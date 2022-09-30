ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er

A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
COLORADO STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?

On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Manitou Springs, CO
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Outsider.com

Clueless Tourist Almost Gored by Massive Bull Elk in Colorado: VIDEO

You’ve probably shaken your head in disbelief if you’ve seen a video of someone idiotically interacting with wildlife. Yet, it seems to happen all the time lately. Sadly, we have yet another example of what not to do should you come across a wild animal, specifically a bull elk. However, in this instance, not only is the animal wild, it’s got some massive antlers.
ESTES PARK, CO
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless

(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Colorado River#Bat Cave#Business Industry#Linus Business#Manitou Springs Home#Montrose Barndominiums
The Independent

Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado

A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Durango, Colorado To Host First-Of-Its-Kind October Celebration Cyclists Will Love

Durango, Colorado, is considered by many people to be a mecca for bicyclists. After all, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike trails and hundreds of miles of road for biking in Durango and La Plata County, according to Durango. Of that, there are 40 mountain biking trails, totaling nearly 300 miles, winding through the high desert and above the tree line in the mountains.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?

Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage

You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
ALASKA STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy