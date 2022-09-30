Read full article on original website
Related
Sam’s Club Poised to Capture Bigger Share of Photo and Printing Customization Business
BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Sam’s Club today launched its expanded Photo and Customization Services, giving its members access to professional photographers, enhanced photo printing services, as well as made-to-order apparel and home goods, making Sam’s Club the first to do so in the warehouse space. The new online member experience, powered by Amaze Software, includes updated product editors, AI-enabled technology, and a trend-reactive personalized product library that shortens design and creation time allowing members to purchase what they’re looking for, faster. Additionally, Sam’s Club has partnered with Shoott to provide members the convenience of finding and booking local photographers to capture life’s special moments easily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005218/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Businesses Move to Combat Waning Customer Loyalty with Pre-Emptive Service Technology, Says Pega Study
Organizations realize they must invest in transformational solutions to optimize the customer experience or risk losing out to competitors. Business leaders are doubling down on pre-emptive customer service technology to help meet the demands of less loyal and more digital savvy customers, according to new research by Pegasystems Inc. , the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations. The global study, conducted by research firm iResearch, surveyed leaders from 11 countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific for their thoughts on the evolution of customer service over the next five years.
Quartz
Digital artists are finding the rules change quickly
Kashtanova tells Quartz that images she owns were initially deemed problematic by Shutterstock, but then suddenly allowed back on the platform. “My [Shutterstock] images were 100% AI-generated using Midjourney. They were deleted, and then restored five hours later,” she says. The first message Shutterstock sent to Kashtanova informed her...
Elegance as a Law of Harmony: An Engineer’s View of Tech Business Growth and Management
Picture an elegant lady. What does she look like? Most probably, she wears a low-key and unpretentious outfit. However, all items of clothing are relevant and perfectly matched with each other. Everything together looks harmonious. A unique style complements her inner world and emphasizes her merits. There may be a few accessories, but they are high-quality and fit perfectly into the look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
geekwire.com
Fundamentals for Startups: From Startup Hall to Series C: How to build a unicorn that will change the world
Online only (access link to come after registration) https://comotion.uw.edu/news-events/upcoming-events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D161858002. Eight years after recognizing the need to completely reimagine the technical interviewing process, Karat now helps some of the world’s largest companies like Indeed, Amazon, and Intuit meet their hiring goals for software engineers. But the company isn’t stopping there — following a recent investment from tennis champion Serena Williams, Karat is now working to double the number of Black software engineers in the U.S. through its flagship purpose program Brilliant Black Minds. Hear from Karat co-founder and president Jeff Spector about the importance of mission and purpose as they work to tackle some of tech’s biggest challenges, and learn the lessons you can incorporate when building your own world-changing startup.
salestechstar.com
Lightspeed Restaurant Continues to Empower Independent Businesses Through Data and Analytics with New Advanced Insights Feature
Lightspeed launches industry-leading analytics on its flagship restaurant platform to empower independent businesses to drive more revenue. Lightspeed Commerce Inc, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the expansion of its flagship hospitality product, Lightspeed Restaurant, to include Lightspeed Advanced Insights.
salestechstar.com
NextTime Software Joins UnifyCloud’s Partner Network to Enhance Customer Growth Through Accelerated Cloud Migration
UnifyCloud and NextTime Software work together to increase efficiency and productivity through digital transformation. UnifyCloud, a cloud solutions provider and ISV providing accelerated cloud modernization and migration via its CloudAtlas platform is excited to announce its partnership with Chilean-based technology company NextTime Software, a partner focused on digital acceleration and automation of business processes through cloud solutions to increase efficiency and productivity to promote customer growth and opportunities.
Google Analytics 4 Rolls Out Next Year. Here's What You Need to Know Now and How It Can Help Your Marketing Efforts in the Future.
GA4 is an entirely new data model that will measure data next July, and businesses need to prepare their marketing strategy in advance. Here's how and why.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
protocol.com
Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers
Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
Webinar: Why the Fashion Industry Shouldn’t Be Afraid of 3D Design
The fashion industry has been notoriously slow to embrace 3D design, citing the loss of “touch and feel,” not to mention the challenging existential mindset of moving on from more familiar processes. But converts to 3D design technology praise the agility, cost savings and sustainability it brings to design and production, and they are eager to spread the gospel to the rest of the industry. Sourcing Journal’s Sept. 13 webinar, “Leveraging 3D Design, Adding Agility & Sustainability to Production,” took a deep dive into this topic with those on the ground. Panelists included: Amber Isaac, 3D apparel consultant for Artistic Milliners/Star...
TechCrunch
Welcome to spooky season in startups
A multibillion dollar acquisition, IPO projections and some good ol’ VC and billionaire drama?. It would be unfair to say that this week in tech and startups felt like 2021’s boom cycle; especially when you look at layoffs coming from Truepill, its fourth this year, and Meta announcing that it will freeze hiring. At the same time, it does feel like there’s a new feeling in the air. Heck, NFT marketplaces are still raising money.
salestechstar.com
Policy2050.com Releases “Smart Retail: Technologies and Trends Analysis (2022-2025)”
Smart retail technologies and trends are carefully examined in a new report, as retailers experiment with new tech deployments. The COVID-19 pandemic forced even culturally reluctant retailers to mimic or learn from ecommerce platforms and brands’ own direct-to-consumer, sometimes lifestyle-associated channels. This change was only the beginning: digital transformation lays the groundwork for optimization, and new hardware awaits. “Smart retail” could bridge the gap between lockdown era approaches and a new consumer reality characterized by inflation and different forms of uncertainty.
themomkind.com
How to Be a Sustainable Parent: 9 Ways Practical Tips
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. New statistics say global warming and ocean pollution are civilization’s most significant concerns. More than 88% of marine species surveyed by WWF are polluted by plastic waste in the ocean. According to the findings, several creatures have eaten these polymers, including humans. Attitudes toward the environment have undoubtedly shifted recently.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Spoon Guru, Google Cloud partner to expand access to AI-powered personalized grocery shopping for consumers
Grocery retailers who adopt Spoon Guru’s AI nutrition technology can help people personalize their shopping and make healthier choices. Spoon Guru (London), inventor of AI technology that helps grocery shoppers personalize their shopping and make healthier choices, announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud giving grocery retailers access to Spoon Guru’s technology on Google Cloud Marketplace. This will enable retailers to “quickly deploy Spoon Guru solutions to their Google Cloud environment and empower their customers to experience food shopping in new ways.”
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
AI for Warehouse Management: Getting Ahead of Supply Chain Challenges
The last 2-plus years have thrown even the most seasoned warehouse management professionals for a loop, especially from an inventory optimization perspective. After all, how could anyone possibly plan and optimize inventory when faced with a once-in-a-lifetime perfect storm of supply chain chaos? Combine “always-there” challenges such as geopolitical instability in various corners of the globe and the occasional poor harvest, throw in an unprecedented pandemic and escalating trade wars, and that means that the already-delicate dance of optimizing inventory now requires supply chain experts to plan and respond with more agility and confidence than ever before.
This 18-Year-Old Student Wanted a Better Way to Keep Track of His School Work. So He Built an App -- and a Business.
A conversation with Zach Smith, founder and creator of a powerful EdTech app.
Comments / 0