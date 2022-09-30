Read full article on original website
Related
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
This Bounce House Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?
Colorado is home to many amazing family fun activities, but have you ever been to this awesome inflatable bounce house paradise? Kids and families absolutely love it. I grew up in different suburbs of Denver and my dad would always take my younger brother and me out on adventures all over the city looking for fun. Amazing, that even on a budget, we always managed to find cool stuff to do. I don't think we found any cool inflatable places though...In fact, I think the most experience I had with inflatables was at the skating rink I grew up going to. They had this huge jumpy castle called the "Moonwalk" that they'd set up from time to time, but that has nothing on this bouncy house heaven I'm talking about.
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to see
(Denver, CO) Elk mating season is in full swing. And there are lots of opportunities to see the elk rut throughout the Rocky Mountains. The elk rut lasts from late September to mid-October in Estes Park. Hundreds of elk will bugle, fight, court and mate.
Colorado’s Most Haunted Places That Will Scare Your Socks Off
As we enter the super scary month of October, there are many reasons to be excited. There is a ton of stuff to look forward to in Colorado: cooler temperatures bringing us hoodie weather, those beautiful fall colors, soup season, pumpkin patches, football tailgates and Halloween. Another thing that many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 reviews left by unhappy tourists in Colorado
If you head straight to Google when it comes to looking for trip ideas, you're not alone. And Google Reviews is often the first stop people make when they're looking to see whether or not a spot might be worth visiting. Below, find 10 times when people did not enjoy...
Good Gourd: The Very Best Pumpkin Patches in Northern Colorado
Now is the time to get your pumpkins in order for Halloween. For most of us, going to the pumpkin patch is an experience for the whole family. But which one do you go to?. We have compiled a comprehensive list of all the best pumpkin patches in the Northern Colorado region for you to visit this fall. From gigantic orange pumpkins to cute little white pumpkins, and even the weird gourds that look like they are covered in warts, you will be sure to find the perfect pumpkin this fall in Northern Colorado.
Colorado’s Favorite Places To Warm Up With A Bowl Of Soup
As the calendar turns to October, it's starting to not only look like fall but feel like it as well. One of the things I look forward to the most is the cooler temperatures which brings on hoodie weather and soup season. Nothing like a hot bowl of soup on...
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
'First turns' reported at Colorado ski resort, following recent snowfall
According to Silverton Mountain, the recent accumulation of snow made it possible to ski the first turns of the season at their remote, southwestern Colorado ski area over the weekend. "Any turns are good for turns on October 2," wrote the resort, noting that "moist" snow at varied depths was...
Let’s Eat: Competitive Eater Coming to Loveland, Longmont and Greeley
You may not have heard of her, but she's bringing her crazy eating abilities to Northern Colorado. You may want to clear your calendar to attend one of these stops. She's famous for having eaten the entire menu at Panda Express, and she's doing a tour of Colorado that includes stops around the Fort Collins area. Who's in?
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
Warning: Another Colorado Email Scam Going Around. Don’t Fall For It
Yet another email scam is going around Colorado that you need to be on the lookout for. We know it's hard to keep track of what's real and fake sometimes, but we're here to help. Be On The Lookout For This Colorado Scam. It feels like we're getting a scam...
How to Protect Yourself — and Your Pets — From Bot Flies in Colorado
If you've ever heard of a bot fly, you know how disgusting these pesky insects are. If you haven't, you'll want to learn about them — because we have them in Colorado. Read on to see how you can protect yourself (and your pets) from bot flies in the Centennial State.
4 Colorado cities among nation's top 25 most dynamic micropolitans
Graphic: Heartland ForwardIn Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas — dubbed "micropolitans" — have found that mixing outdoor recreation with manufacturing led to prosperity during the pandemic. Why it matters: The COVID pandemic has shown, more than ever, that a diversified economy is the best hedge against the unknown, Axios Northwest Arkansas' Worth Sparkman writes. Driving the news: Four Colorado towns were listed among the nation's top 25 most dynamic micropolitans in a new report from Heartland Forward, an economic renewal institute in Bentonville, Arkansas.The Centennial State's top micropolitans are: Edwards (No. 10), Breckenridge (15), Steamboat Springs (16) and...
Westword
As Prices Drop, Marijuana Growers Want Colorado to Stop Issuing New Licenses
As wholesale marijuana prices reach record lows, a group of Colorado growers has requested that the state stop issuing cultivation licenses. Medical marijuana sales have experienced their lowest recorded monthly totals five times so far in 2022, and the price per pound of all commercial marijuana reached a record low last month, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. The drop in prices has led to a steady decline in recreational sales for over a year, DOR data shows, with inflation and reduced marijuana tourism both cited as contributing factors by marijuana business owners.
rrobserver.com
Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM
Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Spanish dialect unique to portions of Colorado and New Mexico is fading away
SAN LUIS, Colorado — When I hear my grandmother or anyone else from northern New Mexico or southern Colorado speak Spanish, it feels like a warm, familiar blanket from my childhood. Sadly, that blanket is quickly unraveling, and soon I’ll only have threads of it left. It’s a...
Wanderlust Wellman
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado
Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
Food Stamps: Get Discounts on Museums, Zoos and More Attractions or Services With Colorado SNAP EBT Card
If you receive SNAP EBT, otherwise known as food stamps, in Colorado, you may be eligible for discounts on fun family attractions, museums, and even driving classes and internet service. In addition...
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 12