Mantua Township, NJ

Jersey Family Fun

New Jersey Halloween Lights Displays

A new trend has taken hold in New Jersey and since it only appears to be growing, now’s the time to tell you about New Jersey Halloween lights displays. If you love Christmas lights, you’ll love NJ Halloween light displays!. New Jersey Halloween Lights. We first became aware...
MUSIC
newjerseyisntboring.com

The New Jersey Isn’t Boring Store is Officially Open

Well, well, well… It’s October and it’s already time for holiday shopping. Don’t believe me? My gifts are wrapped and ready to go. Having said that, if you’re not ready to do all your shopping yet I wanted to get the word out that New Jersey Isn’t Boring has two stores that are active and open this year. You can check out all merchandise at our Etsy Shop and our shop on Bonfire.
LIFESTYLE
94.5 PST

People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing

TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Mantua Township, NJ
Government
City
Mantua Township, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
bestofnj.com

The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey – 2023 Edition

Most folks dread buying a car, for fear of a negative experience at the dealership. Hidden fees, long waits, and upselling to more expensive models all add up to purchase encounters best left forgotten. Well worry not, because none of these things happen at The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey. Instead, the experience is actually pleasant!
BUYING CARS
94.5 PST

Central Jersey’s ‘go-to’ restaurants and what to order (Opinion)

Everybody has their favorite "go-to' restaurant when they travel. Many times hitting that place for your favorite meal there is the best part of making the trip to that area. Last month, I asked what's your favorite "go-to" restaurant at the Jersey shore and the response was overwhelming. But in November, the shore is a long way away.
RESTAURANTS
94.5 PST

This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation

One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
NJ.com

Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal

More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
FOOD & DRINKS

