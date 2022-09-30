Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, October 3, 2022
Wheat and corn futures were higher in overnight trading while soybeans were little changed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday said all wheat production in 2022 rose less than 1% year-over-year to 1.65 billion bushels, as yield was offset by fewer harvested acres. The average yield was 46.5 bushels...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans rise on broad commodities strength; wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures rose on Tuesday, following broad strength in commodity and equity markets tied to easing concerns about the global economy, traders said. The dollar index cooled, retreating farther from two-decade highs set last month after Australia's central bank surprised investors with...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn dips after 2 days of gains, slow U.S. harvest pace limits decline
Corn futures drop on profit-taking, wheat falls for 2nd session. U.S. corn harvest 20% complete, soy 22%; ratings steady - USDA. Russia-Ukraine war to limit decline in Chicago wheat prices. (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday as traders took a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT
U.S. wheat crop cut fuels supply doubts as Ukraine war escalates. Corn rises on lower than expected U.S. stocks estimate. (Adds latest prices, changes byline, pvs dateline PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Tom Polansek. CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on profit-taking on Monday after approaching a...
Agriculture Online
Strategie Grains raises rapeseed, sunseed forecasts
PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains raised its forecasts for this year's European Union rapeseed crop to 19.46 million tonnes from 19.15 million forecast last month, now up 14.5% million tonnes on 2021. In an oilseed report, the consultancy also raised its EU sunflower seed crop forecast to 9.25...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy up 11-13 cents, wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 1-3 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat inches higher overnight, supported by...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat near 3-month top on lower U.S. output, tight world supply
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures kicked off the last quarter of 2022 on a bullish note on Monday, with prices climbing 1% after a U.S. government report reduced its production estimate amid tightening world supplies. Corn rose for a second consecutive session on forecasts of lower supplies...
Agriculture Online
Russian winter wheat sowing accelerates after rain, Sovecon says
MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Farmers in Russia have accelerated winter wheat sowing after recent rain eased dry soil conditions in some regions, the Russia-focused Sovecon consultancy said on Monday. Winter grains sowing in Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has been delayed this autumn by dry weather and then...
Agriculture Online
Harvest finally begins in the last 3 corn growing states
Harvest is officially underway in all 18 of the top corn growing states. Monday’s Crop Progress Report published the first harvest numbers for North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. All three states are significantly behind the five-year average for this point in the growing season. North Dakota. USDA says farmers...
Agriculture Online
Iraq to increase wheat planting to about 1 million hectares for 2022-2023
DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Iraq plans to plant one million hectares with wheat and “a very small amount" of barley in its 2022-2023 winter crop planting season, the ministry of water resources said in a Sunday statement. The Iraqi cabinet directed the trade ministry to import wheat to...
Agriculture Online
Egypt's private sector wheat imports stall due to dollar shortage
CAIRO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The price of wheat and flour used to make unsubsidised bread has spiked in Egypt as importers struggle to pay for wheat stuck at ports amid a dollar shortage, traders and the country's chamber of cereals told Reuters this week. Around 700,000 tonnes of wheat...
Agriculture Online
Wheat prices take a dive | Monday, October 3, 2022
At the close CBOT wheat prices are down 9¢ after reaching a three-month high last Friday. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing attributes the fall to a "lack of news to justify a price close above the 100 and 200-day moving average resistance levels, and prices correcting after Friday’s big move higher."
Agriculture Online
Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain - farm minister
MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain as sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent troops to Ukraine affect this financial instrument, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is working with Eximbank and the Russian agency...
Agriculture Online
Rains slow Brazil's new soy crop planting, consultancy says
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Excess rains in some areas of Brazil have slowed sowing of the country's 2022/2023 soybean crop, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday. As of last Thursday, the total area planted with the oilseed reached 3.8% in the world's largest producer of soybeans. This...
Agriculture Online
India's Sept palm oil imports jump to 1-yr high of 1.2 mln T-dealers
MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India's imports of palm oil jumped in September to their highest in a year, boosted by strong demand for the tropical oil ahead of the festival season and a steep discount to rival oils, six dealers told Reuters on Tuesday. Greater buying could help top...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean harvest still behind average
The USDA released its 27th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 2, 96% of corn has reached the...
Agriculture Online
Corn extends gains on slow U.S. harvest, wheat rebounds
Chicago corn futures rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, supported by a slower than expected U.S. harvest, while continuing concern over global supplies pushed wheat back into positive territory after a fall the previous day. The fall of the U.S. dollar was also supportive for U.S. grain futures....
Agriculture Online
Brazil Potash, Amaggi sign offtake and marketing agreements for Amazon mines
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Toronto-based Brazil Potash and Brazilian farm conglomerate Amaggi have signed agreements aimed at the purchase, sale and shipping of 2.4 million tonnes of potash that the Canadian company plans to mine in the Amazon, according to a joint statement on Monday. Potash - a...
Agriculture Online
REFILE-UPDATE 2-Indonesia plans extension of palm oil export levy waiver to year-end
JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's biggest producer of palm oil, may extend an export levy waiver on the edible oil to the end of this year, its chief economic minister said on Tuesday. Indonesia started waiving levies imposed on exports of palm oil products from mid-July to...
Agriculture Online
Meatpacker JBS to close U.S. plant-based foods business Planterra
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The North American arm of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is closing its U.S. plant-based foods business Planterra Foods after about two years, the company said on Monday. JBS will focus on its plant-based operations in Brazil and Europe, said Nikki Richardson, spokesperson for JBS USA....
