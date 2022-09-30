ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
SEATTLE, WA
phsoutlook.com

Drastic heat in October? Let’s talk about it

We all know that fall is the season of sweaters and hot beverages, but here in Washington? It seems to be the complete opposite. Despite the season officially starting on September 26th, the past couple of weeks have had highs ranging from 73-84 degrees, and next week, it will reach a high of 79 degrees. When will fall begin?
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
KEPR

Local gas prices jump more than 50 cents in a month

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Gas prices are once again on the rise in Washington State and across the country. The average gas price in Washington State is currently listed at $5.31, according to AAA which is well above the national average at $3.80. Within a week, gas prices in Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Matt Shea’s far-right recruit in Eastern WA promotes election conspiracies, QAnon and more

When Rob Chase vied for a seat in the Washington Legislature two years ago, voters knew he promoted far-right conspiracies. On social media and in interviews, Chase promoted QAnon, spread COVID-19 misinformation and questioned who carried out the 9/11 attacks. He was recruited to run by his friend and ideological ally, then-embattled former Rep. Matt Shea. In 2020, Shea declined to run for re-election shortly after an independent report accused him of participating in domestic terrorism by helping to plan the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Department of Labor and Industries has announced the minimum wage will increase in 2023 to $15.74 per hour. That’s a $1.25 increase over the current minimum. The department says the cost of housing, food, and medical care in Washington state are driving the raise.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuter#Maiden Flight#Npr
wuga.org

Kemp extends suspension of state's gas tax

Governor Brian Kemp has has extended an executive order suspending collection of the state tax on motor fuel, as well as a companion order declaring a supply chain state of emergency. Both orders are effective through November 11, 2022. In a release, Kemp stated the decision was influenced by the...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

How Hurricane Ian is impacting affordable housing in Florida

Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge has destroyed thousands of homes in Florida, including in areas that already suffered from a lack of affordable housing. Naples, in Collier County, is one of those cities. Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks with Captain Ben Bridges of the Salvation Army in Naples to hear what’s at stake there.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
q13fox.com

Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Chronicle

Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony

OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions

WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you live in Washington and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three great ideas for a fun weekend getaway in Washington. What do you think about these amazing places in Washington? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have, how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy it? Would you go back and more importantly, would you recommend other people to visit these places? Do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to name your favorite places in Washington too so more people can explore them. If you were born in Washington or you simply know the state by heart, then even better, as we would really love to hear your personal recommendations.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy