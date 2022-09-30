ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf could have ditched Thedas as we know it – I'm so glad it didn't

By Heather Wald
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Dragon Age has always excelled in world-building.  Through rich lore, storytelling, and attention to detail, BioWare has  spent over a decade establishing the setting of Thedas – with Dragon Age: Origins  providing us with our first taste of the fantasy landscape back in 2010. Each iteration of the series has painted a more complete picture by taking us to new locations and introducing us to fresh faces and stories. It's why, in part, I'm so excited to know the studio will be bringing us back to Thedas, to pick up where Dragon Age: Inquisition left off almost nine years ago, with Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

After all, we don't often get the chance to return to a setting with such a storied history – one which, while potentially intimidating for newcomers, is designed to welcome seasoned players and fresh faces alike; something BioWare reiterated in a recent official blog post update . Striking that balance between old and new can't be easy, and I can't wait to see how BioWare continues to build on the extensive world and draw in players of all levels of experience into the story of Dreadwolf.

Familiar and new

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V24L4_0iH0HI0g00

(Image credit: EA/BioWare)
Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UcJ2X_0iH0HI0g00

(Image credit: BioWare)

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has me all the more excited about the return of Solas

Given that the setting is so ripe for storytelling and discovery, there are any number of directions the Dragon Age series could go in. BioWare's other beloved franchise Mass Effect, for example, took us 600 years into the future with Mass Effect Andromeda. While it still existed within the same timeline as the trilogy revolving around Shepard's story – with callbacks to the previous adventures – it took us in a new direction in another galaxy. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, on the other hand, feels more like a continuation that will hopefully address some of the questions left unanswered by Inquisition.

Unlike the Mass Effect series, though, Dragon Age hasn't focused on just one protagonist's story in previous outings. Dreadwolf will be introducing us to a new hero, which follows in the footsteps of the games that came before it. From being the Grey Warden in Origins, to Hawke in Dragon Age 2, and the Inquisitor in Inquisition, BioWare has offered us a slice of Dragon Age history in the shoes of different characters, and Dreadwolf looks set to do much the same. As the BioWare blog reads, each protagonist "marked their legacy in the annals of history, but time marches forward and the age of these heroes cannot last forever. As a friend of ours once said, ' it's time for a new hero '. We don't yet know what our role will be in the upcoming adventure, but just knowing we'll be seeing a familiar world from a new perspective is both exciting as a long-time player and encouraging for newcomers. You don't necessarily need to be clued up on the past to pick up a story as told through the eyes of a new character.

Bridging a gap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xvP2_0iH0HI0g00

(Image credit: EA)

Narrative editor Ryan Cormier touched on the fact that we'll be returning to Thedas in the blog post, which affords a sense of familiarity for long-time fans. When speaking of the approach to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf's story, Cormier said: "Unlike the vast galaxies we explore in our other franchises, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf returns us to Thedas, where we can revisit friends and places that are familiar. Some fans haven’t spent time with Dragon Age since the 2014 release of Inquisition, while others have read every comic and story published since. Others never played a Dragon Age game at all and have no idea who the bald guy is (he’s Solas). It’s a varied audience, and development for Dreadwolf has included conversations about how the team can simultaneously reward our returning fans and welcome new ones."

When the official title for Dragon Age 4 was revealed with Solas' Dreadwolf moniker, it was beyond exciting for long-time fans. The name holds with it so many implications about the direction of the story, especially when you consider it following on from the events of the ending of the Dragon Age: Inquisition Trespasser DLC. But for those who aren't familiar with Solas or The Dread Wolf, BioWare was also quick to assure readers that the future antagonist will introduce himself properly "when the time is right".

The blog post also gave us a look at codex entries, which have always been a feature of the series. As you go about your adventures, you can come across books, notes, and more that give you further insight into the lore, beliefs, and history of Thedas. With such a feature returning to give players added knowledge and a sense of depth if they wish to read it, the codex entries are themselves a great way of bridging a gap for new players who want the chance to get a better understanding of the setting, while also rewarding veteran fans with nods to aspects of the world we've heard about or perhaps even seen before.

"It’s been eight years since our last DA game came out," senior writer Sylvia Feketekuty says in the blog. "I've seen a lot of adults fondly reminiscing about how they played it as teens! Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been a balance of providing answers to long-standing questions for veteran fans while making a game that new players, or someone who only played DA:I years ago, can also get into."

Over the years, I've fallen in love with Thedas , and I can't wait to return once again in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. With the arrival of a new hero, long-time players will (hopefully) have the chance to see new sides of a setting we've come to know so well – and newcomers can dive straight in and experience BioWare's world for the first time. It must be quite the challenge to deliver a story that's approachable for both parties, but I can't wait to see how BioWare tries to do exactly that.

Looking ahead to more exciting upcoming releases with our round up of new games for 2022 . Or, if you're a fan of BioWare's space-faring RPG, be sure to check out our guide to everything we know so far about Mass Effect 5 .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Dead Space Remake Gameplay Reveal Coming Very Soon

The first look at some polished Dead Space remake gameplay is coming very soon. Dead Space is a pretty seminal piece of horror in the video game medium. It took the ideas of games like Resident Evil and launched them into space, creating some of the most unnerving and disgusting atmospheres seen in gaming at that time. As a new horror IP, it quickly became a massive success and one of EA's most prominent franchises during that time. Dead Space 2 was arguably even better as it expanded the scale of the game and added even scarier moments, such as the infamous eye sequence. Dead Space 3 wasn't received as highly as the others, but many still enjoyed it, especially with the addition of co-op.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Age#Video Game
ComicBook

PlayStation Fans are Begging for a Remake of The Legend of Dragoon

Earlier today, news leaked about a possible remake of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5. The rumor comes a few weeks after the release of The Last of Us Remake, and a lot of PlayStation fans are upset about the possibility. After all, Horizon Zero Dawn is a fairly recent game, and those resources could instead be dedicated to resurrecting another one of the company's games instead. PlayStation has a vast stable of IPs that have remained dormant for ages, including The Legend of Dragoon. Today's news led to many fans once again noting their desire to see the game resurrected.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
happygamer.com

Bloodborne Players Confused By New PlayStation News

Fans of Bloodborne are at a loss to make sense of the recent PlayStation report. For a long time, players have expressed interest in a PC port, remaster, or remake of the FromSoftware action game. Unfortunately, PlayStation hasn’t done anything to even begin responding to these demands, even though they’ve been made repeatedly. While some fans of the Bloodborne series still hold out hope, the most recent PlayStation-related developments may be too much for them to bear.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Dying Light 2’ Developer: “We Can’t Fail Our Gamers”

It’s no secret that Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a huge game. Boasting a main story that takes roughly 25 hours to beat, as well as enough extra content to keep you busy for three or four times that, nobody can say developer Techland shies away from delivering a lot of bang for your buck. And now, the game is about to get even bigger.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocono Update

Modern Warfare 2 Beta: A Glimpse Into One Of This Year's Biggest Titles

Call of Duty, the brainchild of Infinity Ward design teams and published by Activision, is undoubtedly the king of online war-based MMO. With 19 major mainstream titles and several spin-offs, this series stands on its own and has since its inception. As of June 2022, Call of Duty titles had sold a whopping 425 million copies worldwide, and the trend shows no sign of slowing. With the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare due to hit the shelves both digital and physical on October 28, 2022, fans are already rabidly purchasing their advanced copies, weapons packs/skins offered through the store, and the anticipation is real. Perhaps that is why Activision decided to push an Early Access Beta, letting fans test the game out last weekend, instead of the one-week early Beta in October that had been announced originally. It had its desired effect, drawing in millions of players and thousands upon thousands of dollars in hours. While no final total has been or probably ever will be reported, making those who were already excited rabid with anticipation for the full release, with several social media outlets further promoting or offering deals along with the title purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Diablo Immortal: How to navigate the Forgotten Nightmares update

Blizzard's financially successful mobile game, Diablo Immortal, has readied up players with the most extensive update yet. The Forgotten Nightmares update expands the story and Diablo's ongoing lore while adding new features and mechanics to ensure the game's grindfest doesn't grow stale. However, it is easy to get lost in the woods as a new player approaching Diablo Immortal, so we've created a guide that breaks down what's new, what's changed, and the best approaches for taking advantage of this colossal update once you've got it installed. It's time to load the app up, plug in your favorite Android gaming controller, and see how the latest update for Diablo Immortal stacks up.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fan’s GameCube may actually be an early Wii prototype used at E3

A Nintendo GameCube that contains an extremely early build of the Wii’s main menu has been discovered. Early on Sept. 29, Nintendo historians and preservationists Forest of Illusion shared a follow-up tweet to a two-year-old announcement detailing a 0.1 build of the Wii’s system menu that emerged as part of the Nintendo “Gigaleak” in 2020. Images of a GameCube submitted by a fan appeared to contain an extremely early version of the Wii’s main menu that might be the same as the previously-discovered 0.1 build, according to Nintendo Life.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Stadia player will lose 6000 hours of playtime

One Red Dead Redemption 2 player will lose nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia following the news of the service shutting down. Earlier this week (September 29), Google announced that it will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia next year. After the news broke, Google said players will continue to have access to their games library and play games on the service through to January 18, 2023 with all games purchased through the service refunded.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 Remaster Reportedly In the Works Alongside a Multiplayer Game

A remaster of 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn is reportedly in the works for PS5 alongside a brand-new multiplayer game for PS5 and PC. As reported by VGC and MP1ST, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, in which we previously asked if that was worth its $70 price tag just nine years after its release, looks to be soon joined by an updated version Aloy's first adventure on PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy