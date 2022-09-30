Read full article on original website
daytonatimes.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Tuesday, Oct. 4
Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Fire Rescue’s HazMat Team reminds residents that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries. Protect yourself, your loved ones and pets from the...
palmcoastobserver.com
At least seven local homes sustain major damage, over 200 have minor damage from Hurricane Ian
At least 200 homes in Flagler County have sustained minor flood and wind damage from Hurricane Ian, while at least seven have sustained major damage, Flagler County's Emergency Management director said on Monday. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord gave county commissioners a report on the damage during an Oct. 3...
Detour set up around part of State Road 46 due to flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding from Hurricane Ian has impacted State Road 46, a major roadway for residents in Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties. Florida Highway Patrol was forced to close the roadway between Hatbill Road in Mims and Jungle Road in Geneva. A detour has been set up...
wlrn.org
'How do you fight water?' One Volusia neighborhood cleans up after historic flooding
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One neighborhood in Volusia County is cleaning up after flood waters from Hurricane Ian rose into homes after record-breaking rainfall drenched the region. A generator runs behind Mellisa Kipp’s South Daytona home, powering dehumidifiers and fans. Most of her furniture is at the curb —...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores plaza in shambles, forcing business to temporarily shutter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — So many areas of Volusia County have been impacted by the storm, including the business community. While recovery won't be easy, most are determined to come back as quickly as possible. Dozens of businesses in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores were hit hard by...
wmfe.org
In East Central Florida, Hurricane Ian’s rain fell heaviest on Volusia County
Ponce Inlet in Volusia County received 21 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian, according to data from the National Weather Service. That’s the most among the locations reported in East Central Florida between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Friday. Fire Chief Dan Scales is not surprised Ponce Inlet...
click orlando
Woman, 68, drowned off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, officials say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 68-year-old woman drowned Thursday in the surf off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. Beach officials said Anita Riney drowned around 11:30 a.m. after she was spotted falling in the water. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler’s Ian Tally: 132 Homes With at Least 20% Damage, FEMA Aid Coming, So Are More Floodwaters
A final tally of Hurricane Ian’s impacts on Flagler County reveals limited property damage impact either from wind or floodwaters despite rainfalls totaling 15 inches in places. Flagler County is qualifying for three levels of aid from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, including aid to individuals. “They’re not exact...
WESH
Police: 2 utility workers injured in Volusia County while working to restore power
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A New Smyrna Beach utility worker was critically injured Sunday while working to restore power in the Venetian Bay area. Another power company employee was also hurt. According to police, the two were in the area of North Airport Road and Casello Drive, working on...
WESH
Titusville pump station fails during Ian causing sewage leak into Indian River Lagoon
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Ian’s impact in Brevard County was focused mostly in the north. And one Titusville neighborhood has been waiting days for a critical repair. A historic district right along the Indian River smells of sewage. The owner of a 100-year-old house says sewage has been flowing from the pump house next to his property since Ian struck last Thursday. The property owner did not want to be identified.
click orlando
Volusia business owners scramble to clean before big events come to town
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s coast was rocked by Hurricane Ian, and ocean-front businesses are now left with major damage to clean up just a week before the 30th Annual Biketoberfest is slated to come to town. “We have the dive team here looking at the pilings,...
click orlando
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Moratorium on development? Council opts to hear from ENRAC first
With the flooding of Volusia neighborhoods due to Hurricane Ian in mind, Volusia County Councilwoman Heather Post made a motion at the council's meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to discuss a moratorium on development at their next meeting. Her motion, despite pleas from Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower to give them an opportunity to discuss this, died for lack of a second.
click orlando
Flooding concerns rise as Lake Monroe set to crest; Lake Harney may soon recede
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said Monday afternoon that historic flooding throughout the area is expected to continue for weeks. Lake Monroe, the third lake that the St. John’s River flows north through in Central Florida, after Lakes Harvey and Jessup, will crest later this week at 8.5 feet above sea level, according to Harris.
palmcoastobserver.com
Dune restoration, walkover damages are high priorities
Not only was the Flagler Beach pier heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian, but almost all of the dunes on Flagler County’s coastline are gone and all of the beach walkovers were damaged, Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson said. “The question becomes how expensive is the damage,” Whitson said...
fox35orlando.com
2 workers hurt by electric shock while trying to restore power in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Two linemen working to restore power knocked out by Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach are hurt from potential electric shock, according to city officials. Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, units of the New Smyrna Beach fire department responded to...
click orlando
2 shocked while restoring power in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two workers were shocked while restoring power to a New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, according to the police department. The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said the fire department responded to Casello Drive and Airport Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas...
click orlando
Rising water closes all lanes of SR-46 at St. Johns River near Brevard-Seminole line
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced an emergency road closure of State Road 46 at the St. Johns River in Brevard County. The closure affects all lanes of State Road 46 at the river in Brevard County near the Seminole County line, according to the FDOT.
fox35orlando.com
