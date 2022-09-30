Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Trump Interrupted by 'Fart Noises' While Speaking With Ashli Babbitt's Mom
A call from Donald Trump was interrupted by a man with a placard reading "Fart Noises," at a rally in Washington D.C. held to show solidarity with those arrested following the January 6 Capital Hill riot. The former president spoke to Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, the 35-year-old...
“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
Watergate figure John Dean warns Trump may pull a "dictators' ploy": "There will be violence"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Faith & Freedom Coalition June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Seth Herald/Getty Images) Former Watergate figure John Dean warned there will be violence as Donald Trump finds himself in increasing legal peril. Richard Nixon's former White House counsel, who was disbarred after...
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center. Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign...
Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt gives Republicans the midterm fight they crave and takes focus off Trump 2024 and abortion rights, GOP operatives say
Polling shows voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on immigration and border security. DeSantis' political stunt in Martha's Vineyard rocketed the issues to front-page news ahead of the midterms. Republicans welcome the change of topic from abortion and Trump. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights sending migrants and asylum...
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge
In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
‘Afraid of losing their power’: Judge decries GOP leaders who back Trump election claims
A federal judge delivered a blistering rebuke of Republican Party leaders Tuesday for what she said was a cynical attempt to stoke false claims of election fraud of the kind that fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said former President Donald...
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not respond by naming any Uvalde school shooting victims and instead spoke about his failed school safety bill.
Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms
Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts
Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
One of Trump's Biggest Supporters Wants the Washington Monument Taken Down
One of Donald Trump's top supporters says he wants the Washington Monument removed from the National Mall the way ISIS terrorists destroyed temples of religious idols, contradicting Trump's claims that the political left are the ones who seek to remove monuments. After a vandal defaced U.S. President George Washington's eponymous...
Republican lead in House shrinks again as voters see high-stakes contest — CBS News Battleground Tracker
The Republicans have a lead. But it keeps shrinking. While they're still in a very good position to capture a House majority, that majority looks narrower today than it ever has, having ticked down for the second straight month to 223 seats in our model estimate. Republicans were at 226 in August and 230 in July.
