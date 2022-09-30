ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
techunwrapped.com

Linux 6.0 arrives and these are all its news

The popular open source operating system Linux starts the season with a new version: Linux 6.0 arrives and it does so with what is its greatest novelty, support for new hardware. Unlike the last version, 5.19, it includes a support for the new 13th Generation Intel Core Raptor Lake processors....
COMPUTERS
techunwrapped.com

Intel closes… its SSD division with a huge loss

We have to go back about 50 years, to 1968, when Intel released its first storage solution. We are talking about Intel 3101 memory, a static random access memory SRAM. It was the first solution, one of the different solutions presented, the culmination being the Intel X25, SSD drives for the industry. The company completely abandons this segment.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radeon
techunwrapped.com

GIGABYTE completes its GeForce RTX 4090 offer

The clock ticks the hours and, at this point, It’s just over a week before the first GeForce RTX 4090 hit the market, next October 12. We are not talking, of course, about the model expected by the general public, but nevertheless one of the ones that arouses the most interest, and that is that it is the one that will mark the top of the range, and therefore of performance, of this generation… at least until a hypothetical but possible RTX 4090 Ti sees the light, in some time.
COMPUTERS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's (TSLA) boss is atypical. He refuses to obey the rules often imposed on executives of public companies. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.
STOCKS
techunwrapped.com

Red Hat Summit Connect 2022: From Hybrid Cloud to Edge

After two years of “virtuality” due to the pandemic, Red Hat has once again celebrated its annual event for everything big: Summit Connect 2022. In a space as emblematic as the Círculo de Bellas in Madrid, the company has met again in person with customers, partners and IT professionals in a day that has left some interesting headlines.
COMPUTERS
teslarati.com

Hyundai sales growth challenged by a huge problem in the U.S.

Hyundai has reported record Q3 sales, mirroring its Kia sister brand. Hyundai/Kia continues to grow their sales in the US and are finding a lot of success in their electric vehicle offerings. With the release of Hyundai North America’s US sales report today, it is clear that Hyundai/Kia was able to increase EV sales in Q3 dramatically. Both brands will compete with Ford for second place in EV sales in the US, still far from the market leader, Tesla.
RETAIL
techunwrapped.com

I bought a new laptop and it was impossible to install Windows: this is how I did it

When we go to buy a new computer we can choose two options. The first one is to buy it with Windows installed and activated, which allows us to save time, and the second is to do it without an operating system, allowing us to save a lot of money and use the difference, for example, to improve the hardware. Installing an operating system on Windows is relatively easy, just create an installation USB, plug it in and boot up your PC, everything should be automatic. However, there are times when this is not the case, as we will see.
COMPUTERS
techunwrapped.com

The processor of your PC is damaged: symptoms and consequences

There are times when, for various reasons, you may think that your processor is damaged. Actually, it is quite complicated for it to happen unless you have physically manipulated it, but in this article we are going to teach you how to detect when the problems of your PC are caused by a bad processor, and what you can do about it.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Connect Two TVs Together?

You might have seen a TV store or media house showing the same content on multiple screens. If you have ever wondered how they do it, it is possible with devices like HDMI Splitter and Chromecast. By connecting two TVs together, you can watch live media content on two TVs...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy