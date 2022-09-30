Read full article on original website
Related
A public payphone in China began ringing and ringing. Who was calling?
BEIJING – For years, the public payphone in Beijing — demurely shielded by its bulbous, yellow cover — sat underused, eclipsed by the rise of the smartphone. Then on a Saturday in July it began ringing ... and ringing ... and ringing. It rang every Saturday for...
A new study examines Black life expectancy and well-being in the U.S.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Andre Perry from the Brookings Institution about their study, "The Black Progress Index." Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Rep. Darren Soto discusses the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and recovery efforts
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., about the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in his district, and about the recovery efforts so far. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
A 23-year megadrought is endangering the agricultural economy in the Southwest
Drought is pushing Arizona farmers to the brink as they've been cut off from the shrinking Colorado River. The crisis is also renewing questions about the viability of growing crops in a desert.
RELATED PEOPLE
Without these Latino composers, Hollywood wouldn't sound the same
Since the early days of Hollywood, Latin American composers have created theme songs and soundtracks for some of the most classic movies and TV shows. A century ago, Maria Grever was a maverick in the male-dominated film world. She had studied with French composer Claude Debussy before returning to her native Mexico where she wrote boleros that were wildly popular throughout Latin America. Then, Grever composed songs for movies in the 1920s, '30s and '40s.
Since the Taliban takeover, Afghans hoping to leave Afghanistan have few ways out
Sanaullah worked for two years as a combat interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan — which, even on quiet days, meant risking his life. Almost as soon as he started the job in 2018, Sanaullah says he was watched and followed by the Taliban, and even heard of a plan that same year to kidnap and possibly kill him.
35 Festive Christmas Porch Decorations to Display Your Holiday Spirit for the Whole Neighborhood!
Decorating for Christmas is always a big deal and it seems to get bigger every year. For outdoor decorating, it used to be that you could throw up some lights, hang a wreath on the door and call it good. Now, Christmas porch decorations are so much more elaborate and creative. It does make sense though—the first glimpse that your holiday guests get of your home is, of course, the porch. You want it to be warm and welcoming to set the right tone.
20 Unwritten Rules That Latine People Follow Every Day
"Making sure our kids are always clean, have nice clothes, and neat hair. Obviously, parents of all ethnicities want their children to look presentable, but it’s something we consciously think about because we don’t want anyone thinking of our kids as 'dirty Mexicans.'"
WFAE
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0