ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police identify suspect in copper wire theft at Opportunity Village

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local nonprofit that serves those with intellectual disabilities was hammered over the summer by copper wire thieves. Executives at Las Vegas nonprofit Opportunity Village say copper wire thieves hit air conditioning units for wire at the organization’s Thrift Store in June, July and twice in August.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bullying#Violent Crime#Inside Edition#German
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thenevadaindependent.com

Longtime county worker finds herself in the glare of Telles murder case

With 25 years in Clark County government, Assistant Public Administrator Rita Reid has spent most of her career outside the spotlight. And that’s the way she liked it. In that time, the Southern Nevada native worked as a management analyst in the District Attorney’s Office, served as an assistant county clerk at District Court, and in 2007 moved to the public administrator’s office under Administrator John Cahill. After Cahill’s retirement, and the 2018 election of Robert Telles, Reid continued to work in the office, officially as the second in command. From the look of her work history, she had performed about every duty in the administrator’s office and had more experience in probate and trust matters than her elected supervisor.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RadarOnline

Tinder, Robbery And Carjackings: How A Meet Up On A Dating App Led To A Crime Spree

A victim planned to meet a Tinder date, but it ended with a robbery and now two arrests, Radar has learned.The incident started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix police responded to a report of an armed robbery. The victim planned to meet a woman named “Sonya” that he first interacted with on the dating app Tinder.The two agreed to meet at an Embassy Suites hotel, police said. When the suspect went inside, he was directed to the woman’s room. There, two suspects were waiting.A man pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s property, police said. The victim gave up...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a department SUV was involved in a crash Monday morning with another vehicle. According to LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia, the incident occurred at about 9:51 a.m. Police say the crash occurred near Eastern and Harmon. According...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy