ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, October 3, 2022

Wheat and corn futures were higher in overnight trading while soybeans were little changed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday said all wheat production in 2022 rose less than 1% year-over-year to 1.65 billion bushels, as yield was offset by fewer harvested acres. The average yield was 46.5 bushels...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans rise on broad commodities strength; wheat mixed

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures rose on Tuesday, following broad strength in commodity and equity markets tied to easing concerns about the global economy, traders said. The dollar index cooled, retreating farther from two-decade highs set last month after Australia's central bank surprised investors with...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn dips after 2 days of gains, slow U.S. harvest pace limits decline

Corn futures drop on profit-taking, wheat falls for 2nd session. U.S. corn harvest 20% complete, soy 22%; ratings steady - USDA. Russia-Ukraine war to limit decline in Chicago wheat prices. (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday as traders took a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT

U.S. wheat crop cut fuels supply doubts as Ukraine war escalates. Corn rises on lower than expected U.S. stocks estimate. (Adds latest prices, changes byline, pvs dateline PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Tom Polansek. CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on profit-taking on Monday after approaching a...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Harvests#U S Agriculture#Chicago Board Of Trade#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business
Agriculture Online

Strategie Grains raises rapeseed, sunseed forecasts

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains raised its forecasts for this year's European Union rapeseed crop to 19.46 million tonnes from 19.15 million forecast last month, now up 14.5% million tonnes on 2021. In an oilseed report, the consultancy also raised its EU sunflower seed crop forecast to 9.25...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 11-13 cents, wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 1-3 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat inches higher overnight, supported by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat near 3-month top on lower U.S. output, tight world supply

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures kicked off the last quarter of 2022 on a bullish note on Monday, with prices climbing 1% after a U.S. government report reduced its production estimate amid tightening world supplies. Corn rose for a second consecutive session on forecasts of lower supplies...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian winter wheat sowing accelerates after rain, Sovecon says

MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Farmers in Russia have accelerated winter wheat sowing after recent rain eased dry soil conditions in some regions, the Russia-focused Sovecon consultancy said on Monday. Winter grains sowing in Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has been delayed this autumn by dry weather and then...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Harvest finally begins in the last 3 corn growing states

Harvest is officially underway in all 18 of the top corn growing states. Monday’s Crop Progress Report published the first harvest numbers for North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. All three states are significantly behind the five-year average for this point in the growing season. North Dakota. USDA says farmers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Agriculture Online

Egypt's private sector wheat imports stall due to dollar shortage

CAIRO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The price of wheat and flour used to make unsubsidised bread has spiked in Egypt as importers struggle to pay for wheat stuck at ports amid a dollar shortage, traders and the country's chamber of cereals told Reuters this week. Around 700,000 tonnes of wheat...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Wheat prices take a dive | Monday, October 3, 2022

At the close CBOT wheat prices are down 9¢ after reaching a three-month high last Friday. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing attributes the fall to a "lack of news to justify a price close above the 100 and 200-day moving average resistance levels, and prices correcting after Friday’s big move higher."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain - farm minister

MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain as sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent troops to Ukraine affect this financial instrument, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is working with Eximbank and the Russian agency...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Rains slow Brazil's new soy crop planting, consultancy says

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Excess rains in some areas of Brazil have slowed sowing of the country's 2022/2023 soybean crop, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday. As of last Thursday, the total area planted with the oilseed reached 3.8% in the world's largest producer of soybeans. This...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybean harvest still behind average

The USDA released its 27th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 2, 96% of corn has reached the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn extends gains on slow U.S. harvest, wheat rebounds

Chicago corn futures rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, supported by a slower than expected U.S. harvest, while continuing concern over global supplies pushed wheat back into positive territory after a fall the previous day. The fall of the U.S. dollar was also supportive for U.S. grain futures....
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil Potash, Amaggi sign offtake and marketing agreements for Amazon mines

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Toronto-based Brazil Potash and Brazilian farm conglomerate Amaggi have signed agreements aimed at the purchase, sale and shipping of 2.4 million tonnes of potash that the Canadian company plans to mine in the Amazon, according to a joint statement on Monday. Potash - a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Meatpacker JBS to close U.S. plant-based foods business Planterra

CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The North American arm of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is closing its U.S. plant-based foods business Planterra Foods after about two years, the company said on Monday. JBS will focus on its plant-based operations in Brazil and Europe, said Nikki Richardson, spokesperson for JBS USA....
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy