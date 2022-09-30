ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Alex Verdugo Raises Eyebrows, Bellinger’s Bounce Back, Where is Edwin Rios, Injuries and More

The Dodgers have put together a heck of a season in 2022. Despite a somewhat pedestrian 4-2 week, the club also won its 110th game of the year — the most ever in a single season in National League history — last week and is poised to get a true look at what the postseason roster could look like over these last three games against the Rockies.
Yardbarker

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Out Of Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers became just the seventh team in MLB history with at least 110 wins in a single season, and look to continue adding onto their total while remaining healthy as they reach the halfway point of a series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers’ final homestand of...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: LA Forever Honors Spanish Broadcast Legend Jaime Jarrin

The Dodgers organization has had plenty of legends who have either donned Dodger blue or have worked for the Dodgers organization. Many have come and gone, but Dodgers legendary broadcaster, Jaime Jarrin, has been a constant comfort in the homes of Angelinos. The 86-year-old has been broadcasting games for the Dodgers for the past 64 years and will be retiring after this season.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Recap: Dodgers Fall 4-1 to Rockies, Anderson Ties Personal Strikeout Record

After making history and breaking new records last night, the Dodgers dropped Sunday night’s game to the Colorado Rockies with a final score of 1-4. Despite Tyler Anderson’s 10-strikeout game, the LA team’s offense did not come ready to play. Maybe it was because they didn’t need many hits to walk away with the win last night but the team only had 3 hits to the Rockies’ 10 hits.
