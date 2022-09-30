Read full article on original website
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
Tres Amigos is opening a 2nd location!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week
Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said. Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: There Is A Lot To Like About Wyoming Roads – But A Few Things Could Be Improved
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There is not a lonelier highway in America than some of those isolated stretches of pavement that crisscross the Cowboy State. Especially when bad weather occurs. Last week, we were almost stopped by low visibility on Highway 287 between Jeffrey City...
Cheyenne Ties Record For Second Hottest September On Record
The month of September 2022 in Cheynne continued the hot, dry weather pattern that was prevalent for most of the summer, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following comments on its website:. Despite the cooler weather and rainfall we've seen in the...
oilcity.news
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
svinews.com
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
thecheyennepost.com
City Announces Trash, Recycle, and Compost Schedule for Columbus Day
The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule for Columbus Day, Monday, October 10, 2022. Scheduled trash, recycle, and compost pick-up will be on Saturday, October 8, due to the holiday. Please have your trash, recycle, and compost containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid...
Lusk Herald
Public Notice No. 5837
Public notice is hereby given that the following listed water users have completed the requirements of appropriation and beneficial use of ground water for the following wells as approved by the State Engineer. Pursuant to Wyoming Statutes §§ 41-4-511 and 41-4-513, the following proofs of appropriation will be held open for public inspection from October 17 through October 21, 2022, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., at the following location(s): Board of Control, 2100 West 5th Street, Sheridan, Wyoming; and State Engineer’s Office, Herschler Building 2W, 122 West 25th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Any person claiming a water right interest in the same sources of supply to which the below-advertised proofs refer may inform the Water Division Superintendent of his/her desire to contest the rights of the person or persons seeking adjudication. The statement of contest shall be presented within fifteen days after the closing of the public inspection and shall state with reasonable certainty the grounds of the contest. The statement must be verified by the sworn affidavit of the contestant, his/her agent or attorney. If no contest is initiated as allowed by Wyoming Statute § 41-4-312, the advertised proofs will be submitted to the State Board of Control for consideration during its meeting beginning on November 14, 2022, with the Division Superintendent’s recommendation that certificates of appropriation or construction be issued.
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)
Cheyenne's Dutch Bros isn't coming to the former Fernando's on Dell Range -Optopolis. Back in October 2021, there were site plans in the city planning website for a new Dutch Bros Coffee. Now, it appears the project may be no more, seeing a new submission within one of the project items from April 2022 in addition to some other rather unexpected details.
What October Events Are Happening In Cheyenne? Here’s A Full List
There are tons of memes that cover how some people react to the calendar flipping from September 30th to October 1st. It'll usually show a "normal" looking person, then, the next day, they're full-on Elvira or some other spooky character. I enjoy that meme. But, October is also my favorite...
Wyoming soccer set for road trip to Silver State
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming soccer team is set to begin its longest road trip since the 2018 season. The Cowgirls play their next four matches away from Laramie, starting with games at Nevada on Thursday and at UNLV on Sunday. Wyoming enjoyed a long stretch of home matches...
Find Treasure At Laramie’s Newest Shop
Candlestix to Cupboards, Antiques and Collectible, is now OPEN in Laramie!. You know what they say; another man's trash is another man's treasure. And with a new antique store opening in Laramie, I'm ready to put on my Pirate costume, and search for my treasure!. No matter if anyone says...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/3/22–10/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
This Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend As We FALL Into October
We've made it to another weekend in Cheyenne. This one is going to say goodbye to September and hello to October as a fun changing of the guard. Cheyenne is loaded with fun events this weekend and the entire month of October. We'll have non-stop fun to the New Year, so hold on to your hats. Let's Go!
Forbes Magazine Names Laramie Credit Union “Best-in-State”
Each year, Forbes Magazine dives deep into banking data to discover which credit union is the best in every state. According to a recent press release, for the fourth year in a row, Laramie's own UniWyo Credit Union has won that honor. The announcement comes on the heels of UniWyo announcing a merger with Reliant Credit Union back in July of 2022.
Wyoming Makes First Conference Road Trip of Season at New Mexico
LARAMIE -- It will be the first conference road trip of the season for the Wyoming Cowboys this week when they travel to Albuquerque, N.M., to take on the New Mexico Lobos. This year’s meeting will be the 75th meeting between the two long-time conference rivals. The game is...
Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of New Mexico
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said Saturday night he didn't need to wait to watch film to pass judgement on what transpired on the field in a 33-16 loss to San Jose State. "It's going to look like we got took to the woodshed," Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said. He eventually...
Wyoming’s Frank Crum: ‘I think this will be a reality check for us up front’
LARAMIE -- It's not often you hear things like "out of whack" and "poor execution" when describing Wyoming's offensive line during the Craig Bohl era. Despite utilizing three new interior linemen this fall -- Jack Walsh, Nofoafia Tulafono and Emmanuel Pregnon -- the Cowboys still feature one of the top units in the country when it comes to sacks (six) and tackles for loss allowed (26), which is good enough for No. 20 and 33, respectively.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Damian Romero, 29 – Strangulation...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help in Theft Case
The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured male subject. He is suspected of stealing welding equipment and trailers from several local businesses. The total value of property stolen exceeds $20,000. The suspect vehicles appear to be a white Ford F150 with false Colorado plates and a gold...
