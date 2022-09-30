It must be taken into account that a high consumption of these resources that we mentioned can translate into a significant worsening of the user experience of Windows. In addition, our productivity will drop ostensibly and we will not be able to work comfortably enough with the installed programs. In turn, all this can lead to crashes and malfunctions of the operating system that nobody wants to see on their computers. It is true that there are certain third-party applications that we can install to optimize and reduce said consumption.

