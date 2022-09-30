Abby Wambach says she cut ties with company linked to Brett Favre welfare fraud case after learning new 'disturbing information'

Read full article on original website
Brett Favre Has Made A Big Move In His Welfare Scandal
Hall of Fame quarterback and Packers legend Brett Favre is lawyering up as legal issues surrounding his connection to a Mississippi welfare scandal continue to escalate. "Brett Favre has a hired a new, high-powered attorney to represent him in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal: Eric Herschmann, who helped clear former Pres Trump in his first impeachment trial. Herschmann has 'concluded Favre shouldn’t be indicted.'”
NFL World Reacts To President Trump, Brett Favre News
Unsurprisingly, former United States president Donald Trump is now being mentioned in the Mississippi welfare scandal with legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre. On Monday, it was reported that Favre hired one of Trump's former White House advisers to represent him. "Brett Favre has a hired a new, high-powered attorney to...
NBC Sports
Abby Wambach exits company linked to Brett Favre welfare-fraud scandal
As the scandal attached to quarterback Brett Favre regarding welfare funds in Mississippi continues to attract more attention, the situation continues to prompt more action. Via Mark Fainaru-Wada of ESPN.com, soccer star Abby Wambach says she will end her involvement with a company connected to Favre and the ongoing controversy over federal money that allegedly, or actually, was diverted to Favre and/or his pet projects.
NFL Insider Jay Glazer Reveals NFL Concussion Rule Changes That Could Take Effect in Week 5
After the scary Tua Tagovailoa head injury on Thursday, the NFL is looking to change a loophole in its concussion protocol rules ASAP. The post NFL Insider Jay Glazer Reveals NFL Concussion Rule Changes That Could Take Effect in Week 5 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
In firing UNC, NFLPA cited “failure to understand role” and “hostility” during investigation
On Saturday, the NFL Players Association exercised its prerogative under the Collective Bargaining Agreement to fire the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant involved in last Sunday’s decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to action, despite demonstrating “gross motor instability” after his head struck the ground. According...
