-month top on lower U.S. output, tight world supply
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures kicked off the last quarter of 2022 on a bullish note on Monday, with prices climbing 1% after a U.S. government report reduced its production estimate amid tightening world supplies. Corn rose for a second consecutive session on forecasts of lower supplies...
Strategie Grains raises rapeseed, sunseed forecasts
PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains raised its forecasts for this year's European Union rapeseed crop to 19.46 million tonnes from 19.15 million forecast last month, now up 14.5% million tonnes on 2021. In an oilseed report, the consultancy also raised its EU sunflower seed crop forecast to 9.25...
GRAINS-Wheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT
USDA reported lower-than-expected corn stocks Friday. U.S. soybean harvest progress exceeds expectations. (Adds closing prices, U.S. harvest data) CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures settled lower on profit-taking on Monday after approaching a three-month high reached during the previous session, traders said. The setback in...
Rains slow Brazil's new soy crop planting, consultancy says
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Excess rains in some areas of Brazil have slowed sowing of the country's 2022/2023 soybean crop, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday. As of last Thursday, the total area planted with the oilseed reached 3.8% in the world's largest producer of soybeans. This...
Kenya lifts ban on genetically modified crops in response to drought
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kenya has lifted a ban on genetically modified crops in response the worst drought to affect the East African region in 40 years, with authorities hoping it will improve crop yields and food security. For the last four years the annual rains have failed across Kenya,...
Russian wheat steady as winter sowing accelerates, Ukraine exports continue
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were steady last week amid improving weather for winter grains sowing and the continuing Ukraine grain export deal despite an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were stable at $325 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russia kept grain exports steady at 870,000 tonnes last week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon also said it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June exports by 300,000 tonnes to 43.4 million tonnes of wheat. It kept its estimate for barley and corn exports unchanged - at 6.0 million tonnes and 4.8 million tonnes, respectively. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,550 rbls/t -100 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 22,500 rbls/t -725 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,325 rbls/t -2,350 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,675 rbls/t -725 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,220/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,080/t -$55 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $949.3/t +$113.6 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 29: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 141.1 101.8 23.9 1.9 2.6 Crop, as of same 106.0 74.4 18.2 2.8 4.9 date in 2021 Yield, 3.32 3.61 3.09 5.79 2.02 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.62 2.82 2.38 4.67 1.59 date in 2021 Harvested area, 42.5 28.2 7.7 0.3 1.3 mln hectares Harvested area, 40.5 26.4 7.6 0.6 3.1 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
Relay cropping proves its worth
Relay cropping soybeans and cereal rye potentially doubles net profit per acre over monocrop soybeans and improves soil structure to boot, according to on-farm trial results in northeastern Iowa. The three-year trials were part of the Multi-Cropping Iowa initiative launched in 2019 by a partnership between the:. • Northeast Iowa...
Wheat prices take a dive | Monday, October 3, 2022
At the close CBOT wheat prices are down 9¢ after reaching a three-month high last Friday. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing attributes the fall to a "lack of news to justify a price close above the 100 and 200-day moving average resistance levels, and prices correcting after Friday’s big move higher."
Brazil Potash, Amaggi sign offtake and marketing agreements for Amazon mines
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Toronto-based Brazil Potash and Brazilian farm conglomerate Amaggi have signed agreements aimed at the purchase, sale and shipping of 2.4 million tonnes of potash that the Canadian company plans to mine in the Amazon, according to a joint statement on Monday. Potash - a...
Tennessee made more corn harvest progress than any other state last week
Tennessee farmers enjoyed almost seven days of weather suitable for fieldwork the week ending Oct. 2. Farmers in The Volunteer State made more harvest progress than any other top corn growing state, with a surge of 22%. In total, 64% of the state’s corn crop is out of the field. The five-year average for this time of year is 67%.
Corn and soybean harvest still behind average
The USDA released its 27th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 2, 96% of corn has reached the...
Meatpacker JBS to close U.S. plant-based foods business Planterra
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The North American arm of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is closing its U.S. plant-based foods business Planterra Foods after about two years, the company said on Monday. JBS will focus on its plant-based operations in Brazil and Europe, said Nikki Richardson, spokesperson for JBS USA....
