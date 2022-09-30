Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers For The Week October 3: Blasts From the Past ReturnSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
The Young and the Restless Monday spoiler: Tucker crashes Skyle's special day and causes panic in Genoa CityCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Bullet found in threatening letter sent to Downers Grove library who was set to host drag show Bingo, mayor says
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — The Downers Grove Public Library cancelled a drag queen Bingo event hosted for teens due to alleged threats made, and details of the incident were released Thursday. According to Downers Grove police, the library received a letter that included a bullet and a handwritten return address on the envelope that said, […]
Austin Weekly News
Free food and film showcase coming to Austin
According to the Chicago Health Atlas, only 55% of Austin residents report having easy access to fresh fruits and vegetables. An upcoming film and food event seeks to address that challenge. Austin Eats, an initiative designed to expand access to fruits and vegetables and rewrite the narrative around food in...
Local group planning protest against CTA operations during 75 year celebration
CHICAGO (CBS) – A local group is protesting CTA operations. Commuters Take Action is demanding the city become more transparent about service times and delays and pushing to hire more bus and train operators. The group is expected to gather near the Daley Plaza during Saturday's celebration.
dupageforest.org
Public Invited to Comment Online on Plans for Blackwell, Greene Valley, and Waterfall Glen
Feedback will help shape plans for three popular forest preserves. Blackwell, Greene Valley, and Waterfall Glen forest preserves at three online open houses on Oct. 11, 12, and 13 or via an online comment form. Those interested in participating can register in advance and find the plans at dupageforest.org/news/upcoming-projects/preserve-master-plans. At...
ciceroindependiente.com
Town Board Spends More Than 30 Thousand On Mexican Independence Day Celebrations and Discusses Town Property Around Local Walmart
The Town of Cicero Board and President Larry Dominick met on August 23, 2022 to discuss several proposed ordinances. The ordinances and resolutions approved featured the hiring of artists for the Mexican Independence Day Festival, an application for $1.5 Million of grant funding for alley repavement and various promotions for the Cicero Fire Department.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
UniverSoul Circus Returns to Washington Park with high-flying stunts and family fun
“When I say big top, you say circus,” shouted Sifiso the “Whistle Man” as he warmed up an eager crowd at a UniverSoul Circus Saturday morning show. After a two-year pandemic break and straight from Washington, D.C., the traveling circus’ big top tent returned to Washington Park, 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, for their 29th season.
Englewood chef starts a restaurant, training program to give back to the community
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago chef's small business has more to it than meets the eye. What might look like a restaurant is so much more. He tells CBS 2's Steven Graves about how he aims to feed the stomachs and minds of his Englewood community.Chef Darryl Fuery said his decades of culinary chops and skills on the grill makes, for example, a simple bratwurst stand out."Jerk chicken sausage, a regular chicken sausage," Fuery said. "Most times, you would go and just get a regular hot dog with ketchup and mustard."They're Haute Brats, what he calls his business, which is near...
Willie Wilson calls out Mayor Lightfoot for her handling of controversial Chinatown high school deal
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is critical of Mayor Lightfoot regarding the plans for a new high school on a former public housing site on the Near South Side.
Former CTU President Karen Lewis receives honorary street in front of headquarters Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The street in front of the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters on the Near West Side will be renamed for Karen Lewis.That section of Carroll Avenue will be known as "Karen Lewis CTU Way."Lewis was the longtime CTU president who led a Chicago teachers' strike against former Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2012.Lewis died from brain cancer in 2021.
West Loop neighbors, police join forces to address crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People who live in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood are joining forces to try to stop crime. Neighbors met Saturday morning at Bartelme Park on South Sangamon and police and aldermen discussed a recent uptick in crime, including attempted abductions in the area. One activist is telling people not to give up hope, that the first key to a solution is acknowledging there is a problem. Police have arrested a man believed to be connected to a string of attacks and kidnapping attempts against women. And it is not all talk. The Chicago West Loop Community Organization is hoping to empower residents by hosting free self defense classes by POW! Gym. Basic skills and techniques will be taught. The classes will be offered Mondays starting at 5 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. until October 15.
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
oakpark.com
Dom’s Kitchen pulls out of Lake Street deal
Despite the Village of Oak Park approving an agreement to split sales tax revenue, Dom’s Kitchen & Market will not be moving forward with its plans to open an Oak Park location in the historic Marshall Field and Company building on Lake Street. The upscale, grocery-restaurant hybrid decided to...
ATF showcases breadth of law enforcement responsibilities, including Citizen's Academy program
EXCLUSIVE: What is the AFT? They work to trace guns used in crimes throughout the Chicagoland area, but they are also responsible for so much more.
River North Residents Association launches survey in hopes of fighting crime, improving safety
CHICAGO (CBS) -- River North residents have had it with spiking crime in Chicago and the fear and deterioration that has come with it – so they spent months researching solutions. Now, a downtown neighborhood association wants your input as they present them to every leader of the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked the rise in crime downtown and on public transit for months. she has more on their proposal and how you can get involved. As Molina reported Thursday, the concerned River North neighbors heard from more than 400 people on their first day...
mhsnews.net
‘Why would I be proud of something that makes me different?’
The first time I figured out my culture wasn’t being represented was around fifth grade. One of my cousins told me that for Hispanic Heritage Month, his school did all these different things to celebrate. I asked, “You do this every year?” It felt like other people got to celebrate and observe it, and I haven’t even heard anyone mention it.
CTA celebrates 75 years with free vintage bus, train rides through Loop
The CTA celebrates its diamond jubilee with free rides on vintage trains and buses Saturday.
thelansingjournal.com
Tensions run high during public comment at Thornton Township Board meeting
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (September 29, 2022) – The long-simmering pot of Thornton Township politics boiled over momentarily during Tuesday night’s Township Board meeting, as public commenters, gallery members, and township representatives struggled to keep the meeting orderly amid disagreements and accusations. Public comment – Rucker Holdings. Public...
Volunteers needed to help migrants arriving from Texas
If you live in Chicago, you probably know by now that Texas governor Greg Abbott has been sending asylum seeking migrants to Chicago by the busloads since August. Under Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance,” the city does not ask questions about immigration status, disclose information to authorities or deny city services based on immigration status. Additionally, the City of Chicago has established a website seeking donations and volunteer support of new arrivals from Texas. The website is:
