Chronicle
Washington Building Code Council Hears an Earful About Switch From Gas to Electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry's preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat pumps,...
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
phsoutlook.com
Drastic heat in October? Let’s talk about it
We all know that fall is the season of sweaters and hot beverages, but here in Washington? It seems to be the complete opposite. Despite the season officially starting on September 26th, the past couple of weeks have had highs ranging from 73-84 degrees, and next week, it will reach a high of 79 degrees. When will fall begin?
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
KOMO News
Gas prices see sharp increase since last week across Seattle, Washington state, nation
SEATTLE — Gas prices saw a sharp increase over the past week, rising 46.5 cents in Seattle to bring the city's average to $5.37 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 local stations. That figure is up 49.7 cents a gallon from a month ago and $1.42 a...
KEPR
Local gas prices jump more than 50 cents in a month
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Gas prices are once again on the rise in Washington State and across the country. The average gas price in Washington State is currently listed at $5.31, according to AAA which is well above the national average at $3.80. Within a week, gas prices in Washington...
Matt Shea’s far-right recruit in Eastern WA promotes election conspiracies, QAnon and more
When Rob Chase vied for a seat in the Washington Legislature two years ago, voters knew he promoted far-right conspiracies. On social media and in interviews, Chase promoted QAnon, spread COVID-19 misinformation and questioned who carried out the 9/11 attacks. He was recruited to run by his friend and ideological ally, then-embattled former Rep. Matt Shea. In 2020, Shea declined to run for re-election shortly after an independent report accused him of participating in domestic terrorism by helping to plan the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.
kpug1170.com
Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Department of Labor and Industries has announced the minimum wage will increase in 2023 to $15.74 per hour. That’s a $1.25 increase over the current minimum. The department says the cost of housing, food, and medical care in Washington state are driving the raise.
wuga.org
Kemp extends suspension of state's gas tax
Governor Brian Kemp has has extended an executive order suspending collection of the state tax on motor fuel, as well as a companion order declaring a supply chain state of emergency. Both orders are effective through November 11, 2022. In a release, Kemp stated the decision was influenced by the...
What’s the Deal With Hitchhiking? Is It Still Legal in Washington State?
Wondering if it's legal to hitch a ride in Washington State?. You're not alone. Many people are confused about the laws surrounding hitchhiking, and for good reason—they vary from state to state. In this article, I'll clear up any confusion and let you know what the deal is with...
Washington finalizes historic cap-and-invest plan to slash carbon pollution
SEATTLE - Today, Washington is one step closer to drastically reducing the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for global climate change, as the Department of Ecology finalizes regulations for the state’s first cap-and-invest program. Under the Climate Commitment Act passed by the Washington Legislature in 2021, Ecology is required to...
wuga.org
How Hurricane Ian is impacting affordable housing in Florida
Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge has destroyed thousands of homes in Florida, including in areas that already suffered from a lack of affordable housing. Naples, in Collier County, is one of those cities. Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks with Captain Ben Bridges of the Salvation Army in Naples to hear what’s at stake there.
q13fox.com
Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital
SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
Washington: Does A White Bag Tied To Disabled Car Mean HELP ME?
Have you ever been driving down the highway in Washington State and you spot a car with something white like a plastic bag tied to the car? Should you stop and what could it mean? Do they need help?. YES, THEY COULD NEED HELP - Maybe the bag just blew...
The 7 Worst Natural Disasters in the History of Washington State
How Many Natural Disasters Have Occurred In Washington State?. Washington State is no stranger to natural disasters. From devastating floods to destructive wildfires, the state has seen it all. Here Are The Top 7 Natural Disasters In The State Of Washington History. As Hurricane Ian bears downs on Florida, we'll...
WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3. 10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed...
Chronicle
Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony
OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you live in Washington and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three great ideas for a fun weekend getaway in Washington. What do you think about these amazing places in Washington? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have, how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy it? Would you go back and more importantly, would you recommend other people to visit these places? Do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to name your favorite places in Washington too so more people can explore them. If you were born in Washington or you simply know the state by heart, then even better, as we would really love to hear your personal recommendations.
