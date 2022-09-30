ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 The Point

Comments / 12

Related
99.9 The Point

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

This Bounce House Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?

Colorado is home to many amazing family fun activities, but have you ever been to this awesome inflatable bounce house paradise? Kids and families absolutely love it. I grew up in different suburbs of Denver and my dad would always take my younger brother and me out on adventures all over the city looking for fun. Amazing, that even on a budget, we always managed to find cool stuff to do. I don't think we found any cool inflatable places though...In fact, I think the most experience I had with inflatables was at the skating rink I grew up going to. They had this huge jumpy castle called the "Moonwalk" that they'd set up from time to time, but that has nothing on this bouncy house heaven I'm talking about.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen#Northern Colorado#Hibernation#Retro#Weather#Farmers#Coloradans#Devoid#Netflix
99.9 The Point

Good Gourd: The Very Best Pumpkin Patches in Northern Colorado

Now is the time to get your pumpkins in order for Halloween. For most of us, going to the pumpkin patch is an experience for the whole family. But which one do you go to?. We have compiled a comprehensive list of all the best pumpkin patches in the Northern Colorado region for you to visit this fall. From gigantic orange pumpkins to cute little white pumpkins, and even the weird gourds that look like they are covered in warts, you will be sure to find the perfect pumpkin this fall in Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True

Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

4 Colorado cities among nation's top 25 most dynamic micropolitans

Graphic: Heartland ForwardIn Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas — dubbed "micropolitans" — have found that mixing outdoor recreation with manufacturing led to prosperity during the pandemic. Why it matters: The COVID pandemic has shown, more than ever, that a diversified economy is the best hedge against the unknown, Axios Northwest Arkansas' Worth Sparkman writes. Driving the news: Four Colorado towns were listed among the nation's top 25 most dynamic micropolitans in a new report from Heartland Forward, an economic renewal institute in Bentonville, Arkansas.The Centennial State's top micropolitans are: Edwards (No. 10), Breckenridge (15), Steamboat Springs (16) and...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

As Prices Drop, Marijuana Growers Want Colorado to Stop Issuing New Licenses

As wholesale marijuana prices reach record lows, a group of Colorado growers has requested that the state stop issuing cultivation licenses. Medical marijuana sales have experienced their lowest recorded monthly totals five times so far in 2022, and the price per pound of all commercial marijuana reached a record low last month, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. The drop in prices has led to a steady decline in recreational sales for over a year, DOR data shows, with inflation and reduced marijuana tourism both cited as contributing factors by marijuana business owners.
rrobserver.com

Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM

Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
99.9 The Point

Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
Wanderlust Wellman

Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado

Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy