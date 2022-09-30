Read full article on original website
The 5 October premieres on Netflix that you have to see (yes or yes)
In this month Netflix already usually puts the direct and pick up speed for November but, above all, December, one of the strong months for Christmas and vacations that are increasingly sacred to millions of people in our country. The fact is that only during this month of October, the platform has more than 100 new features reserved for us, so we have decided to make a summary highlighting the most important ones.
Frasier Revival Officially Ordered at Paramount+ With Kelsey Grammer — But Will the Rest of the Cast Be Back?
Paramount+ is serving up a fresh helping of tossed salad and scrambled eggs: The streamer has officially handed a series order to a Frasier revival, our sister site Deadline reports. Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as the snooty psychiatrist he originated on Cheers and then took to his own NBC spinoff, which ran for 11 seasons and won five straight Emmys for best comedy series. The revival was first reported in February 2021, with Grammer himself confirming the news. He’ll serve as an executive producer on the revival, with Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life...
Is The House of the Dragon based on any real history?
The House of the Dragon, as it happened with Game of Thrones, contains within its fantastic soul with imaginary creatures and magic some elements that remind us of the real world, however, and as the saying goes, Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction. Is it the case of the latest success of HBO?
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
People HATED That "House Of The Dragon" Episode 7 Was Super Dark, And They Made A Lot Of Jokes About It
"HBO will be getting my bill for Botox fillers cause every episode of House of the Dragon have me squinting to try and see anything in these dark scenes."
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
See A Special Screening of "ARMAGEDDON TIME"
From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, ARMAGEDDON TIME is a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.
‘Blonde’: Marilyn Monroe Biopic Finishes No. 2 On Netflix Charts In Debut Week
Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic, premiered on Netflix and it took the second spot on the charts. The Ana de Armas-starring movie got an 11-minute standing ovation when it was screened at the Venice Film Festival. Despite glowing reviews for Blonde, the film directed by Andrew Dominik didn’t debut at the top of the streaming service’s chart. The biopic was watched for 37,340,000 hours, according to Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart. Lou, starring Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett and Logan Marshall-Green, reigned at the top in its second week available on the streaming platform. The Anna Foerster-directed film was viewed for a...
No, Bruce Willis has not sold the rights to his face.
As you know, Bruce Willis announced a few months ago that he was suffering from an illness that forced him to hang up his boots and stop shooting movies. Something that, obviously, saddened his legion of fans who have followed in his footsteps for more than three decades. Even so, and despite being retired, they still make him responsible for small miracles that he himself was not aware of having performed. Like that of selling the image rights of future digital doubles created with Deepfake technologies.
What streaming platforms can I watch for free on Nintendo Switch?
Currently, the Nintendo Switch is the only traditional handheld console on the market. Although it can be connected to the television through its integrated dock, it is the only one with its own catalog. However, the hardware of these has evolved to be able to do more than play games. Which are the streaming services for Nintendo Switch to be able to watch our favorite series and movies?
Which console is best for streaming Xbox one or PS4?
Usually, gamers will prioritize both PS4 and Xbox One whenever it pertains to the finest gaming consoles. Unquestionably, both of them perform marvelously as gaming systems. Which is, however, significantly superior for playing games? You can’t tell. The advanced features of the PS4 and Xbox One, therefore, are beginning...
The Film Festival is here, so you can enjoy the latest releases for only 3.5 euros
It is something that we have been talking about over the last few weeks since the announcement became official. Specifically, we refer to the Film Festival 2022 which is celebrated on the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th of October and with very interesting ticket prices. This is an initiative that...
Gurman insists there will be no more Apple events this year
We all know that Mark Gurmann he’s well-informed about everything that’s going on inside Apple Park, and when he says (or rather writes) something, you usually have to listen (well, read) carefully, because his predictions are usually spot on. A few days ago he published on his blog...
YouTube prepares changes that you will not like
Youtube It is one of the most used video playback platforms that we can find. This platform, owned by Google, allows us to access countless videos of all kinds, from educational to entertainment. And all (or almost all) of them completely free, supported by advertising. However, it’s no secret that these are not easy times for Google, which is looking for new ways to generate revenue. And, of course, YouTube is one of the platforms with the greatest potential to generate this extra income.
