Read full article on original website
Related
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Earns Gold Medal in Collegiate 4+ Race at Head of the Oklahoma
Tulsa's Collegiate 4+ claimed a gold medal at the Head of the Oklahoma Regatta on Saturday, October 1, on the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City, Okla. Isabella Musollino, Karen Undset, Anna Shaw, Johanna Kristof and Emily Bell captured a first-place finish in the Collegiate 4+ race with a time of 15:35.1, more than 14 seconds ahead of second-place Alabama (15:49.5). TU's 'C' boat was 12th in a time of 16:24.9, while the 'B' boat was 14th (16:30.0), the 'E' boat was 16th (16:37.3) and the 'D' boat was 18th (16:47.2).
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Cross Country Finish 34th Annual Chile Pepper Festival
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –– — The University of Tulsa cross country teams sent 9 runners to compete in the 34th Annual Chile Pepper Festival on Friday afternoon, with six of those runners competing unattached, resulting in no team score for the men or women. Chanel Muir ran unattached...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Falls to Cincinnati 31-21 in AAC Opener
TULSA, Okla. –– — It came down to another hard-fought physical game in the Tulsa-Cincinnati series as the visiting Bearcats held on for a 31-21 win in front of 21,111 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday night. Tulsa fell to 2-3 on the season and 0-1 in...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Volleyball Falls In 3-0 Sweep To UCF
WICHITA, Kan. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team lost to the UCF Knights in straight sets (17-25, 16-25, 9-25) Friday at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in conference action. Outside hitter Kayley Cassaday finished...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tulsahurricane.com
Montgomery Radio Show Airs Monday from 7-8 PM on Big Country 99.5 FM
TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs Monday on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Fans are encouraged to join the head coach in person from 7-8 p.m. at RibCrib or if unable to attend listen to the show on Big Country Radio. Montgomery and host Bruce Howard will review this past Saturday's American Athletic Conference opener and preview Saturday's road game against the Navy Midshipmen.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa and UAB End in 0-0 Draw
Tulsa's 10th-ranked men's soccer team battled UAB to a 0-0 tie on Friday night at PNC Field in Birmingham, Ala. The Golden Hurricane moved to 5-1-2 on the season and 1-1-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Blazers moved to 2-6-1 overall and 0-2-1 in the league. "We were...
Comments / 0