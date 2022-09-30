Read full article on original website
Outsider’s Perspective: 7 Reasons To Hire A Training Needs Analysis Outsourcing Partner
Why Your Company Should Outsource Training Needs Analysis. You might be on the fence about hiring a training needs analysis consultant to shore up your employee development strategy. Maybe you think it’s too costly or that the TNA company won’t understand your organizational goals and brand image. Doesn’t your L&D team know best? The truth is that there are plenty of perks associated with training needs assessment outsourcing, whether you’re an SMB with limited resources or a global organization with thousands of employees. A third-party provider can help you spot gaps and determine the best course of action. Here are 7 notable advantages of hiring a training needs analysis outsourcing partner for your business.
Extended Reality In Practice: Six Innovations For The Future of Learning
As Heraclitus, the oft-quoted, pre-Socratic philosopher said, “You can’t step into the same river twice.” He wasn’t the first thought leader to notice that flux is the natural state of the universe, and he’s certainly not the last. L&D thought leaders are leaning into the...
Learnship Launches Sprint To Master Industry-Specific English In Five Weeks
Sprint Business Skills Revolves Around Industry-Specific English Skills. According to surveys conducted by Cambridge Assessment English, 32% of customer services staff, 36% of finance personnel, 37% of logistics employees, and up to 40% of HR professionals do not have the English skills needed to succeed in their roles. CEF level...
Can EdTech Replace Classroom Teaching?
The world of education has been transformed by the onslaught of technology. The pace at which digital content is being created, disseminated, and consumed has sped up exponentially in recent years due to the widespread use of mobile devices, social media platforms, and other technologies. As a result, students today have access to an enormous amount of information that can be used in their daily lives as well as for academic purposes.
How To Use Instagram Reels To Promote Your eLearning Business
Instagram is a social media platform with a user base of over one billion people. It allows you to attract users, engage with followers, and provide an audience for your eLearning business. The power of social media is a staple in our lives now, and eLearning is no exception. Many companies with successful courses or programs have been using it for years. By using Instagram reels, you can reach millions within seconds.
Leadership Blueprint: Leading In Crisis
Leadership has transformed over the last couple of years and will continue to transform as leaders are faced with unprecedented complexity and change emanating both externally and internally in their organizations. This series of articles titled "The Leadership Blueprint" offers a blueprint on key elements of leadership that you, as a Learning & Development (L&D) leader, can adopt and adapt to your organizational contexts. The series focuses on key leadership functions, including driving digital transformation, leading people, harnessing data, driving culture change, and focusing on the future, among others. This article focuses on the key six tactics you need to apply so that you can effectively practice high-stakes leadership.
