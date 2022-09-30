Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Related
Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside trunk of car in Las Vegas
A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.
foxla.com
Las Vegas massacre survivor searching for "angel" she says saved her life
LOS ANGELES - Five years after the mass shooting at the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas claimed the lives of 58 people, new stories are still emerging. "You’ve given me something I haven’t had, and that’s giving back from that night," Claudia Rico said in a Zoom interview from her home in Tennessee.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police identify suspect in copper wire theft at Opportunity Village
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local nonprofit that serves those with intellectual disabilities was hammered over the summer by copper wire thieves. Executives at Las Vegas nonprofit Opportunity Village say copper wire thieves hit air conditioning units for wire at the organization’s Thrift Store in June, July and twice in August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Confidential source informed Las Vegas-area prison staff about inmate days after escape
Nevada prison staff learned about the escape of a convicted murderer from a confidential source, according to an internal memo obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators.
Las Vegas Hells Angels leader arrested in court, prosecutors call biker group ‘criminal organization’ as 8 face charges
A judge ordered the Las Vegas chapter leader of the Hells Angels to be taken into custody Monday on upgraded charges of racketeering and other offenses connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway.
Police: Man killed in stabbing over property dispute
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on the east side of the valley near Sahara and Eastern Avenues.
LVMPD: Suspect arrested in case where deceased man was found in trunk of vehicle
Las Vegas police said they have arrested 37-year-old Tony Danh as he is suspected of the crime where a deceased man was found in the trunk of a white BMW.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
Las Vegas drug agents say man sold them 1,000 fentanyl pills, meth
Vegas man faces drug trafficking charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, prosecutors said.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
18-Year-Old Kasi Johnson Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. According to state police, the driver of the Hyundai was traveling southbound. He failed to drive within the travel line and crashed in front of Nissan. The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 18-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thenevadaindependent.com
Longtime county worker finds herself in the glare of Telles murder case
With 25 years in Clark County government, Assistant Public Administrator Rita Reid has spent most of her career outside the spotlight. And that’s the way she liked it. In that time, the Southern Nevada native worked as a management analyst in the District Attorney’s Office, served as an assistant county clerk at District Court, and in 2007 moved to the public administrator’s office under Administrator John Cahill. After Cahill’s retirement, and the 2018 election of Robert Telles, Reid continued to work in the office, officially as the second in command. From the look of her work history, she had performed about every duty in the administrator’s office and had more experience in probate and trust matters than her elected supervisor.
Arrest made in case of body found in car trunk
San Diego police have arrested a man who Las Vegas Metro Police are saying is responsible for killing a man and leaving his body in the trunk of a car. 37-year-old Tony Danh is awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas.
LVMPD: Officer allegedly committed open, gross lewdness during a treatment
A Las Vegas police officer is scheduled to appear in court after allegedly committing a crime of lewdness during treatment at a chiropractor office.
Suspected Las Vegas child murderer facing new allegations of choking 6-year-old with vacuum cord
A Clark County grand jury added two more child abuse charges against a man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son and storing his body in a freezer.
Tinder, Robbery And Carjackings: How A Meet Up On A Dating App Led To A Crime Spree
A victim planned to meet a Tinder date, but it ended with a robbery and now two arrests, Radar has learned.The incident started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix police responded to a report of an armed robbery. The victim planned to meet a woman named “Sonya” that he first interacted with on the dating app Tinder.The two agreed to meet at an Embassy Suites hotel, police said. When the suspect went inside, he was directed to the woman’s room. There, two suspects were waiting.A man pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s property, police said. The victim gave up...
foxla.com
Family sees video of loved one 5 years after Las Vegas massacre
LOS ANGELES - Tracy Shipp was not at the Route 91 Music Festival in 2017. Her sister, Laura, and her nephew, Corey were there. Corey made it out, Laura did not. Oct 1 is always hard for Shipp but this year there's a little bit of comfort. A few days...
Las Vegas Shooting—Three Unanswered Questions 5 Years on From Tragedy
Survivors of the deadly mass shooting questioned the FBI's three-page report on the event published in 2019.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a department SUV was involved in a crash Monday morning with another vehicle. According to LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia, the incident occurred at about 9:51 a.m. Police say the crash occurred near Eastern and Harmon. According...
Comments / 1