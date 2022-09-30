ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

A new study examines Black life expectancy and well-being in the U.S.

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Andre Perry from the Brookings Institution about their study, "The Black Progress Index." Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
SOCIETY
WFAE

Rep. Darren Soto discusses the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and recovery efforts

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., about the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in his district, and about the recovery efforts so far. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
WFAE

Without these Latino composers, Hollywood wouldn't sound the same

Since the early days of Hollywood, Latin American composers have created theme songs and soundtracks for some of the most classic movies and TV shows. A century ago, Maria Grever was a maverick in the male-dominated film world. She had studied with French composer Claude Debussy before returning to her native Mexico where she wrote boleros that were wildly popular throughout Latin America. Then, Grever composed songs for movies in the 1920s, '30s and '40s.
MOVIES
Parade

35 Festive Christmas Porch Decorations to Display Your Holiday Spirit for the Whole Neighborhood!

Decorating for Christmas is always a big deal and it seems to get bigger every year. For outdoor decorating, it used to be that you could throw up some lights, hang a wreath on the door and call it good. Now, Christmas porch decorations are so much more elaborate and creative. It does make sense though—the first glimpse that your holiday guests get of your home is, of course, the porch. You want it to be warm and welcoming to set the right tone.
HOME & GARDEN
BuzzFeed

20 Unwritten Rules That Latine People Follow Every Day

"Making sure our kids are always clean, have nice clothes, and neat hair. Obviously, parents of all ethnicities want their children to look presentable, but it’s something we consciously think about because we don’t want anyone thinking of our kids as 'dirty Mexicans.'"
IMMIGRATION
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy