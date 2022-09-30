Read full article on original website
Norma Ruth Williamson – Service 10/5/22 10 a.m.
Norma Ruth Williamson of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 92. Her funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home with burial in the Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday at 5 o’clock and again Wednesday morning at 7:30 at Cozean Funeral...
House Passes Tax Cut Plan
(Perryville) A one billion dollar tax cut plan is on its way to the governors office after being passed by the Missouri House. State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville says he’s excited to see this legislation approved. Francis says this plan will be phased in over the course of...
Thomas M. Patrick – No Service
Thomas M. Patrick of Farmington died on September 19th at the age of 87. Per his request, no services will be held. Condolences can be made through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Farmington Falls in Homecoming Battle with Cape Central
(Farmington) The Farmington Knights fell just short in their Homecoming football game 35-32 to the Cape Central Tigers. Farmington seemed to dominate the action for most of the first half as they ran for 194 yards, 165 from Kaesen McClain. However Farmington only led 12-0 when Cape turned Za’Aire Thomas from a running back into a receiver….
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location set to close
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) High Ridge location will be closing in the future. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says the board made the decision during its September meeting to close the location. When it comes to coverage, the JCHD plans to provide healthcare in other ways in...
North County Topples Festus on KJFF
(Festus) The North County Raiders improved to 5-1 with a 30-20 road win at Festus in a key MAFC red battle on AM 1400 KJFF. Festus scored on its first three possessions and built a 20-7 advantage. Jeremiah Cunningham thew a touchdown pass. The Tigers other quarterback Essian Smith ran one in and then Cunningham came back to do the same…
