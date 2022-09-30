Read full article on original website
‘It’s Wild!’: Jon Stewart Sounds Off on Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal
The Problem with Jon Stewart doesn’t return to Apple TV+ for its second season until the end of this week, and yet somehow the former Daily Show host managed to beat every other current late-night host to the punch when he dug into The Daily Beast’s Herschel Walker abortion bombshell on his podcast Tuesday afternoon.Jon Stewart began by predicting that, as outrageous as the story about the anti-abortion Walker paying for an abortion in 2009 is, it might not be enough to tank his run for Senate in Georgia. “This guy has had so many ridiculous things and it’s all...
The Voice Recap: Which Singers Were Really 'Hear' for Night 6 of the Blinds?
As The Voice’s Blind Auditions neared their conclusion Tuesday night, Season 22 was starting to shape up, with each of the coaches’ teams having at least one standout on its roster. (Think Team John Legend’s Morgan Taylor, Team Gwen Stefani’s Daysia, Team Camila Cabello’s Andrew Igbokidi and Team Blake Shelton’s bodie). Were any new frontrunners added to the pack on Night 6? Read on, and we’ll discuss. Austin Montgomery (Team Blake), “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love With You)” — Grade: B | This baby-faced old soul may have, as he put it, “done nothing” music-wise before The...
FBI's Jeremy Sisto: What This Week's 'Scary and Difficult' Episode Revealed About Both Jubal and Son Tyler
The following contains spoilers from the postponed Season 4 finale of CBS’ FBI, which aired (Stateside) on Oct. 4. CBS’ FBI this Tuesday night aired its Season 4 finale, which was pulled at the last minute in late May, in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. After all, the episode “Prodigal Son” did revolve around a robbery involving a classmate of Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine’s son Tyler, named Clayton. The cache of stolen weapons was found hidden in Clayton’s bedroom, save for one missing gun. From the instant that Clayton was confirmed...
Angelina Jolie Pictured With Zahara, 17, After She Accuses Brad Pitt Of Violence Against Kids
Angelina Jolie, 47, and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, looked super chic during an outing in New York City on Oct. 4 (see the photos here). During the rainy stroll, the Maleficent star rocked a black coat paired with black loose trousers and open-toe sandals. And despite the cloudy skies, Angelina still opted to wear a pair of jet-black aviator sunglasses while out with her teen. The mom-of-six made sure to not forget her jewelry as well and stunned in a pair of gold earrings. Her brunette tresses were worn straight down and flowed in the wind.
Adam Levine ‘Unimpressed’ By ‘SNL’ Skit & Finds It ‘Disrespectful’ To Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo
It’s been nearly a month since Adam Levine, 43, was first accused of sending racy DM’s to Instagram model Sumner Stroh — along with four other women — who shared their text conversations publicly on social media. And just as the scandal was about to die down, SNL brought it right back to center stage on their Oct. 1 show, where they included a hilarious DM Game Show sketch that featured Adam as a contestant who was trying to win a prize by NOT sending explicit DM’s to anyone. Although the audiences got a laugh at the whole bit, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the Maroon 5 frontman — whose supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, 34, is pregnant with their third child, definitely did not!
