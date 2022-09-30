The technology arm of sports car manufacturer Lotus just finished a round of fundraising that valued "Lotus Technology" at almost $4.5 billion. Lotus did not reveal how much money it raised during the fundraising, but according to Reuters, Lotus aimed last year to raise between $400 million and $500 million, which would have valued the company between $5 billion and $6 billion. Based on the fact that Lotus Technology has now been rated at $4.5 billion, it could have raised up to $400 million. According to the company, it wants to use the proceeds in its development of global distribution networks and production innovation.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO