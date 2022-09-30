Read full article on original website
reduces RAM and processor usage in Windows without programs
It must be taken into account that a high consumption of these resources that we mentioned can translate into a significant worsening of the user experience of Windows. In addition, our productivity will drop ostensibly and we will not be able to work comfortably enough with the installed programs. In turn, all this can lead to crashes and malfunctions of the operating system that nobody wants to see on their computers. It is true that there are certain third-party applications that we can install to optimize and reduce said consumption.
Download any file from the Internet at maximum speed with these tricks
Wireless connections are prone to interference of all kinds, so that, in most cases, the speed of the connection is considerably reduced compared to the real speed that we have contracted. The best way to take advantage of our Internet connection to download content from P2P networks and, in general, any Internet content or consume streaming video, is by using a network cable connected directly to the computer.
Does your Mac burn? Avoid it thanks to these tricks
Macs with Apple Silicon processors have taken a step forward in terms of the thermal efficiency of their computers compared to Intel chips. However, despite this step forward, in processes where a high graphics load and processor power are required, the temperature continues to rise, albeit without reaching the levels of the Intel series. In this post we are going to analyze some solutions to improve thermal efficiency in both hardware and software.
Why do I have Spotify on my computer? This is how Microsoft makes money at your expense
The storage units that are part of our computer, despite the fact that they are getting bigger, have limited space. Hence, for many the misuse of the gigabytes available on these disks is very serious. Microsoft sometimes does not help us at all when it comes to saving in this regard, something that we are now also seeing with the unexpected arrival of the application of Spotify.
Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft join forces for voice recognition for people with disabilities
The University of Illinois has partnered with Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft and the Speech Accessibility Project to contribute to the Improving voice recognition for people with disabilities and of various speech patterns that are often not considered by the artificial intelligences used in this field. This includes people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and other illnesses that directly or indirectly end up interfering with speech.
PayPal Phishing Scam, Hackers Want To Get You On The Phone
A new wave of attacks spotted by Bitdefender Labs uses hotlines to try to steal your personal information. According to data collected by Bitdefender Labs, PayPal is part of hackers’ favorite arsenal. Indeed, many Phishing campaigns use the image of the company to try to extort your personal information.
Play with the Oculus Quest on the PC and without cables? D-Link has the solution
Since the oculus quest hit the stores, the universe of virtual reality has evolved favorably towards an increasingly less niche product. Its ability to function without the help of a computer allows you to enjoy a completely cable-free virtual experience, however, the best applications and games still depend on the potential of a PC, and with it, the annoying cable. But that is about to end.
Learn about home automation and make your home smart with these books
We can say that more and more users are interested in everything related to home automation and making their homes smarter. You will find a large number of devices available for this, such as smart plugs, temperature sensors, smoke detectors, etc. However, the truth is that some of them are not so easy to use or install. That is why in this article we are going to put some home automation books that is for sale and thus be able to acquire knowledge.
How to use Android on your PC in a simple way
The mobile phone market is divided into two different platforms: iOS and Android. However, if there is something to highlight, it is that in terms of video games, its importance has been increasing in recent years and with exclusive titles along the way. However, having a powerful terminal is very expensive. Well, we are going to teach you how to run android games and apps on windowswith which you will save having to buy a mobile phone for it.
Have I been blocked on WhatsApp? So you can get out of doubt
Keep in touch with our friends, family or co-workers through the messaging application WhatsApp it is usual. We generally use text messages through this platform, although we can also make voice or video calls. But perhaps that relationship with some of our contacts does not always go as well as we might initially think.
Rizen App Review
Habit is a simple word, yet within its simplicity, it contains all the power to improve or destroy your life. In the past few years, the notion that developing good habits while breaking the bad ones is instrumental to a healthy and joyful life has become mainstream. However, developing new...
Is it good to turn off your router from time to time?
The first thing you should keep in mind is that the router is a device designed to remain for weeks and months on. In principle, there should be no problems and you could connect normally, having both a cable and Wi-Fi connection, without having to turn it off from time to time.
Are you going to change your router? Using the same WiFi name brings problems
For convenience, when you change router maybe you decide to put the same name and password that you already had. In this way you will not have to remember a new password and everything will be easier to link devices. In fact, due to the large number of devices that we can have connected to the network, this can be more useful today.
Why do PC motherboards fail? Reasons and solutions
The motherboard is important in our PC, since all the components communicate with each other through it. So if it fails or breaks we can no longer use it, be it a laptop or a desktop. In this article we will introduce you the reasons why the motherboards can fail and what solutions or forecasts can we make.
Concerns about training AI models with unauthorized photos
The protection of data and privacy of users has been a topic of special interest in recent years. Therefore, knowing that the “Have I Been Trained” website is making unauthorized photographs of people who have not been asked for their prior consent available to anyone who performs a simple search, is surprising. A situation that can be reported.
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
Transputers: when we dreamed of having a computer on a chip
Today, SoCs (System on a Chip) have become common in all kinds of devices, from smartphones to televisions, video game consoles or computers. The industry seems to be very clear that the future is to have the more the better within the same chip. But it was not always like this.
SEO Audit Service: Not Just a Buzzword Anymore
SEO Audit Services are not just a buzzword anymore. They have been around for a long time and have proven to be useful in the digital marketing industry. The services make it easier for companies to improve their SEO strategy by providing them with data on how they rank against their competitors.
News from the Galaxy S23 and S23+, the Samsung smartphones affected by Android 13, this is the recap of the week
Leaker OnLeaks lifts the veil on the future design of the Galaxy S23 and S23+, 12 Samsung smartphones will benefit from the update by the end of the year, Disney+ takes aim at the media timeline, this is the recap of the week. This week, we explain how to activate...
This SMS from the bank seemed real, and almost left me without money
This same weekend I received an SMS on the mobile worrying: someone had logged into my ING client area. And it hadn’t been me. SMS it came through the same number where the real notifications arrive from the bank, as well as the Bizum codes, therefore, there did not seem to be anything unusual.
