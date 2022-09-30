Read full article on original website
WATCH: Jason Kelce gets Doug Pederson's jacket following Eagles' win over Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson made his return to Philadelphia this week as the Birds faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles came back from a two touchdown deficit and beat the Jaguars, 29-21, to spoil Pederson's visit with his new squad. As expected, Pederson met up with several of his former players following the game, including Eagles center Jason Kelce. Usually, players swap jerseys following the game, but how about jackets? Well, that's what Pederson gave Kelce.After chatting, Kelce asked Pederson for his jacket and he delivered. The Eagles gave Pederson a warm-welcome and standing ovation at the Linc when the Jaguars were introduced -- as they should've. He's an Eagles legend for bringing the franchise its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Pederson also talked with some of his other former players before and after the game. Pederson and the Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts next week, while the Eagles will play the Arizona Cardinals.
Yardbarker
Setting the record straight on Doug Pederson and his time with the Eagles
Doug Pederson will return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to face the Philadelphia Eagles as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The only coach in franchise history to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl isn’t the most glorified figure in franchise history. In fact, he took an undeserved amount of criticism for his flaws while he coached the Eagles.
Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence hit with Zay Jones injury setback for Week 4 vs. Eagles
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally starting to look like a decent team. With a division-best 2-1 record so far, they look solid to begin the season, especially after a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers. As they look to face another strong team in the Philadelphia Eagles, they will look to secure a win without the help of Zay Jones.
Yardbarker
Eagles Will be Without Avonte Maddox, Boston Scott vs. Jaguars
The wear and tear of the NFL season is finally catching up to the Eagles, at least a little bit. Philadelphia, the only undefeated team left in the league at 3-0, officially ruled out running back Boston Scott (rib), and slot cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) for Sunday’s game against Doug Pederson and the 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars.
NOLA.com
Watch: Tyrann Mathieu intercepts Vikings QB Kirk Cousins for his first pick with the Saints
Little was going right for the New Orleans Saints against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter of Sunday's game, but Tyrann Mathieu stepped in to give his tea a lift. Mathieu intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the final play of the first quarter, giving the Saints a badly needed boost of momentum in London.
SB Nation
Vikings WR Adam Thielen is wearing Ted Lasso cleats and they are perfect
With the Minnesota Vikings set to take on the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, home of Tottenham Hotspur F.C., you had the feeling that one of the players might give a nod to Ted Lasso. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is that person. Thielen took the...
Rodney Harrison shared an emotional message for football players dealing with head injuries
"I don’t want them to feel like me and so many other former players that had to deal with concussions." The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday. New England managed to keep the game close despite being forced to play most of the afternoon with rookie third string quarterback Bailey Zappe, but Aaron Rodgers was, in the words of Bill Belichick, “too good.”
Ten Takeaways: What’s Next With Union Investigation, Concussion Protocol
More on the Tua Tagovailoa fallout and a Q&A with the NFL’s chief medical officer. Plus, why the Eagles are worthy of being unbeaten, and Saquon Barkley fills in at QB.
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
NBC Philadelphia
Ted Lasso Cast Member Sports Bears Jacket at Vikings London Game
Ted Lasso cast member sports Bears jacket at London game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears are getting international attention. Billy Harris, who plays Colin Hughes on the hit television show "Ted Lasso," wore a Chicago Bears jacket to the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints London game. Unfortunately,...
NFC East Week 4 Roundup: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Win
Let's round up the Week 4 action from the NFC East.
NBC Philadelphia
Giants Left Without QB Vs. Bears After Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor Both Injured
Giants left without QB vs. Bears after Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor both injured originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Saquon Barkley went under center for the New York Giants on Sunday. Yes, you read that correctly. The Giants’ quarterback room took a major hit as both starting quarterback Daniel Jones...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles-Jaguars Player Matchups to Watch in Week 4
Eagles-Jaguars player matchups to watch in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles (3-0) are hosting Doug Pederson and the Jaguars (2-1) at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4. Here are some key matchups to watch:. Doug Pederson vs. Jonathan Gannon. This game is not a layup....
Winners, losers from NFL Week 4: Saquon Barkley returns to stardom, Carson Wentz remains a problem
NFL Week 4 is drawing to a close with Sunday’s full slate of action providing tons of excitement. From a
Sporting News
Saints kicker Wil Lutz 'in shock', QB Andy Dalton shoulders blame in London loss to Vikings
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM, LONDON — Wil Lutz was left "in shock" after his last-second field-goal miss by the narrowest of margins, as the Minnesota Vikings held on for a 28-25 victory against the New Orleans Saints. The NFL’s first international game of the 2022 season swung back-and-forth throughout, but...
FOX Sports
Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
NFC East Notebook: Week 4 Preview
Let’s look at everything happening in the NFC East this week as the first month of the season comes to a close.
