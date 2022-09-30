Abby Wambach says she cut ties with company linked to Brett Favre welfare fraud case after learning new 'disturbing information'

As the scandal attached to quarterback Brett Favre regarding welfare funds in Mississippi continues to attract more attention, the situation continues to prompt more action. Via Mark Fainaru-Wada of ESPN.com, soccer star Abby Wambach says she will end her involvement with a company connected to Favre and the ongoing controversy over federal money that allegedly, or actually, was diverted to Favre and/or his pet projects.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO