The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Celebrating Porkchop the Connecticut Therapy Pig on National Pet Tricks Day
Today (Friday), September 30th, is National Pet Tricks Day which was created in 2021 by Joe Nutkins, a dog trainer, to honor our joy-inducing pets. Let’s face it; our pets are probably better than most people we know. They love us unconditionally; they tolerate all our weird habits and are always there to give us a good cuddle when we are down in the dumps. Pets help us with depression, help lower our blood pressure and they always manage to melt our hearts.
q30tv.com
Sound on Sound Music Festival Review
Grace Doyle attended the “Sound on Sound” music festival in Bridgeport, Conn. on the weekend of Sept. 24-25. She documented her experience at the concert and reviews the artists that performed, for her first “Monthly Music Spotlight” of the semester. She shares her thoughts on the...
Register Citizen
The Dish: Gov. Glenn Youngkin drops by Greenwich, actor Michael Weatherly by Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia stopped by Caren’s Cos Cobber on East Putnam Avenue in Cos Cob on Wednesday night to endorse Republican Bob Stefanowski, a Madison resident who is running for governor of Connecticut. Out...
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Villa Wine and Spirits
The Villa Wine and Spirits building has been many things to many people over the past few decades. Locals remember it as a tuxedo store in the 1980s and ’90s. It sat empty for many years until Monica Davila bought the space to use as a gallery and art framing business in the early aughts.
luxury-houses.net
Balance Between Bold Architectural Design and Warm, Contemplative Interiors, This Modern House Lists for $5.995M in Greenwich
The House in Greenwich features backyard patio with pool and spa, barbecue and outdoor firepit, now available for sale. This home located at 49 Vineyard Ln, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,688 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph F Barbieri – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 203-940-2025) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
NewsTimes
New Ecuadorian bakery in New Milford is a family affair: 'Customers have been excited'
NEW MILFORD — Fresh bread made on the premises is just one of the many baked items sold at El Cisne Bakery, which recently opened at 143 Danbury Road. “Customers have been excited and happy and they tell us they needed a bakery in here,” said New Preston resident and El Cisne Bakery co-owner Jessica Rivera, “so they’ve been very excited and very welcoming.”
Hermès Is About to Open One of Its Biggest Stores in the World in NYC
Hermès is opening a massive new flagship in New York City this fall. On Thursday, the French maison announced it will start welcoming customers to a 20,250-square-foot flagship store on October 3. The Upper East Side destination at 706 Madison Avenue is a fusion of three existing buildings that have been adjoined by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, led by award-winning architect Denis Montel. The structure, which will offer both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and homewares, was designed as a union of “New York dynamism and Parisian elegance,” according to the brand. The central structure of the boutique is a...
When do we turn back the clocks for Daylight Saving Time 2022?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- Daylight Saving Time 2022 ends on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. On that Sunday, before bedtime, most people will “fall back” and set their clocks back one hour — allowing for an extra hour of sleep and returning to Standard Time. In...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Woman Recalls Mom’s Dementia, and “A Disease No One Wanted to Speak About”
Cindy Shmerler of Pleasantville says public awareness and acceptance of Alzheimer’s disease has come a long way since her mother, Paula Shmerler, suffered with it in the 2000s. Now a board member with the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter, Cindy Shmerler said the disease was rarely discussed when her family was living with it.
survivornet.com
Connecticut Woman, 54, Finally Went To The Doctor With Her ‘Worsening Cough:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Sharon Johnson, 54, suffered from chronic bronchitis, but noticed her cough was getting worse and she thankfully went to the emergency room. It was stage 4 ovarian cancer that had spread to her lungs and various other organs. One of the most difficult aspects of ovarian cancer is diagnosing it...
Register Citizen
Milford girl reads 1,000 books before kindergarten
MILFORD — To say Emma Richards loves reading would be an understatement. The 5-year-old, with her mother Amy Norback, by her side, has proven quite the bookworm, reading 1,000 books just as she enters kindergarten this year as part of The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge sponsored through Milford Library.
Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose
My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here’s the very early forecast from AccuWeather.
Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
WTNH.com
New treatment helps relieve chronic pain at New England Spine & Disc
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — For those suffering from chronic pain, finding relief isn’t always easy. Luckily, a new treatment offered at New England Spine & Disc may be able to help. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the clinic in Orange to learn more. For more information:...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Another Football Fight
2022-10-02@1:10pm–#Norwalk CT– Another fight at Norwalk High School-Brien McMahon High School. Radio reports say a coach was punched in the face. Police are on the way. UPDATE: The coach was hit in the head with a helmet. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Jason!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adult short haired cat named Jason. Jason, a black cat with a brushy tail and green eyes, is described as very gentle and sweet-natured. He is a participant in the shelter’s Cat Pawsitive training program...
capeandislands.org
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
NewsTimes
Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival is coming to Bridgeport this month with Ryan Cabrera as DJ
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This year, on the ides of October, one can choose between iced or frozen as the 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport. Local taqueros like Little Pub, Crispy Melty, Liberty Rock...
United Airlines says it is suspending service at New York City's JFK Airport
United told the FAA earlier this month that if they aren't able to expand, it doesn't make sense for them to operate out of the airport.
zip06.com
Westbrook Movie Theater Closes its Doors
Patrons hoping to visit Westbrook’s Marquee Cinemas were greeted with sad news posted to the movie theater’s website on Sept. 28. “Sorry, we are closed. We would like to thank you for your support and patronage over the years,” it read in part. Marquee Cinemas was...
