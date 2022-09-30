Read full article on original website
Fire destroys Kewaunee County barn
A fire just south of the Kewaunee County line destroyed a barn and shut down a road for several hours Tuesday morning. Crews started to get called out to the farm on County Highway P between County Highway X and Bluebird Road just before 9 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke billowing from the milkhouse and an adjacent hay and straw storage area. Most of the cows were out of the barn when crews arrived. Algoma Fire Chief Tom Ackerman credits the responding firefighters for opening the building enough so they could successfully knock down the fire. By 1 p.m., heavy-duty equipment could remove debris from the front of the barn that had fallen in. Fire departments from Kewaunee, Luxemburg, Casco, Southern Door, Sturgeon Bay, Brussels-Union-Gardner, Tisch Mills, Carlton, and Denmark responded to the blaze. At the same time, New Franken, Two Creeks, and Green Bay Metro Fire Department supported the effort by handling some of the vacant stations. Kewaunee Rescue also played the backup role while Algoma Rescue was at the scene just in case of injuries. Ackerman was also thankful for the support of the Luxemburg Emergency Responders, Kewaunee County Highway Department, Wisconsin Public Service, Red Cross, and MCC Label. Ackerman says there were some challenges that they had to face.
Southern Door hosts first referendum listening session Tuesday
You have your first of two opportunities to learn more about the two Southern Door School District referendum questions on the ballot Tuesday evening. In August, the Southern Door School District Board unanimously approved the questions for the operational referendum and capital referendum. The operational referendum would allow the district...
"Youth in Government" meeting starts Monday at YMCA
The YMCA’s Youth in Government (YIG) program will have an initial informational meeting at the Sturgeon Bay facility on Monday for parents and students. The goal is to teach students the ins and outs of the legislative and judicial branches of government and the press corps. Program and Innovative Director Tyler Powell shares how the YIG program gets teens involved in how the government works.
Earl George Stintzi
Earl George Stintzi, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to be with the Lord and was reunited with his wife, Mary, early Thursday morning, September 29, 2022 at Anna's Healthcare in Sturgeon Bay. He was born June 5, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Royal Frederick Stintzi and...
St. Paul's Diaper Bank looking for families in need
If you are struggling to afford diapers, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Algoma might be able to help you out. The National Diaper Bank Network estimates that the average family spends between $75 and $100 each month on diapers for one child. That number looms larger every month as inflation tightens its grip on families’ pocketbooks, increasing the price of diapers by nearly 20 percent. The Wisconsin Legislature could not approve a bill to make diapers tax-exempt earlier this year, and you cannot use food stamps or other government assistance programs to pay for them. The congregation at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Algoma saw a problem they could provide a solution to with a bit of work. This spring, they began collecting diapers, wipes, and rash cream for the diaper bank. Pastor Joel McKenney says the problem is connecting needy families with donated items.
Community Spotlight: Betty Jo "BJ" Cassidy
It’s not an exaggeration that in my professional life, I have literally grown up working with and learning from BJ Cassidy. I first met Betty Jo Cassidy, better known as “BJ,” in 1996 when I was a 26-year-old kid working in neighborhood development in downtown Green Bay. Her official title was something like “Director of Education” at Wisconsin Public Service, and I’m sure she had lots of important corporate responsibilities, but that’s not how I knew her. BJ was just that businesswoman you called when you needed to get something done in the community. In those days in Green Bay, if you were going to form a task force, work group, or committee to confront some important issue, BJ Cassidy was among the handful of people you’d always hope to get involved because if she did, you knew that your chances of success were so much greater. Eventually, I had sought BJ’s assistance on so many issues over the years that I almost felt guilty enough to stop asking for her help. Almost. I know a tremendous community-building talent when I see one.
Jane F. McIntosh
Jane Frances McIntosh, 75, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on October 1, 2022, at Anna’s Healthcare in Sturgeon Bay after a nine-year courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and dementia. She was born May 8, 1947, in Minneapolis, MN, to Charles and Palma (Berkley) Kneeland. On November 26, 1966, she married Dennis D. McIntosh in Minneapolis, MN.
Concerns come with progress on broadband project
First, I’d like to thank Sheriff Joski for his years of informing Kewaunee County residents as to the goings on in the Sheriff’s Department. This column is an important way for people to know what their county government does. In this article, I’d like to give an update on the county’s efforts to improve internet accessibility to the county. Back in 2019, we began a partnership with Bug Tussel Wireless to submit a grant application to construct seven towers to provide improved broadband accessibility to the rural areas of Kewaunee County. We received a grant from the state for $960,000. Since that time, the equipment has gone up on nine towers with number 10 coming online shortly. We have continued our partnership and strategy to seek grant funding to assist in bringing better internet to our residents. In 2020, we submitted an application and were awarded a grant for $1.4 million to install 62 miles of fiber optic cable in Kewaunee County to improve access and increase speed and capacity for those who are using towers to connect to the internet. In 2022, we submitted another application and were awarded $1.3 million to install another 62 miles of fiber in the county. Over the last five years, Kewaunee County has received over $3.7 million in grant funding for projects totaling over $10.2 million. The great thing about this is that this improvement is costing Kewaunee County taxpayers nothing. In our agreement with Bug Tussel, the County loans a portion of the funds to Bug Tussel, which is paid back to the County with interest. This is truly a win-win for Kewaunee County.
City to take steps to welcome Fleet Farm
The essential steps that need to occur before you see a Fleet Farm built in Sturgeon Bay are on the docket for Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. First, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council will act on amending the city’s comprehensive plan to change the future land use designation for three parcels along State Highway 42/57 from agricultural/rural to regional commercial. Fleet Farm notified the city on August 4th that it had entered a purchase agreement dated June 16th with the Kerscher Family Trust to purchase approximately 37 acres in the Town of Nasewaupee for the new store just off State Highway 42/57 near South Grant Avenue. Once the land is officially purchased, Fleet Farm would petition to be annexed to the City of Sturgeon Bay and construct the store. The Sturgeon Bay Common Council will discuss accepting the petition for annexation before forwarding it to the City Plan Commission. The council will also discuss rezoning a parcel near Alabama Place and another on Green Bay Road when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Corn silage harvest trending ahead of state's pace
You will find plenty of happy farmers traveling to and from their fields as their harvest operations continue this week. Last week’s United States Department of Agriculture Crop Progress report showed the corn silage harvest was 39 percent complete, which is ten days behind last year’s pace. Rio Creek Feed Mill agronomist Andy Barta says the corn silage harvest is a little further ahead in Door and Kewaunee counties, estimating that it has hit its halfway point. He says farmers are happy about what they have been able to bring in so far from the fields.
Kewaunee tennis heads to final stretch
The Kewaunee tennis team has hit its most important time of the season with the start of the WIAA sub-sectional on Monday. The Storm will compete against the likes of Clintonville, Fox Valley Lutheran, Kiel, Lourdes Academy, Marinette, and Xavier when the action begins at 9 a.m. FIRST SINGLES FLIGHT.
