Monthly meetings are held as follows: Legion members — second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m.; Sons members — second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.; Auxiliary members — first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Euchre is played every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle. Sr. Fun Bunch meets Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. For hall rentals call 937-839-4015. With any other Legion questions, contact Steve Ward, Commander, at [email protected]

WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO