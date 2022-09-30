ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

Priced Out: How Dallas' Soaring Rental Costs Fuel Homelessness

Hector Hernandez stood outside his small Oak Cliff apartment in early July on one of his last days at the Oakridge Apartments, a place the 48-year-old had called home for about a year. It wasn’t the best place to live, but he could afford it on his fixed income. Then the complex came under new management.
DALLAS, TX
Cadrene Heslop

Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This House Might Just Be Dallas’ Most Instagrammable Airbnb

When influencer Sarah Mize of Dallas Love List (@dallaslovelist) set out to create an Airbnb where her followers could enjoy a slice of the Big D, she enlisted interior design firm Yates Desygn to bring her brand to life. Principal Bryan Yates incorporated a mix of locally sourced custom showstoppers (like a trio of Ever Atelier vinyl wallpapers); attainable, budget-friendly furnishings reupholstered in performance fabrics for longevity; and of course, plenty of ’grammable moments. The 2,500-square-foot party pad features a fully equipped kitchen, a garage that doubles as an entertaining space, and plenty of seating—all in eye-catching colors and prints.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

10 North Texas Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall

If you are looking for a local Texas pumpkin, the pumpkin patch at the Dallas Farmers Market is the place to go. With more than 25 varieties available for purchase, the options are plentiful for all your pumpkin-picking needs. Don’t miss Texas Pumpkin Day on October 8, where there will be kids’ arts and crafts all day and train rides from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Vagrants Disrupt South Dallas Neighborhood’s High Hopes

What began as a transportation project to save lives and bring more unity to a neighborhood has turned sour due to an increasing number of homeless camps and vagrants in the area. For years, state and local officials have worked together to address what has become known as the “Dead...
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More

Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
FORT WORTH, TX
ketr.org

Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape

The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news

The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
MCKINNEY, TX
dmagazine.com

Experience a Taste of the Holidays with Vestals Catering

Take advantage of all the joys of the season and forget the stress. Vestals has you covered! As Texas’ premium special events caterer, Vestals Catering adds a personalized touch to every event we are a part of. Whether we are serving beautiful couples on their wedding day, innovative nonprofits, Fortune 500 companies, or friends at sophisticated dinner parties at your home, we are prepared for any style or size of the occasion.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This Event Rental Company Has Everything Your Avant-Garde Soiree Needs

Austin-based Loot Rentals specializes in not-your-average rentals, from vintage brass trays and potted plants to one-of-a-kind Moroccan rugs and cocoon chairs. Co-founders and sister-in-laws Anna Crelia and Rhoda Brimberry recently brought their free-spirited sophistication to town, opening a second outpost in a stylish Fort Worth showroom infused with international imports and incense. Whether you’re needing a just-right serving piece or to spruce up your space before having friends over, Loot’s got what you need, no matter how small. Says Brimberry: “It’s the little details that make people feel connected with each other.”
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water

SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

