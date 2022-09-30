Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Episode 58 The Showdown: Will the Huskers win the division?
Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Coming off Nebraska's win over Indiana, Sam McKewon and Amie Just discuss whether the Huskers have a shot at winning the Big Ten West and debate which head coaching job is the better job- Wisconsin or Nebraska. Plus, the duo break down the Husker volleyball schedule and whether the non-conference schedule will sting them in the rankings.
York News-Times
Big add: 6-7 pitcher Carson Jasa chooses Nebraska from list of baseball powers
Carson Jasa considers himself a late bloomer. Now he is also a future Nebraska pitcher and potentially a major addition to the baseball program. The big-armed right-hander from the Denver area committed to the Huskers on Monday, becoming the 12th member of NU’s 2023 class. Jasa (pronounced YAW-sa) chose Big Red over a parade of suitors that included finalists Oregon and Arizona State while other powers like Texas and Michigan had strong interest.
York News-Times
Shatel: Which job is better? Nebraska or Wisconsin
Wisconsin sure loves the Nebraska formula. Walk-ons. Strength and conditioning. Stout offensive lines that dominate. Physical running game. Consistent fundamentals. Now the Badgers have fired a successful coach. Oh, it looked like Paul Chryst had let things slip. The Badgers, 2-3, had two bad losses at home, the last one...
York News-Times
Sideline notes: Looking back at a memorable Nebraska vs. Indiana matchup 45 years ago
LINCOLN — On Oct. 1, 1977 — 45 years before Nebraska’s win over Indiana — the Huskers and Hoosiers played a nonconference game at Memorial Stadium. It was a memorable Nebraska victory for several reasons. Both teams had coaches in the fifth year — Tom Osborne and Lee Corso.
York News-Times
Pregame: Receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda out for Nebraska vs. Indiana
Nebraska receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda will not play Saturday night against Indiana. The junior transfer from New Mexico State — who has five catches for 120 yards this season — was not suited up in during warmups. NU will be without the services of reserves Heinrich Haarberg, Kamonte Grimes...
York News-Times
Nebraska volleyball wins in four sets at Maryland
Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills, six blocks and four ace serves as the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball beat Maryland 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 on Sunday in College Park, Maryland. So after two weeks of the Big Ten season Nebraska joins Purdue as the only teams with a 4-0 league record. Nebraska (12-1) has won five straight matches since its only loss against Stanford on Sept. 13.
York News-Times
Knights buzz Hornets in D2-5 district matchup
WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights improved to 4-2 overall on Friday night with a 64-36 win over the Giltner Hornets in a D2-5 district matchup in Waco. Knights senior quarterback Trey Richert had another huge night offensively as he had a hand in nine touchdowns. The Lutheran signal caller connected on 20 of 31 passes for 276 yards and six touchdowns and ran the ball 15 times for 142 yards and three more scores.
York News-Times
Former Husker and Christian radio director plans to run for Lincoln mayor
Stan Parker, a former Husker football player and executive director of the Christian radio ministry The Bridge, plans to announce his run for mayor of Lincoln this week. Parker, an offensive lineman for the Huskers in the 1980s, will announce his candidacy Wednesday with his former coach, Tom Osborne. Parker,...
York News-Times
Heartland romps past Superior 76-14
HENDERSON – Heartland senior Trev Peters only carried the ball nine times on Friday night, but he scored two touchdowns and ran for 192 yards in Heartland’s 76-14 win over the Superior Wildcats. Peters also added a long punt return for a touchdown and he threw for another...
York News-Times
Panthers roll to district finals
GENEVA – Rallying behind a sizzling offense, the top-seeded Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers racked up 26 runs in two games en route to the C-6 subdistrict title Monday. “We hit the ball really well. I knew coming into both games teams that score 10 runs tend to win,” head coach...
York News-Times
Panthers put game on ice in first half at Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL – With 28 points in the first quarter Friday night at Doniphan-Trumbull the Fillmore Central Panthers cruised to the 48-15 win in the C2-5 district game at Doniphan. Fillmore Central improved to 5-1 with the win while the D-T Cardinals dropped to 1-5 on the season. Panther first...
York News-Times
Dukes finish 2-1 at Raymond Central invite
RAYMOND – On Thursday night, York downed Seward in a three-set volleyball thriller between a pair of top-10 teams in the Lincoln Journal Star. The Bluejays returned the favor on Saturday, handing the Dukes a two-set loss at the Raymond Central invite. Despite the defeat, York picked up wins...
York News-Times
Timberwolves cap 5-0 week with JCC VB title
TECUMSEH – Exeter-Milligan with wins over Johnson County Central, Falls City and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer earned the JCC volleyball title on Saturday. E-M defeated HTRS 25-13 and 25-22; they needed three sets to get by Falls City 17-25, 25-13, 25-23 and in the championship turned back the host Johnson County Central Thunderbirds 22-25, 25-18, 25-15 to improve to 12-6 on the season.
York News-Times
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. September 27, 2022. Editorial: Malcolm X the right choice for induction into Nebraska Hall of Fame. Omaha-born Malcolm X is one of the leading figures in America’s battle for civil rights, so it’s entirely fitting that a state commission has chosen him to be the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame.
York News-Times
Busy months ahead
First of all, I want to congratulate everyone who made the recent fall version of Sip & Stroll last week a giant success. I usually volunteer at one of the many sites, but this year I was at the Mother Ship (Chamber office) to help with crowd control. I made sure people were going out the correct door, but not going in the same door. The crowds were huge and I got to see many I haven’t seen in a while.
York News-Times
Polk County chips away for 5-0 win over Twin River
CENTRAL CITY – Polk County junior pitcher Courtney Sunday has the Twin River Titans number and it is zero. Maybe goose eggs better describes how Sunday has fared against the Titans this season as she has thrown 10-0 and 5-0 shutouts, the latter coming on Monday in the C-7 subdistrict at Central City.
York News-Times
Polk County loses heartbreaker to Central City
CENTRAL CITY – There is not much separation between the Polk County Slammers and the Central City Bison. To be exact it is just two runs in two games, both wins by the Bison. The second win came in the finals of the C-7 subdistrict on Monday night when...
York News-Times
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
The York Dukes went 5-1 last week and beat Seward in a top-10 clash Thursday, thanks in large part to sophomore Cynley Wilkinson. Wilkinson hammered a season-high 21 kills against Crete on Tuesday and reached double figures in wins over Seward and Hastings, finishing the week hitting .223 with 64 winners on 165 attempts. The sophomore also racked up six aces, three blocks and 28 digs. On the season, Wilkinson’s hitting .213 with 205 kills, 26 aces, 16 blocks and 139 digs.
York News-Times
Data breach affects CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska
CHI Health locations are impacted by an "IT security incident" at its parent company, CommonSpirit Health. Taylor Miller, a CHI Health spokeswoman, said the incident is affecting CHI Health hospitals throughout Nebraska, including St. Elizabeth and the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln. "As a precautionary step we have taken certain...
York News-Times
Business Beat -- Rustic Dry Goods thriving in downtown York
Tyler Hinton had to make a decision. Should she decide to keep teaching at Cross County Schools or should she go full-time with the business that she and her husband Trent had purchased from Tim Alvis in 2019. They had operated the screen printing business out of their garage and in March of this year, the decision was made to go full-time.
