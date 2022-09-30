With 25 years in Clark County government, Assistant Public Administrator Rita Reid has spent most of her career outside the spotlight. And that’s the way she liked it. In that time, the Southern Nevada native worked as a management analyst in the District Attorney’s Office, served as an assistant county clerk at District Court, and in 2007 moved to the public administrator’s office under Administrator John Cahill. After Cahill’s retirement, and the 2018 election of Robert Telles, Reid continued to work in the office, officially as the second in command. From the look of her work history, she had performed about every duty in the administrator’s office and had more experience in probate and trust matters than her elected supervisor.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO