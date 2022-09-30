Read full article on original website
Related
‘Spy x Family’ Episode 14 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll
'Spy x Family' Episode 14 will pick up where the latest installment left off, with the Forger family taking on a group of terrorists. When is its release date and time on Crunchyroll?
House Of The Dragon: How All The Targaryens, Velaryons, And Bastards Are Related After The Episode 6 Time Jump
House of the Dragon jumped ahead in time yet again, and now there are a lot more Targaryens, Velaryons, and even bastards who are important to the story.
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Series Finale Title Teases One Last Death
Not all will survive the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns October 2nd with the last batch of eight episodes, ending the show after 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and countless losses. The Greg Nicotero-directed series finale, which airs November 20th on AMC, is shrouded in secrecy. But with multiple Walking Dead spinoff shows in the works — spoiler alert! — some characters are fated to make it out alive: there are plans for Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) all to return in AMC's TWD Universe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guillermo del Toro Wants You To Unlock Your Fears In The Trailer For His ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’
Guillermo del Toro's new spooky series will debut Oct 25 as part of a four day, double episode Netflix & Chills event!
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Will No Longer Be A Marvel Disney+ Show, But There's Great News
Marvel's developing Armor Wars show starring Don Cheadle is undergoing a major change.
dexerto.com
Leaker claims Pokemon anime is “in trouble” following ominous comments from staff
Rumors regarding the future of the Pokemon anime have circulated for some time, with many speculating Pokemon Journeys could be the end of an era, and alleged dialogue from the OLM Director indicates the show could be in trouble. The Pokemon anime has followed alongside the release of new main...
ABC News
See 1st look of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
The next movie in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise now has a name. On Thursday, 20th Century Studios dropped a first look at the forthcoming film, as well its title: "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." The image released by the studio shows Owen Teague's ape Cornelius on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'The Walking Dead' Trailer Reveals What to Expect From the Final Episodes
All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Twist Changes Major Death in Game of Thrones History
Through the first six episodes of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series has followed its source material rather closely. The events of the series have mirrored those in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, albeit with some slight variations or extra explanation here and there. What the show hasn't done, however, is completely change something from its source material, altering Game of Thrones history in the process. That changed during Sunday night's new episode.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
Behati Prinsloo joins Adam Levine in Vegas in first show since cheating allegations
Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo has been spotted supporting Adam Levine backstage as he performed his first show since being faced with cheating allegations in September.The former Victoria Secret model, who is pregnant with her and Levine’s third child, sat on the left side of the stage at an event in Las Vegas while her husband performed with his band Maroon 5.Levine, 43, was accused of cheating on Prinsloo, 34, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh after the latter claimed she had an affair with him and that he asked to name his child after her.According to People, the frontman...
Dahmer: The chilling interview Evan Peters watched in preparation for Netflix series
Evan Peters has revealed the chilling interview he watched in preparation for playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.The actor appears in the Netflix series about the notorious murderer, which has divded users of the streaming service since its release last month.Despite the complaints surrounding Dahmer’s “nauseating” gratuitous content, it’s agreed that Peters turns in an impressive performance as the killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. Ahead of playing the role, Peters was told to watch a particular interview by the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy.The interview in question was conducted by Stone Phillips for...
thedigitalfix.com
New Planet of the Apes movie gets title, director, and cast
We knew another Planet of the Apes movie was in development, but now it has a title, cast, and a release window. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a new science fiction movie based on the classic franchise, is well on its way, with Wes Ball in the director’s chair.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Premiere Shares Official Stills
Mob Psycho 100 is just days out from its return, and the hype over season three has never been higher. After all, it has been a hot minute since Studio Bones rolled out new episodes of the show, and Shigeo has lots to do when he returns to the small screen. And at last, fans have been given their first look at season three's premiere courtesy of some official stills.
Polygon
Mangasplaining is the podcast that turned me into a big bad manga boy
Though I’ve always loved comic books, manga has long been an embarrassing blind spot for me. For the longest time, I was dimly aware of Japanese comics as the source material for a lot of the anime I already loved, and the passionate, growing fandom that has spent most of my lifetime surpassing the readership of the comics that I did read. I would note the earnest hubbub of the Barnes & Noble manga section and wonder, What do they know? Could that be me? Turns out yes, it could. I just needed the right guide.
ComicBook
Here's When to Tune Into Spy x Family's New Episodes This Weekend
Spy x Family is one of the many major franchises leading the charge for new wave of anime kicking off next month, and now it's been revealed when these new episodes will be premiering in full! The first season taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series made its debut earlier this year and really took over the anime world this Spring. But this was only the first half of the anime's first season, and thus the second half of the season is finally going to return this Fall together with the huge new wave of anime coming in October.
3 Netflix animated releases so good, they all have near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores
Looking back over the past several months, even into the latter part of 2021, some of the Netflix releases that have been — and continue to be — among the most critically acclaimed and well-received overall on the streamer haven’t always been the big-budget feature films, nor the live-action original TV series that Netflix is probably best known for. At least, not always. These days, when I find myself with time on my hands and pondering the question of what to watch next on the service? More often than not, it’s tended to be an animated release that I gravitate to.
ComicBook
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel Releases Teaser Trailer
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is currently in the works on a new follow up anime, and fans have been given the first look at what to expect from the anime's continuation with the first teaser trailer for the series! This franchise has been one of the few anime projects that fans have been looking to see more of since the first season came to an end, and there was a new follow up with a new feature film that completed the first season's story. But that's far from the end of the franchise overall.
Reviewing The Walking Dead on The Sandbox Alpha Season 3
The Sandbox offers everyone — from crypto investors to thrill-seekers — a chance to play unique and fun games while earning cash. , players will get the chance to explore new worlds and complete creative quests within them. There are even collaborations with popular franchises that can be found in this metaverse. One such franchise players can find in The Sandbox is The Walking Dead, a hit franchise about zombie survival that has boasted collaborations with other games before. The Walking Dead: A Day in Alexandria is the official world featured in The Sandbox Alpha Season 3, though the amount of official content featured in the world is somewhat lacking.
Comments / 0