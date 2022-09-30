ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i95 ROCK

Celebrating Porkchop the Connecticut Therapy Pig on National Pet Tricks Day

Today (Friday), September 30th, is National Pet Tricks Day which was created in 2021 by Joe Nutkins, a dog trainer, to honor our joy-inducing pets. Let’s face it; our pets are probably better than most people we know. They love us unconditionally; they tolerate all our weird habits and are always there to give us a good cuddle when we are down in the dumps. Pets help us with depression, help lower our blood pressure and they always manage to melt our hearts.
CONNECTICUT STATE
q30tv.com

Sound on Sound Music Festival Review

Grace Doyle attended the “Sound on Sound” music festival in Bridgeport, Conn. on the weekend of Sept. 24-25. She documented her experience at the concert and reviews the artists that performed, for her first “Monthly Music Spotlight” of the semester. She shares her thoughts on the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Villa Wine and Spirits

The Villa Wine and Spirits building has been many things to many people over the past few decades. Locals remember it as a tuxedo store in the 1980s and ’90s. It sat empty for many years until Monica Davila bought the space to use as a gallery and art framing business in the early aughts.
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westport, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Westport, CT
luxury-houses.net

Balance Between Bold Architectural Design and Warm, Contemplative Interiors, This Modern House Lists for $5.995M in Greenwich

The House in Greenwich features backyard patio with pool and spa, barbecue and outdoor firepit, now available for sale. This home located at 49 Vineyard Ln, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,688 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph F Barbieri – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 203-940-2025) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

New Ecuadorian bakery in New Milford is a family affair: 'Customers have been excited'

NEW MILFORD — Fresh bread made on the premises is just one of the many baked items sold at El Cisne Bakery, which recently opened at 143 Danbury Road. “Customers have been excited and happy and they tell us they needed a bakery in here,” said New Preston resident and El Cisne Bakery co-owner Jessica Rivera, “so they’ve been very excited and very welcoming.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
Robb Report

Hermès Is About to Open One of Its Biggest Stores in the World in NYC

Hermès is opening a massive new flagship in New York City this fall.  On Thursday, the French maison announced it will start welcoming customers to a 20,250-square-foot flagship store on October 3. The Upper East Side destination at 706 Madison Avenue is a fusion of three existing buildings that have been adjoined by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, led by award-winning architect Denis Montel. The structure, which will offer both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and homewares, was designed as a union of “New York dynamism and Parisian elegance,” according to the brand. The central structure of the boutique is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu Tisch
Register Citizen

Milford girl reads 1,000 books before kindergarten

MILFORD — To say Emma Richards loves reading would be an understatement. The 5-year-old, with her mother Amy Norback, by her side, has proven quite the bookworm, reading 1,000 books just as she enters kindergarten this year as part of The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge sponsored through Milford Library.
MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose

My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here’s the very early forecast from AccuWeather.

Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH.com

New treatment helps relieve chronic pain at New England Spine & Disc

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — For those suffering from chronic pain, finding relief isn’t always easy. Luckily, a new treatment offered at New England Spine & Disc may be able to help. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the clinic in Orange to learn more. For more information:...
ORANGE, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Another Football Fight

2022-10-02@1:10pm–#Norwalk CT– Another fight at Norwalk High School-Brien McMahon High School. Radio reports say a coach was punched in the face. Police are on the way. UPDATE: The coach was hit in the head with a helmet. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Jason!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adult short haired cat named Jason. Jason, a black cat with a brushy tail and green eyes, is described as very gentle and sweet-natured. He is a participant in the shelter’s Cat Pawsitive training program...
NEW HAVEN, CT
capeandislands.org

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

Westbrook Movie Theater Closes its Doors

Patrons hoping to visit Westbrook’s Marquee Cinemas were greeted with sad news posted to the movie theater’s website on Sept. 28. “Sorry, we are closed. We would like to thank you for your support and patronage over the years,” it read in part. Marquee Cinemas was...
WESTBROOK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy