niuhuskies.com
Huskies Fall to Buffalo on the Road
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Northern Illinois University volleyball (11-4,4-1 MAC) team fought until the very end, but saw its eight-game win streak snapped (25-23, 25-22, 25-21) via the Buffalo Bulls Saturday afternoon at Alumni Arena. "They've got a very physical team and played really well. They did a good...
niuhuskies.com
Cardinals Earn 44-38 Double Overtime Win Over Huskies
MUNCIE, Indiana – Northern Illinois University running back Harrison Waylee ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns, but it was not enough to hold off Ball State's second half rally as the Cardinals defeated NIU in double overtime, 44-38, Saturday at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana. In the second...
niuhuskies.com
Valentine Leads NIU at Live In Lou Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Brooke Valentine (Waukesha, Wis./Waukesha West) recorded a top-75 finish as the Northern Illinois University cross country team competed in the five-kilometer blue race at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park on Saturday (Oct. 1). Competing in a five-kilometer event...
