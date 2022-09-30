ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt gives Republicans the midterm fight they crave and takes focus off Trump 2024 and abortion rights, GOP operatives say

Polling shows voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on immigration and border security. DeSantis' political stunt in Martha's Vineyard rocketed the issues to front-page news ahead of the midterms. Republicans welcome the change of topic from abortion and Trump. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights sending migrants and asylum...
Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge

In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts

Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
