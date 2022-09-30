Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What We Can All Learn From Tip EmployeesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The Best Places To Get Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Alex Verdugo Raises Eyebrows, Bellinger’s Bounce Back, Where is Edwin Rios, Injuries and More
The Dodgers have put together a heck of a season in 2022. Despite a somewhat pedestrian 4-2 week, the club also won its 110th game of the year — the most ever in a single season in National League history — last week and is poised to get a true look at what the postseason roster could look like over these last three games against the Rockies.
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Trying to Let Joey Gallo Figure it Out
When one batter seems to find their groove, another searches for it. After winning 10 games in a row, the Dodgers have now lost back-to-back games to the Rockies with the line shining down on Joey Gallo for his recent cold streak. Similar to Cody Bellinger’s struggles just over a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Houston Astros & the Los Angeles Dodgers are taken first in the Flippin' Bats MLB Postseason Draft | Flippin' Bats
Fox Sports’ Ben Verlander, Alex Curry, Taylor Gelbrich face off in a MLB Postseason Draft where each of them select 4 teams and are awarded with a point for season playoff win! October baseball is officially here!
Yardbarker
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Out Of Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers became just the seventh team in MLB history with at least 110 wins in a single season, and look to continue adding onto their total while remaining healthy as they reach the halfway point of a series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers’ final homestand of...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Tentative Postseason Plan with Tony Gonsolin
The biggest question surrounding the Dodgers right now has to be Tony Gonsolin. Just a few weeks ago, Gonsolin was firmly in the race for the NL Cy Young Award. But, as many expected, his career-high 128.1 innings caught up to him, and he was on the IL for six weeks.
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Has to ‘Be Better’ to Earn a Roster Spot
The level of fear Craig Kimbrel brings to Dodgers fans has been an unwelcome sign all season long. Kimbrel has obviously struggled all season long, blowing five saves with a 6-7 record, and has not looked up to par even in most of his wins. This has become an issue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Still Mixed on New Playoff Format, Bye Round
The Dodgers have home field advantage locked up throughout the playoffs, and already have their eyes set on the NLDS. Due to the new Wild Card format of a three-game series, the blue crew will have a decent amount of rest before Game 1. LA’s season ends on October 5th, and they won’t play the first game of the NLDS until October 11.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Thinks What’s Going On in the Win Column is Really Special
Winning is the answer to any negative light being shed onto a ball club. For the Dodgers, the lights have shined bright all season long and they are slowly entering uncharted territory. Despite their loss on Sunday night to the Rockies, the Dodgers currently sit at 110 wins. Which is...
Dodgers vs Rockies: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for October 4
The Dodgers have dropped two straight games to the Rockies to even the series at two games apiece. Two games remain in the season-ending series, with the Dodgers needing to win at least one to set the mark for the best winning percentage in franchise history. Today’s game will be...
Dodgers Fan’s Annual Bracket Raises Money For A Good Cause
It started as a lark back in 2018. Makenna Martin, then a high school student in Southern California, made a March Madness-style bracket to determine which Dodgers player was the hottest. Now, Makenna is in college, and the fifth annual Hottest Dodger Bracket has been released. You’ve probably never asked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers News: LA Forever Honors Spanish Broadcast Legend Jaime Jarrin
The Dodgers organization has had plenty of legends who have either donned Dodger blue or have worked for the Dodgers organization. Many have come and gone, but Dodgers legendary broadcaster, Jaime Jarrin, has been a constant comfort in the homes of Angelinos. The 86-year-old has been broadcasting games for the Dodgers for the past 64 years and will be retiring after this season.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Activated from IL; Andre Jackson Optioned
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin, sidelined since August 23 with a right forearm strain, has been activated from the injured list and will make the start tonight against the Rockies. To make room on the active roster, Andre Jackson was optioned to the minor leagues. Gonsolin was having a career year...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Returns to Start at Dodger Stadium Tonight
The Dodgers get an All-Star pitcher back from injury just in time for one more start before the postseason. Tony Gonsolin is expected to be activated tonight and make his 24th start of the season. He’s already listed as today’s probable pitcher for the Dodgers. All’s that left is the...
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Cares About More Than Regular Season Success
The Dodgers inked a deal with Tyler Anderson back in March and at the time he was looked at as a solid free agent signing. He was one of the better remaining free agents at the time and he came off a season split between the Pirates and Mariners in which he had a 4.53 ERA in 167 plus innings.
Dodgers Recap: Dodgers Fall 4-1 to Rockies, Anderson Ties Personal Strikeout Record
After making history and breaking new records last night, the Dodgers dropped Sunday night’s game to the Colorado Rockies with a final score of 1-4. Despite Tyler Anderson’s 10-strikeout game, the LA team’s offense did not come ready to play. Maybe it was because they didn’t need many hits to walk away with the win last night but the team only had 3 hits to the Rockies’ 10 hits.
Dodgers News: Michael Grove Talks About Clayton Kershaw’s Intimidating Game Day Routine
Dodgers rookie Michael Grove has found himself making five starts this season, on a pitching staff that includes multiple All-Stars, several guys who have either won the Cy Young Award or received votes, and, oh yeah, possibly the best pitcher of our generation in Clayton Kershaw. Grove has held his...
Dodgers Postgame: L.A. Falls to Rockies, 2-1, in Second Straight Poor Offensive Showing
The Dodgers fell short in mounting a ninth-inning comeback, losing to the Rockies, 2-1, for their 50th loss of the season. Los Angeles still has two games left to win their 111th game, which would set a new franchise record for winning percentage. Trea Turner led off the bottom of...
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Doesn’t Hold Back Affection Towards Hanser Alberto
Nothing like some good ‘ole brotherly love in a clubhouse to boost team morale. In a night where the Dodgers dominated with a 10-1 victory against the Rockies, the Dodgers once again unleashed Hanser Alberto in the ninth inning for closer duties. Alberto inevitably gave up an earned run...
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0