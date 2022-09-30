Read full article on original website
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
New Jersey Halloween Lights Displays
A new trend has taken hold in New Jersey and since it only appears to be growing, now’s the time to tell you about New Jersey Halloween lights displays. If you love Christmas lights, you’ll love NJ Halloween light displays!. New Jersey Halloween Lights. We first became aware...
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
newjerseyisntboring.com
The New Jersey Isn’t Boring Store is Officially Open
Well, well, well… It’s October and it’s already time for holiday shopping. Don’t believe me? My gifts are wrapped and ready to go. Having said that, if you’re not ready to do all your shopping yet I wanted to get the word out that New Jersey Isn’t Boring has two stores that are active and open this year. You can check out all merchandise at our Etsy Shop and our shop on Bonfire.
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing
TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
4 Things That Ocean Countyans Get Annoyed At the Most
Everyone has opinions about what annoys them the most about living in this state. The positives are where we'll start. We have beautiful beaches, close to NYC and Philadelphia, and in New Jersey, believe it or not, we have big hearts and will help out a neighbor in a second. I love that.
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with trees. It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old. It's pretty awesome to see approximately a tree that...
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
Looking for love? These N.J. counties have the most singles to swipe right on
Hinge, Tinder, Bumble. There’s no shortage of dating apps, but are you in the best spot to find that match in New Jersey?. Just under half of the state’s residents are single, meaning they have never been married, are divorced or widowed, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. About 2% are still legally married but separated from their spouses.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations
A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
One of the most historic sites in NJ also one of the most haunted
I'm a huge history buff, and by that I mean I like to look at old buildings and go on tours when I'm on vacation. So, maybe not a buff but I love learning about the past. One of the best weekend trips I ever took was just about two Halloweens ago when my wife and I along with our two good friends went to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
‘Disturbing’ that NJ lacks plan for pop-up parties, senator says
TRENTON – A South Jersey senator said the state needs a comprehensive plan for dealing with pop-up parties promoted on social media like the one in Wildwood over the weekend in which two people died. An unsanctioned pop-up car rally called H2Oi/H2022 drew rowdy crowds to the Shore town...
This is known as the most haunted road in New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
bestofnj.com
The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey – 2023 Edition
Most folks dread buying a car, for fear of a negative experience at the dealership. Hidden fees, long waits, and upselling to more expensive models all add up to purchase encounters best left forgotten. Well worry not, because none of these things happen at The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey. Instead, the experience is actually pleasant!
Central Jersey’s ‘go-to’ restaurants and what to order (Opinion)
Everybody has their favorite "go-to' restaurant when they travel. Many times hitting that place for your favorite meal there is the best part of making the trip to that area. Last month, I asked what's your favorite "go-to" restaurant at the Jersey shore and the response was overwhelming. But in November, the shore is a long way away.
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
New Jersey Wasn’t the Only State with the Perfect Pink Sky
I know we are at the end of the work week which means everyone is exhausted but did you happen to have a few minutes to look up yesterday? (When I said yesterday, I mean September 29th) Our skies were wild with bright colors and I swear, the clouds looked...
Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal
More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
