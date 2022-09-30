Tulsa's Collegiate 4+ claimed a gold medal at the Head of the Oklahoma Regatta on Saturday, October 1, on the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City, Okla. Isabella Musollino, Karen Undset, Anna Shaw, Johanna Kristof and Emily Bell captured a first-place finish in the Collegiate 4+ race with a time of 15:35.1, more than 14 seconds ahead of second-place Alabama (15:49.5). TU's 'C' boat was 12th in a time of 16:24.9, while the 'B' boat was 14th (16:30.0), the 'E' boat was 16th (16:37.3) and the 'D' boat was 18th (16:47.2).

