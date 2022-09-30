The Dodgers have put together a heck of a season in 2022. Despite a somewhat pedestrian 4-2 week, the club also won its 110th game of the year — the most ever in a single season in National League history — last week and is poised to get a true look at what the postseason roster could look like over these last three games against the Rockies.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO