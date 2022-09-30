ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

daytonatimes.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Fire Rescue’s HazMat Team reminds residents that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries. Protect yourself, your loved ones and pets from the...
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
WESH

Titusville pump station fails during Ian causing sewage leak into Indian River Lagoon

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Ian’s impact in Brevard County was focused mostly in the north. And one Titusville neighborhood has been waiting days for a critical repair. A historic district right along the Indian River smells of sewage. The owner of a 100-year-old house says sewage has been flowing from the pump house next to his property since Ian struck last Thursday. The property owner did not want to be identified.
click orlando

New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
ormondbeachobserver.com

Moratorium on development? Council opts to hear from ENRAC first

With the flooding of Volusia neighborhoods due to Hurricane Ian in mind, Volusia County Councilwoman Heather Post made a motion at the council's meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to discuss a moratorium on development at their next meeting. Her motion, despite pleas from Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower to give them an opportunity to discuss this, died for lack of a second.
click orlando

Flooding concerns rise as Lake Monroe set to crest; Lake Harney may soon recede

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said Monday afternoon that historic flooding throughout the area is expected to continue for weeks. Lake Monroe, the third lake that the St. John’s River flows north through in Central Florida, after Lakes Harvey and Jessup, will crest later this week at 8.5 feet above sea level, according to Harris.
palmcoastobserver.com

Dune restoration, walkover damages are high priorities

Not only was the Flagler Beach pier heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian, but almost all of the dunes on Flagler County’s coastline are gone and all of the beach walkovers were damaged, Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson said. “The question becomes how expensive is the damage,” Whitson said...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

