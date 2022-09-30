ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar-Contending Documentary ‘Riotsville, U.S.A.’ Breaks Down Late ‘60s Program To Suppress Urban Unrest, Which Echoes Today

A phony pawn shop. A fake liquor store. A village made up of one faux storefront after another, like something from a Hollywood backlot. What was this strange, ersatz Main Street erected on an army base in Virginia in 1967? A place dubbed “Riotsville.” Contemporary America has forgotten about it, but decades ago the U.S. military assembled a mock town where law enforcement and military personnel could engage in a sort of pantomime – rehearsing how to successfully suppress an urban riot. It wasn’t an abstract exercise. The training ground was constructed in direct response to revolts that had erupted in...
