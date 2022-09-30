Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Eaton Register Herald
TCN FFA chapter attends FSR
LEWISBURG — On Sept. 21, Agricultural Educator & FFA Advisor Charity Cox and 37 members of the Tri-County North-MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the Farm Science Review at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio. This industry trip allowed agricultural education students the opportunity to observe, interact and experience...
Eaton Register Herald
TCN recieves multiple resignations
LEWISBURG — On Monday, Sept. 19, the Tri-County North Local Schools Board of Education met to discuss various items. Superintendent Bill Derringer advised the board there had been several resignations. He reported Kim Barney, a bus driver; Kevin Love, a middle school science fair advisor; Brenda Kesler, a cook, and Dodi Finnigan, a middle school quiz team advisor, had all recently resigned.
Eaton Register Herald
Veterans news
Monthly meetings are held as follows: Legion members — second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m.; Sons members — second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.; Auxiliary members — first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Euchre is played every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle. Sr. Fun Bunch meets Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. For hall rentals call 937-839-4015. With any other Legion questions, contact Steve Ward, Commander, at [email protected]
Eaton Register Herald
West Alexandria news
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Ralf Mohr, Jody Guehring, Dresden Bassler, Reagan Beneke, Sharon Cooper Bailey, Dan Deeter Jr., Matt Studebaker, Jeff Johnson, Aubrey Byrd, Nick Guehring, Cora Kuykendoll, Maggie Hoover, Lois Welsh, Eric Mowell, Kevin Hager, Magen McCarty, Alicia Hake, Joni Bradley, Andrew McKinney, Karen Clinger, Tiffany Chorazewitz, Haleigh Wysong, Beth Ward, Lisa Ward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eaton Register Herald
PCHS hosts Fall Gathering
EATON — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Preble County Historical Society hosted its annual Fall Gathering and Historical Days on the Farm. Hundreds of community members as well as people from neighboring counties visited throughout the day, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White. Highlights from the event included...
Eaton Register Herald
Student note
CANTON, NEW YORK — St. Lawrence University welcomed Kennedi R. Claxton of West Alexandria as a member of the Class of 2026. Thirty-eight percent of students ranked in the top 10 percent of their respective graduating high school classes, and 70 percent were in the top quarter.
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton residents contribute more than 750 meals families in need
EATON — Zurvita, a global health and wellness company, is celebrating Eaton residents James and Holli Yount for their contribution of more than 750 meals donated to children and families in need. Members of Zurvita’s independent salesforce, the Younts achieved this milestone through Zurvita’s Zeal for Meals program that...
Comments / 0