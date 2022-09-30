Read full article on original website
FedEx acquires large chunk of stock from Morgan Stanley
FedEx Corp. said Tuesday it acquired 7.9 million shares of its common shares worth $1.5 billion from investment banking giant Morgan Stanley & Co. as part of an accelerated share repurchase plan announced in June. The accelerated buyback program is part of FedEx’s plan to repurchase up to $5 billion...
UK authorities clear GXO’s $1.3B acquisition of Clipper Logistics
GXO Logistics said on Tuesday that it has received regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of Clipper Logistics for a reported $1.3 billion. The cash and share deal was formally agreed to on May 24, but each company has been run independently since then pending final approval from the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). That approval came Tuesday.
Trinity, GATX reach $1.8B railcar supply agreement
Trinity Rail Group and GATX have entered into a $1.8 billion long-term railcar supply agreement, both parties announced Monday. The agreement calls for Trinity Rail Group, a subsidiary of Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN), to supply railcar lessor GATX (NYSE: GATX) with a mix of 15,000 newly built tank and freight railcars over six years.
Hapag-Lloyd acquiring SAAM terminal operations in $1B deal
Hapag-Lloyd announced Tuesday it is making its first investment in the Americas through the $1 billion acquisition of the SM SAAM S.A. marine terminal and logistics businesses. The German ocean container shipping company is acquiring all of SAAM’s shares in 10 terminals as well as bonded warehouses and integrated logistics...
Transportation market loosened as September progressed
Transportation capacity increased for a sixth consecutive month in September with prices falling for a third straight time, according to data released Tuesday. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), which is produced using responses from a monthly survey measuring supply chain activity, showed the transportation capacity subindex jumped 7.5 percentage points to 71.8 in the recent month. This was the second-highest level recorded in the six-year history of the data set and 48 points higher than the mark recorded two years ago when the economy was emerging from COVID lockdowns.
ESG-driven procurement offers opportunity, challenges for businesses
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — ESG goals may be taking a back seat at the moment as companies navigate high inflation, supply chain disruptions and changing consumer demands, but for procurement professionals, it remains top of mind. Three leading procurement leaders joined Amazon Business’ Aster Angagaw, vice president of commercial, public...
Lone Star Dedicated ceasing operations
David Magarin, president and owner of Lone Star Dedicated, confirmed Monday that he’s shutting down the trucking company, which hauls refrigerated food nationwide, this month. The company’s nearly 90 drivers were notified Friday that the carrier would be closing its doors after 12 years in business. Lone Star...
US starts fiscal year with record $31 trillion in debt
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The nation's gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday that logs America's daily finances. Edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion — an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow — the debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.
Different mission, same challenges for public sector CPOs
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The U.S. Air Force has a major footprint in cities and towns across the United States. It also spends a great deal of money on what it calls “micro-purchase spending,” or spending on supplies on a base-by-base level. At nearly $2 billion annually, this micro-purchase spending could provide a major boost to communities that support the nation’s military.
Hi-Fi Visibility helps improve supply chain efficiency
There is a lack of in-depth, data-driven visibility tools in the logistics industry today, according to Mitch Violett, senior director of product management at Convoy. “[Visibility] is widely known but not talked about enough,” Violett said. “There is an information imbalance across all the players — shippers, carriers, facilities and brokers. They typically all have varying levels of information as it is happening at any given time in any given shipment.”
ITS Logistics investing $100M to expand into Texas
ITS Logistics has announced it is building a 1 million-square-foot distribution facility in Texas aimed at creating a national distribution and fulfillment service across the United States, according to a news release. The $100 million facility will be located in Fort Worth at the Intermodal Logistics Center, a development adjacent...
Lessor Jackson Square Aviation enters freighter segment
Another leasing company that previously only dealt with passenger aircraft is expanding its portfolio to include freighters and capitalize on industry projections for sustained growth in air cargo, which is heavily influenced by momentum from e-commerce sales. Jackson Square Aviation, an affiliate of publicly listed Japanese leasing company Mitsubishi HC...
Benchmark diesel price down again as futures markets turn up over OPEC+
For the 14th time in the past 15 weeks, the benchmark diesel price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges declined. And in what seems to be almost a pattern recently, that price published Monday went in a different direction than the broader market moves of the same day.
Motive launches Reefer Monitoring solution for food and beverage fleets
Visibility has become accepted as one of the core tenets of supply chain management. Having a real-time view of the location of assets and inventory is essential to avoiding unexpected disruptions. But what about a real-time view of not just location, but status? That’s the question being asked by food...
DHL partners with BigCommerce on B2B and B2C delivery
When one of the largest shippers on the planet partners with one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in the world, it’s worth paying attention. On Tuesday, international shipper DHL (OCTUS: DPSGY) and e-commerce firm BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) announced a partnership that will grant BigCommerce merchants access to the DHL Express delivery network.
LNG shipping rates ‘shooting for the stars’ at $500,000 per day
On Sept. 26, Pareto analyst Eirik Haavaldsen predicted that liquefied natural gas shipping rates could top $1 million per day in the fourth quarter. At least some deals are already halfway there, according to a report on Monday. Paying a million a day may sound crazy. But it all comes...
White Paper: MicroStar Finds the Perfect Brew with Emerge
MicroStar’s business model is built on providing fast service, quality, and flexibility. To best serve their brewer partners, MicroStar relies strongly on the spot market, utilizing brokers to move kegs. See how they successfully implemented Emerge into their operations to gain visibility throughout their supply chain, continued to utilize...
