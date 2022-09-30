Read full article on original website
Why an appeals court says Trump's claims he declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents are a 'red herring'
Former President Donald Trump's vague claims that he may have declassified documents taken to Mar-a-Lago are running into a brick wall in the way the litigation over the search is playing out in court.
Federal Judge, Citing 11th Circuit Ruling Against Trump, Immediately Rejects Alan Dershowitz’s Request for TRO in Mike Lindell Case
A federal judge in Minnesota appointed by Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a motion for a temporary restraining order which was filed just yesterday by local counsel and self-described constitutional consultant Alan Dershowitz on behalf of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud noticeably cited a Wednesday...
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
Fifth Third Bank denies it wouldn’t cash 71-year-old’s casino check because she was Black
A Michigan bank accused of refusing to cash a 71-year-old woman’s check because she was Black has denied all allegations and asked for her lawsuit to be dismissed, according to court documents.Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won a jackpot on a slot machine during a church visit to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in April. When she later went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her, according to Ms Pugh.She filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging racism from the...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them
The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case
A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review
A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Judge Overseeing Trump-Mar-a-Lago Case Trims Special Master Ruling Within Hours of 11th Circuit Order
The morning after the 11th Circuit’s blistering order unbounded a key component of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon struck portions of her special master ruling. The judge previously ordered the government to disclose — and temporarily refrain from...
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward. Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction...
Judge rules that Texas AG who ran away from being served a subpoena won't have to testify in abortion lawsuit
"Top executive officials should not be called to testify absent extraordinary circumstances," the motion from Judge Robert Pitman said, CNN reported.
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Special master ruling shows Trump’s takeover of courts has started to sting
Aileen Cannon, who Trump nominated in 2020, granted his wish over the Mar-a-Lago search – a maverick decision that is the thin end of the wedge
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
Mike Lindell says vendors are bailing on his MyStore platform because they don't want to be associated with an FBI investigation
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says four vendors have bailed on his MyStore e-commerce platform. Lindell told Insider these businesses "don't want to deal with MyStore" for fear of an FBI probe. Lindell's phone was seized by the FBI last week at a Hardee's drive-thru in Minnesota. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell...
Billionaire Trump Ally Tom Barrack Wants to Prevent Prosecutors from Telling a Jury About Co-Defendant’s Alleged ‘Lies’ to FBI
Billionaire Thomas Barrack, the one-time chair of Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, wants to prevent prosecutors from telling a jury that his co-defendant whom the government considers a fugitive is accused of lying to the FBI. Jury selection began on Monday morning in the trials against Barrack and his aide...
