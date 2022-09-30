Read full article on original website
Week 5: Waiver Wire Pickups
Hit the waiver wire now that Steelers are on a new younger track led by Kenny Pickett and George Pickens.
NFL・
Kevin Harlan again had a great call of a field invader, this time at 49ers-Rams game
Kevin Harlan had another great call of a fan who ran on the field at a game, this time during the Rams-49ers game on Monday.
NFL・
Falcons' Win Streak Helps Atlanta 'Embrace Identity'
The Atlanta Falcons are winners of two straight games. Now, the team feels it has an identity that it can call upon.
