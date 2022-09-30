Read full article on original website
Ford Begins Construction On Its Largest Manufacturing Facility Ever
A brand new Ford factory is under construction in western Tennessee that will be unlike anything else in the company's 119-year history. Dubbed BlueOval City, when it goes online in 2025 it will be the largest and most advanced Ford manufacturing complex of them all. It will play a vital role in the automaker's electrified future, building batteries and an all-new electric truck that, according to Ford, will be "revolutionary."
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
CARS・
teslarati.com
DeLorean executives sued by Karma for pursuing venture during EV development
Several DeLorean executives are being sued by their former employer Karma Automotive for pursuing an outside venture while being told to find investors for electric vehicle development. Karma filed a lawsuit last month against DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries, Chief Operating Officer Alan Yuan, Chief Marketing Officer Troy Beetz, and Vice President Neilo Harris, who all maintained they were allowed to establish a new company as needed.
makeuseof.com
What's the Average Price of an Electric Car in 2022?
Electric cars have become incredibly popular over the last decade. The popularity of Tesla was instrumental in bringing electric cars into the spotlight, and the company still commands the lion's share of the market. Other brands like Rivian have followed suit, with their stock prices soaring after the release of...
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
PV Tech
Solaria Corporation to merge with Complete Solar
PV module producer Solaria Corporation will merge with solar services provider Complete Solar, the US companies announced today. The combined company, dubbed Complete Solaria, will provide a “one-stop service”, from design to the installation and financing of solar systems, according to a joint statement. Solaria Corporation produces solar...
Top Speed
Lotus' Technology Arm valued at $4.5 Billion
The technology arm of sports car manufacturer Lotus just finished a round of fundraising that valued "Lotus Technology" at almost $4.5 billion. Lotus did not reveal how much money it raised during the fundraising, but according to Reuters, Lotus aimed last year to raise between $400 million and $500 million, which would have valued the company between $5 billion and $6 billion. Based on the fact that Lotus Technology has now been rated at $4.5 billion, it could have raised up to $400 million. According to the company, it wants to use the proceeds in its development of global distribution networks and production innovation.
monitordaily.com
QuickFi and Ackuretta Partner to Provide Funding for 3D Printing Ecosystem
Ackuretta and QuickFi provided funding for the Ackuretta 3D printing ecosystem for a financing program through participating dealers in the USA. The Ackuretta 3D printing ecosystem includes the 3D dental printer – SOL, the two-staged washer – CLEANI, the versatile and sophisticated UV curing oven – CURIE, and the Ackuretta concierge service which includes remote install, training and support by Ackuretta. Customers can be approved for financing immediately using the self-service QuickFi mobile application, which offers competitive rates subsidized by Ackuretta. Equipment buyers from Ackuretta may obtain nearly instant equipment loans starting from $5,000 and abovce. The QuickFi mobile application provides dental professionals with 24/7 self-service equipment financing.
electrek.co
Lordstown Motors kicks off Endurance electric pickup production ahead of sales in Q4
After a tumultuous four-year journey to this point, Lordstown Motors has announced it has finally reached that pivotal moment in any flagship EV lifecycle, the start of commercial production. The American EV automaker shared that it has already completed two production-ready Endurance pickups as part of a slow ramp up in Lordstown, Ohio toward 500 units that will begin sales next quarter.
CNBC
How John Deere plans to build a world of fully autonomous farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
CarMax Aims to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Cheaper Cars
Difficult economic conditions are leading car shoppers to look for less-expensive used vehicles, CarMax President and CEO Bill Nash said Thursday (Sept. 29) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. CarMax’s retail used vehicle unit sales declined 6.4% year over year during the quarter ended Aug. 31, although its revenues...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VW Looking At Next Listing After Porsche IPO Success
After months of consultation and arduous planning, the Volkswagen Group successfully listed Porsche on September 29, with the sports car maker trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With global markets in somewhat of a downward spiral, no one expected Porsche to perform the way it did. Shares climbed by up to 3% within hours of trading.
theevreport.com
Valmet Automotive completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production solar electric vehicle
Munich – Valmet Automotive has now at the Uusikaupunki car plant completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production vehicle for Lightyear, the Dutch high-tech company developing the world’s first solar electric vehicle. The pre-production series is a major step toward the start of production of the customer series of the Lightyear 0 model scheduled for late 2022.
PV Tech
US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report
Residential solar systems in the US continue to grow in size at the same time as battery attachment rates increase and the median installed price of all type of PV projects drops again, albeit only slightly. Those are some of the key findings of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s (LNBL)...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
connect-bridgeport.com
WVU Engineers Bring New Life to Electronics Recycling, Address Supply Chain Shortfalls
West Virginia University researchers are resurrecting discarded electronics, recycling electronic waste and recovering minerals from it to make new products critical for national defense. Terence Musho, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is leading the project, which received...
todaysemobility.com
onsemi's automotive silicon carbide-based power modules for on-board chargers
Onsemi, a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, announced a trio of silicon carbide (SiC) based power modules in transfer molded technology intended for use in on-board charging and high voltage (HV) DCDC conversion within all types of electric vehicles (EV). The APM32 series is the first-of-its-kind that adopts SiC technology into a transfer molded package to enhance efficiency and shorten charge time of xEVs and is specifically designed for high-power 11-22kW on-board chargers (OBC).
teslarati.com
Tesla targets Q4 as momentum builder for 2023, with plans to reach BMW scale
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is planning to utilize Q4 2022 as a proverbial momentum builder for 2023 as the automaker plans to capture an annual production scale close to that of BMW. Tesla’s production scale will reach over 1 million units for the first time in company history this year. However,...
altenergymag.com
Stationary Fuel Cells Market Size to Hit Around USD 14.2 Billion by 2030
The global stationary fuel cells market size is expected to hit around USD 14.2 billion by 2030 and growing at a registered CAGR of 20% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Some of the key factors boosting the market are the adoption of distributed energy generation, various initiatives and favorable policies by governments supporting the use of sustainable energy. However, a conventional fuel such as oil or gas hampers the market growth of stationary fuel cells market.
