Lincoln, NE

How a life spent around classrooms prepared Bill Busch to coach Nebraska's defense

By Jimmy Watkins World-Herald Staff Writer
York News-Times
 4 days ago
York News-Times

Episode 58 The Showdown: Will the Huskers win the division?

Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Coming off Nebraska's win over Indiana, Sam McKewon and Amie Just discuss whether the Huskers have a shot at winning the Big Ten West and debate which head coaching job is the better job- Wisconsin or Nebraska. Plus, the duo break down the Husker volleyball schedule and whether the non-conference schedule will sting them in the rankings.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Big add: 6-7 pitcher Carson Jasa chooses Nebraska from list of baseball powers

Carson Jasa considers himself a late bloomer. Now he is also a future Nebraska pitcher and potentially a major addition to the baseball program. The big-armed right-hander from the Denver area committed to the Huskers on Monday, becoming the 12th member of NU’s 2023 class. Jasa (pronounced YAW-sa) chose Big Red over a parade of suitors that included finalists Oregon and Arizona State while other powers like Texas and Michigan had strong interest.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Shatel: Which job is better? Nebraska or Wisconsin

Wisconsin sure loves the Nebraska formula. Walk-ons. Strength and conditioning. Stout offensive lines that dominate. Physical running game. Consistent fundamentals. Now the Badgers have fired a successful coach. Oh, it looked like Paul Chryst had let things slip. The Badgers, 2-3, had two bad losses at home, the last one...
MADISON, WI
York News-Times

Nebraska volleyball wins in four sets at Maryland

Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills, six blocks and four ace serves as the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball beat Maryland 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 on Sunday in College Park, Maryland. So after two weeks of the Big Ten season Nebraska joins Purdue as the only teams with a 4-0 league record. Nebraska (12-1) has won five straight matches since its only loss against Stanford on Sept. 13.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
York News-Times

Former Husker and Christian radio director plans to run for Lincoln mayor

Stan Parker, a former Husker football player and executive director of the Christian radio ministry The Bridge, plans to announce his run for mayor of Lincoln this week. Parker, an offensive lineman for the Huskers in the 1980s, will announce his candidacy Wednesday with his former coach, Tom Osborne. Parker,...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Last Friday night Heartland quarterback Trev Peters ran the ball just nine times but finished with 192 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies steamrolled the Superior Wildcats 76-14. Peters also completed 7 of 11 passes for 131 yards which included a 44-yard scoring toss to fellow senior Tucker Bergen. Peters returned two punts for 81 yards, one of those went for a second quarter touchdown. Peters is averaging 11.3 yards per carry and over 150 yards per game.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Dukes’ season ends with 8-3 loss to Lakeview

COLUMBUS – The York Dukes took to the softball diamond one final time this season Monday afternoon at the Class B-7 sub-district. The fourth-seeded Dukes opened against host Lakeview and saw their season end in an 8-3 loss to the Vikings. Lakeview took an early lead on three RBI...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Polk County chips away for 5-0 win over Twin River

CENTRAL CITY – Polk County junior pitcher Courtney Sunday has the Twin River Titans number and it is zero. Maybe goose eggs better describes how Sunday has fared against the Titans this season as she has thrown 10-0 and 5-0 shutouts, the latter coming on Monday in the C-7 subdistrict at Central City.
POLK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Knights buzz Hornets in D2-5 district matchup

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights improved to 4-2 overall on Friday night with a 64-36 win over the Giltner Hornets in a D2-5 district matchup in Waco. Knights senior quarterback Trey Richert had another huge night offensively as he had a hand in nine touchdowns. The Lutheran signal caller connected on 20 of 31 passes for 276 yards and six touchdowns and ran the ball 15 times for 142 yards and three more scores.
WACO, NE
York News-Times

Thayer Central stays unbeaten, downs EMF 46-14

HEBRON – After one quarter of play, the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats led Thayer Central 14-6. From there, however, it was all Titans as the hosts exploded for 22 points in the second stanza and never looked back, rolling to a 46-14 win to remain undefeated on the gridiron. Bobcat running...
HEBRON, NE
York News-Times

Polk County loses heartbreaker to Central City

CENTRAL CITY – There is not much separation between the Polk County Slammers and the Central City Bison. To be exact it is just two runs in two games, both wins by the Bison. The second win came in the finals of the C-7 subdistrict on Monday night when...
POLK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Panthers put game on ice in first half at Doniphan-Trumbull

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL – With 28 points in the first quarter Friday night at Doniphan-Trumbull the Fillmore Central Panthers cruised to the 48-15 win in the C2-5 district game at Doniphan. Fillmore Central improved to 5-1 with the win while the D-T Cardinals dropped to 1-5 on the season. Panther first...
GENEVA, NE
York News-Times

Busy months ahead

First of all, I want to congratulate everyone who made the recent fall version of Sip & Stroll last week a giant success. I usually volunteer at one of the many sites, but this year I was at the Mother Ship (Chamber office) to help with crowd control. I made sure people were going out the correct door, but not going in the same door. The crowds were huge and I got to see many I haven’t seen in a while.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Heartland romps past Superior 76-14

HENDERSON – Heartland senior Trev Peters only carried the ball nine times on Friday night, but he scored two touchdowns and ran for 192 yards in Heartland’s 76-14 win over the Superior Wildcats. Peters also added a long punt return for a touchdown and he threw for another...
SUPERIOR, NE
York News-Times

Dukes finish 2-1 at Raymond Central invite

RAYMOND – On Thursday night, York downed Seward in a three-set volleyball thriller between a pair of top-10 teams in the Lincoln Journal Star. The Bluejays returned the favor on Saturday, handing the Dukes a two-set loss at the Raymond Central invite. Despite the defeat, York picked up wins...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. September 27, 2022. Editorial: Malcolm X the right choice for induction into Nebraska Hall of Fame. Omaha-born Malcolm X is one of the leading figures in America’s battle for civil rights, so it’s entirely fitting that a state commission has chosen him to be the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Panthers roll to district finals

GENEVA – Rallying behind a sizzling offense, the top-seeded Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers racked up 26 runs in two games en route to the C-6 subdistrict title Monday. “We hit the ball really well. I knew coming into both games teams that score 10 runs tend to win,” head coach...
GENEVA, NE
York News-Times

Business Beat -- Rustic Dry Goods thriving in downtown York

Tyler Hinton had to make a decision. Should she decide to keep teaching at Cross County Schools or should she go full-time with the business that she and her husband Trent had purchased from Tim Alvis in 2019. They had operated the screen printing business out of their garage and in March of this year, the decision was made to go full-time.
YORK, NE

