Why you should stop calling SSD a hard drive
For years, hard drives were the only viable large-capacity persistent storage format for our PCs. This was in this way until the appearance of solid state drives, known by its acronym in English SSD. In any case, you may have wondered whyor we talk about SSD hard drives and this is technically incorrect. However, we believe it is important to explain why.
AMD Ryzen 7950X CPU is already breaking records, and without exotic cooling
AMD’s incoming Zen 4 flagship has already broken CPU world records using standard liquid cooling, outperforming previous records that have used exotic cooling (like liquid nitrogen or similar). The Ryzen 7950X set the records for the rankings on HWBOT, with two overclocking experts – Sampson and Blueleader – achieving...
This whole high-end gaming PC is cheaper than an RTX 4090
Enjoy some serious high-end 4K gaming on this RX 6800 XT system.
The best cheap PS5 SSD deals in September 2022
We're rounding up all the best cheap PS5 SSD deals available online in both the US and UK with discounted rates on some of our favorite models for less
Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: What to expect from the second sale
Prime Day has come and gone and Black Friday hasn’t quite reached us yet, and if you’re in the market for one of the best laptops you may be wondering when you can catch a major discount. As it turns out, Amazon has confirmed it will be holding a second major shopping event in 2022. The Prime Early Access Sale will be taking place on October 10 and October 11, and it will be a great opportunity for anyone who missed out on Prime Day deals to grab a new laptop at a great price.
Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals 2022: what to expect this year
If you're after a PS5 SSD or hard drive then this is what to expect from this year's Black Friday sales
Does your Mac burn? Avoid it thanks to these tricks
Macs with Apple Silicon processors have taken a step forward in terms of the thermal efficiency of their computers compared to Intel chips. However, despite this step forward, in processes where a high graphics load and processor power are required, the temperature continues to rise, albeit without reaching the levels of the Intel series. In this post we are going to analyze some solutions to improve thermal efficiency in both hardware and software.
GeForce RTX 4090 Retails For Up To $1,999 at Newegg
Custom Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB graphics cards can be significantly more expensive than Nvidia's Founders Edition boards.
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Microsoft Surface Pro 8, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo video, where you will find tons of amazing products, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which now sells for $700 after receiving a 13 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This will get you an unlocked Android smartphone with 128GB storage space, a fantastic 8K camera, and even more impressive battery life. However, you can also opt to get the 256GB storage variant which now sells for 800 after the latest $50 savings.
Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops
Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
HP Omen gaming laptops and PCs have massive price cuts today
If you’re looking for great gaming PC deals, HP is having some surprise sales on both laptops and desktop PCs. While there are quite a few, we’ve collected these two as the best in each category so that you don’t have to go through potentially dozens of listings.
You may not have to sell a body part to afford the Nvidia RTX 4090 after all
October 12 gets ever closer and as we hurtle towards the big day, prices for Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics cards are now available for US and European buyers. Price tags fluctuate between the two regions, with most of the American models on Newegg holding pretty close to MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) while other European models in stock at ProShop (another retailer) will be going for €50 more than MSRP.
Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 7 7700X: which one you should get
The new AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors have now hit the market, and they have landed with quite a splash, earning covetted five-star reviews from us for two of the chips in the initial launch lineup, while the remaining two are looking just as solid as we continue to test them.
The 3 top robot vacuum cleaners with mopping that you can buy right now
It’s been a while since the robot vacuum cleaners They came to stay in our homes. People have been able to see in these “autonomous” devices an ideal and very comfortable solution to keep the house clean without taking away time from other activities (or from resting, which is equally important, by the way), even more so now that many have incorporated not only the function of aspiration also that of “pas de mop” thanks to the use of water and a built-in mop. Do you want to know which are currently the top models available from the most popular brands on the market? So let’s take a look at it below.
Hurry — Dell’s XPS 13 MacBook Pro rival is under $850 in rare deal
One of our favorite laptops is currently also one of the best laptop deals around right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 for $849 saving you $150 off the usual price of $999. Stylish and powerful, it’s mostly everything you could want from a laptop in this price range. We’re here to tell you why it’s so great or you can simply hit the buy button below. After all, this sale price won’t stick around forever.
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
UK Daily Deals: Score an Xbox Series X for £383, or a PS5 SSD for £150
Deals season is finally in full swing, and we've got a massive couple of months ahead of us, so stay tuned for all the best deals content in the UK. This includes Prime Day 2 (Prime Early Access), and the Black Friday sales hitting in November. For now, I've got a super deal for you on an Xbox Series X. It's down to £382.87, and it's pretty much completely new. It's an 'Open Box,' but you're getting a huge discount courtesy of Amazon (~£67 overall). Just add the 'Like New' console to your basket, which is listed at £425.41, and you'll receive an extra discount on top to bring it down to £382.87 in total - that's an absolute bargain!
FIFA・
Do you want to sell your old computer? Take a look at these websites
Is your old PC outdated and not working too well? Do not worry, because as long as it works, you will almost certainly be able to sell it if you have some patience and if you put an acceptable price on it. The fact that it works normally (even if it is slow) is important, since damaged hardware does have a much more complicated exit on the second-hand market compared to perfectly working parts.
Why does my processor go to 100%? Reasons and solutions
There are many occasions when, seemingly out of the blue, the processor is set to 100% load and causes the entire PC to run extremely slow. Do not worry, this is usually perfectly normal, and in this article we are going to explain it to you. why it happens and what do you have to do to solve the problem.
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 cheaper today
While not immediately flashy, the Vostro 3510 was built to take a seat next to other great business laptops, making it a versatile yet relatively cheap laptop. Right now you can even grab it for nearly 50% off from Dell, where it’s going for just $729, down from $1,356, which is a substantial discount on what is already a great laptop.
