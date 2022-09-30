Rapper Meek Mill, Dez Bryant place bet on upcoming Cowboys-Eagles faceoff

There’s still two-plus weeks to go, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t already looking ahead to the next time the Cowboys and Eagles square off. Dallas, the reigning division champions, have bounced back from an anemic performance in Week 1 to win two games in a row. The Philadelphia Eagles, after the Miami Dolphins loss on Thursday night, currently stand as the last remaining undefeated team at 3-0.

Both teams have games to play on Sunday with Dallas hosting the Washington Commanders and the Eagles facing upstart Jacksonville, as well as games the following week, but that doesn’t stop those on the outside from looking ahead. That group involves the current king of Philly rap Meek Mill and the Cowboys latest former player ambassador to the streets, Dez Bryant. On Friday the Maybach Music front liner put out a call on Twitter for any and all comers to bet against his hometown Eagles. Bryant quickly put the terms into the atmosphere.

For those who don’t remember, Bryant referenced smoking that Giants pack in predicting a Cowboys’ victory on Monday night. He was right then, and Cowboys fans hope he’s right again.

After Washington, Dallas will travel to take on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams before traveling to Philadelphia on October 16. There’s a pretty big chance Dallas will either already have, or will be welcoming back quarterback Dak Prescott, who hasn’t played since Week 1. Meanwhile the Eagles are flying high thanks to the rapid improvement as a passer of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Mill accepted Bryant’s bet and the Cowboys’ all-time touchdown reception leader quickly “locked in” the gentleman’s agreement.