Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er
A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?
On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Clueless Tourist Almost Gored by Massive Bull Elk in Colorado: VIDEO
You’ve probably shaken your head in disbelief if you’ve seen a video of someone idiotically interacting with wildlife. Yet, it seems to happen all the time lately. Sadly, we have yet another example of what not to do should you come across a wild animal, specifically a bull elk. However, in this instance, not only is the animal wild, it’s got some massive antlers.
I took a 2-day luxury train across the US southwest that costs $1,500. It was a bucket list trip, but I wouldn't do it again.
I took the Rocky Mountaineer train from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah. The once-in-a-lifetime trip usually costs $1,465. I purchased my ticket on sale for $1,052. While I had an incredible time, I won't go on another Rocky Mountaineer train anytime soon.
Vox
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless
(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
Arizona nurses, driver killed in Colorado after Jeep falls off cliff during off-roading tour
Two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed Monday while in the Colorado mountains for a getaway when their vehicle went off a cliff during an off-roading tour, according to reports. Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60 were killed along with their driver Don Fehd, 72, when...
Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado
A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
Massive, Strange White Structures Appear on Utah's Great Salt Lake
The mysterious white mounds appearing on the shores of the Great Salt Lake have been found to be getting larger with each year.
Friends Search for Missing Colorado Camper, But Only Find Her Supplies ‘Untouched’
A group of friends had dropped off a woman who planned on going camping in Dream Canyon near Boulder, Colorado. When they returned to look for her, though, they only found her unpacked supplies with no sign of the camper. The situation is truly terrifying for the group that arrived...
Man Stops His Car To Video Two Bull Elk Fighting In Colorado Neighborhood, Gets His Mirror Smashed Off
Well, this is the worst timing imaginable. I understand how incredibly rare it is for the average person to see an elk roaming the streets of a residential area, and people are gonna be curious, considering it may be the first time they’ll ever encounter something like this. Even...
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Durango, Colorado To Host First-Of-Its-Kind October Celebration Cyclists Will Love
Durango, Colorado, is considered by many people to be a mecca for bicyclists. After all, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike trails and hundreds of miles of road for biking in Durango and La Plata County, according to Durango. Of that, there are 40 mountain biking trails, totaling nearly 300 miles, winding through the high desert and above the tree line in the mountains.
Colorado Search Teams Find More Human Remains 1 Mile From Skull Near Adams Park
Last week, an out-of-state hunter discovered a human skull in Routt County’s Adams Park in Colorado. The hunter’s gruesome discovery then inspired a search by local search and rescue units. Amid their efforts, the teams located further human remains one mile away from where the skull was originally found.
Missing person thought dead in Yellowstone hot pool
70-year-old IL Hun Ro was reported missing in late August. He was last seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on July 31, 2022. He is an Asian male, approximately 5’3″, 135 pounds with black eyes and black hair. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation now says they believe...
Colorado Sheepherder Missing Overnight Found 15 Miles From Last Location
A Colorado sheepherder has been found after disappearing overnight in Rio Blanco County. The sheepherder was missing through the night when they were lost outdoors within the Williams Fork area of the county notes the Sheriff’s Office. Before disappearing on Monday, September 12, the sheepherder and his boss were...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this week
If you love a good cheeseburger, you'll be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in Colorado next week. Read on to learn more. Colorado Springs residents can look forward to a new Whataburger restaurant opening in their city on September 27, 2022.
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?
Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage
You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
