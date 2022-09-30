ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

WGN News

Bullet found in threatening letter sent to Downers Grove library who was set to host drag show Bingo, mayor says

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — The Downers Grove Public Library cancelled a drag queen Bingo event hosted for teens due to alleged threats made, and details of the incident were released Thursday. According to Downers Grove police, the library received a letter that included a bullet and a handwritten return address on the envelope that said, […]
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Austin Weekly News

Free food and film showcase coming to Austin

According to the Chicago Health Atlas, only 55% of Austin residents report having easy access to fresh fruits and vegetables. An upcoming film and food event seeks to address that challenge. Austin Eats, an initiative designed to expand access to fruits and vegetables and rewrite the narrative around food in...
CHICAGO, IL
dupageforest.org

Public Invited to Comment Online on Plans for Blackwell, Greene Valley, and Waterfall Glen

Feedback will help shape plans for three popular forest preserves. Blackwell, Greene Valley, and Waterfall Glen forest preserves at three online open houses on Oct. 11, 12, and 13 or via an online comment form. Those interested in participating can register in advance and find the plans at dupageforest.org/news/upcoming-projects/preserve-master-plans. At...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
ciceroindependiente.com

Town Board Spends More Than 30 Thousand On Mexican Independence Day Celebrations and Discusses Town Property Around Local Walmart

The Town of Cicero Board and President Larry Dominick met on August 23, 2022 to discuss several proposed ordinances. The ordinances and resolutions approved featured the hiring of artists for the Mexican Independence Day Festival, an application for $1.5 Million of grant funding for alley repavement and various promotions for the Cicero Fire Department.
CICERO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire

The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
NBC Chicago

When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood chef starts a restaurant, training program to give back to the community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago chef's small business has more to it than meets the eye. What might look like a restaurant is so much more. He tells CBS 2's Steven Graves about how he aims to feed the stomachs and minds of his Englewood community.Chef Darryl Fuery said his decades of culinary chops and skills on the grill makes, for example, a simple bratwurst stand out."Jerk chicken sausage, a regular chicken sausage," Fuery said. "Most times, you would go and just get a regular hot dog with ketchup and mustard."They're Haute Brats, what he calls his business, which is near...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

West Loop neighbors, police join forces to address crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People who live in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood are joining forces to try to stop crime. Neighbors met Saturday morning at Bartelme Park on South Sangamon and police and aldermen discussed a recent uptick in crime, including attempted abductions in the area. One activist is telling people not to give up hope, that the first key to a solution is acknowledging there is a problem. Police have arrested a man believed to be connected to a string of attacks and kidnapping attempts against women. And it is not all talk. The Chicago West Loop Community Organization is hoping to empower residents by hosting free self defense classes by POW! Gym. Basic skills and techniques will be taught. The classes will be offered Mondays starting at 5 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. until October 15. 
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Dom’s Kitchen pulls out of Lake Street deal

Despite the Village of Oak Park approving an agreement to split sales tax revenue, Dom’s Kitchen & Market will not be moving forward with its plans to open an Oak Park location in the historic Marshall Field and Company building on Lake Street. The upscale, grocery-restaurant hybrid decided to...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

River North Residents Association launches survey in hopes of fighting crime, improving safety

CHICAGO (CBS) -- River North residents have had it with spiking crime in Chicago and the fear and deterioration that has come with it – so they spent months researching solutions. Now, a downtown neighborhood association wants your input as they present them to every leader of the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked the rise in crime downtown and on public transit for months. she has more on their proposal and how you can get involved. As Molina reported Thursday, the concerned River North neighbors heard from more than 400 people on their first day...
CHICAGO, IL
mhsnews.net

‘Why would I be proud of something that makes me different?’

The first time I figured out my culture wasn’t being represented was around fifth grade. One of my cousins told me that for Hispanic Heritage Month, his school did all these different things to celebrate. I asked, “You do this every year?” It felt like other people got to celebrate and observe it, and I haven’t even heard anyone mention it.
MUNSTER, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Tensions run high during public comment at Thornton Township Board meeting

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (September 29, 2022) – The long-simmering pot of Thornton Township politics boiled over momentarily during Tuesday night’s Township Board meeting, as public commenters, gallery members, and township representatives struggled to keep the meeting orderly amid disagreements and accusations. Public comment – Rucker Holdings. Public...
DOLTON, IL
Chicago Reporter

Volunteers needed to help migrants arriving from Texas

If you live in Chicago, you probably know by now that Texas governor Greg Abbott has been sending asylum seeking migrants to Chicago by the busloads since August. Under Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance,” the city does not ask questions about immigration status, disclose information to authorities or deny city services based on immigration status. Additionally, the City of Chicago has established a website seeking donations and volunteer support of new arrivals from Texas. The website is:
CHICAGO, IL

